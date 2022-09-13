ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Maybe like 44-14? Haha I never bet against OSU…

[In reply to "Covers last week. What's your score? *" by DaytonBuck, posted at 16:37:49 09/14/22]. …I only bet on them (or stay away). So, I guess when I don’t bet on them, I kinda bet against them haha. :-) I will probably stay away. Lot of unknowns and...
agree. Impossible to know what kind of team Toledo is bsaed on results so far...

[In reply to "Toledo is a weak team with few players even remotely close to what Ohio State brings." by Centauri2, posted at 23:57:13 09/13/22]. ...playing Long Island (no idea they had a football program) and UMass which is one of the worst teams in college football over the past few seasons (2 wins in the last 3 years).
Guys, we're 9th in the country in yards per play. It hasn't been perfect, but it's been a couple weird games. ND

[In reply to "I think we're underestimating how different this offense is without JSN...." by DaytonBuck, posted at 06:30:12 09/14/22]. shortened the game as much as possible and OSU undoubtedly came into that game with a plan to utilize JSN heavily, so I'm sure it was a shock to everyone's system when he went out so early. In addition, CJ wasn't sharp for most of the game, but looked much better against ASU.
Seems weird but makes sense this will happen every couple years (m)

[In reply to "8/12 games are at Ohio Stadium. Seems high to me. Hope the team is prepared when we hit MSU & PSU *" by Porsche, posted at 09:39:52 09/14/22]. Since there are an odd number of conference games, teams play 5 conference games at home every other year, and 5 away conference games in the in-between years. Plus all three of our non-con games happened to be at home this year.
