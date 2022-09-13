Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing champ Amir Khan regrets accusing Anthony Joshua of sleeping with his wife: 'I lost a good friend'
Boxing champions Amir Khan and Anthony Joshua embarked on a bitter feud in 2017 when the former lightweight champion accused the heavyweight star of sleeping with his wife. Khan claimed in a string of tweets in the summer of 2017 that his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, was sleeping with Joshua. Khan and his wife split and took the feud to social media, mud-slinging accusations at each other.
Muhammad Ali's grandson Biaggio, 24, becomes the next family member to follow in the legend's footsteps as he turns his back on football to sign a deal with 'Professional Fighters League': 'I have a legacy to live up to'
Biaggio Ali Walsh - the grandson of all-time great boxer Muhammad Ali - has announced that is following in his family's combat sport footsteps by signing his first amateur contract with the Professional Fighters League. The 24-year-old will now be available to compete in the 2022 PFL's tournament finals in...
NFL・
Tony Ferguson had to drive Hunter Campbell’s Bentley in order to take Nate Diaz fight at UFC 279
Tony Ferguson had a unique request in order to accept his fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 279. Ferguson was supposed to face Li Jingliang in the co-main event in his return to welterweight. However, after Khamzat Chimaev missed weight badly the fights were changed and the promotion offered Ferguson to fight Diaz which he didn’t know if he was going to accept.
Tyson Fury’s boxing record ‘laughable’ compared to Anthony Joshua’s, slams Eddie Hearn ahead of proposed title fight
TYSON FURY possesses a 'laughable' boxing record in comparison to Anthony Joshua, Eddie Hearn once claimed. The Matchroom boss has been AJ's promoter since he turned professional in 2013, overseeing fights against the likes of Wladimir Klitschko and Dillian Whyte. Joshua is currently licking his wounds following another defeat to...
RELATED PEOPLE
MMAmania.com
UFC exec forced to let Tony Ferguson drive his ‘expensive’ Bentley before ‘El Cucuy’ accepted Nate Diaz fight
Tony Ferguson was willing to save the UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Las Vegas, which fell into peril when Khamzat Chimaev missed the welterweight limit for his Nate Diaz fight. But “El Cucuy” — a self-described “company man” — wasn’t going to pass up an opportunity to capitalize on his newfound leverage.
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star No Longer Taking Wrestling Bookings After This Year
Enjoy him while you can. One of the bigger wrestling stories over the last few years has been the amount of releases from WWE. The company has released so many wrestlers that it is hard to remember all of them and where they have wound up. Some of them have gone on to rather strong careers elsewhere, but now one of them is stepping away, at least for the time being.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Star Makes Surprise NXT Appearance, Wins North American Title
Well that’s a surprise. There are a lot of talented wrestlers in WWE and it can be interesting to see what they are all doing from week to week. To make things even more complicated, there are multiple unique rosters in WWE, some of which are on a higher level than others. NXT is the official WWE developmental roster and a call up can be a great thing for a wrestler’s career. This time though, things are a little more confusing.
wrestlinginc.com
Vickie Guerrero Is Jealous Of The Work WWE Star Is Doing On Raw
Vickie Guerrero has revealed her thoughts about the work that WWE "Raw" Superstar Dominik Mysterio has done with The Judgment Day as of late. "I'm really jealous of what Dominik's doing right now on 'Raw,'" Guerrero admitted on "Captain's Corner." "I know Rhea Ripley is doing a good job, but I had Dom first. I'm just saying. Who knows what would happen if I was ever to manage him, but right now, I'm in AEW. I'm really happy with what they're doing. It's a fun storyline and I'm getting a kick out of it. They're doing a great job."
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
Video of Ric Flair Smoking With Mike Tyson Goes Viral
Both Ric Flair and Mike Tyson were in attendance at the 2022 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference when Ric Flair posted a video of himself smoking beside Tyson. The video quickly gained popularity across social media platforms, and the term “Ric Flair” trended on Twitter. You can watch the...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Gives Injury Update On Edge Following Attack By The Judgment Day
It might be a few weeks before we see Edge in action again. The Rated R Superstar fought Dominik Mysterio in the main event of Monday's "WWE Raw" but the match was only a vehicle for a brutal attack by The Judgment Day. Edge wanted to settle a score with Dominik after Rey Mysterio's son low-blowed Edge at WWE Clash At The Castle. However, there proved to be strength in numbers, as Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik himself all worked together to take Edge out of commission, with Dominik delivering a harsh chair shot to the leg of the WWE Hall of Famer.
Muhammad Ali’s grandson signs with MMA promotion PFL
Biaggio Ali-Walsh, a grandson of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, has signed for the Professional Fighters League (PFL), one of mixed martial arts’ leading promotions.Ali-Walsh, 24, began training in MMA in 2020, at the renowned Xtreme Couture gym in Las Vegas. He will make his promotional debut in November on the undercard of the 2022 PFL Championship event.“I want to thank Professional Fighters League for their support and confidence in me,” the Chicago native said. “I have a legacy to live up to, a legacy that my grandfather began, that my brother [Nico] and I continue. “I chose to continue...
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Teases Confrontation Between Roman Reigns And Newly Signed WWE Star
Earlier this week, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took time to speak on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive." However, after the seemingly amicable interview was over, the polarizing YouTube star's show continued on, without Reigns in the room, with Paul saying he could defeat Reigns in a match. Reigns got...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jake Paul vows to ‘respectfully’ knock out Anderson Silva and says fight with UFC legend will not go past five rounds
JAKE PAUL has vowed to “respectfully” knock out Anderson Silva next month. The YouTuber turned boxer will look to stretch his unbeaten record in the ring to 6-0 after the ex-UFC star was granted a boxing licence. The clash between the much-maligned star and the 48-year-old Brazilian will...
10 Wrestlers Who Have Returned To WWE In 2022
Here are 10 wrestlers who have returned to WWE in 2022 so far!
The UFC parts ways with four more fighters
The UFC has parted ways with another four fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. The four fighters recently removed...
Sports World Reacts To Muhammad Ali Grandson News
Muhammad Ali's grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh is set to take the next step in his MMA career. Ali Walsh, 24, a former University of Cal and UNLV football player, has been signed by the Professional Fighters League (PFL) to compete in its tournament finals event in November. Ali Walsh is...
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Sends Opponent Flying With Left Hook
MMA fighter Daniel Konrad ended his fight against Tayron Chavarro with a punch that sent Chavarro collapsing to the canvas hard. Konrad and Chavarro fought on the main card of Cage FS 11 on Friday in Austria. The two welterweights came out swinging in the opening minute of the fight and looked to be a blood bath.
Chuck Liddell predicts Anderson Silva knocks out Jake Paul: 'Good luck to Jake'
Chuck Liddell doesn’t see things ending well for Jake Paul in his upcoming boxing match. The YouTube star returns to the ring on Oct. 29, as he takes on former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in what’s easily his toughest test to date. The two are set to compete in Phoenix in an eight-round bout at a catchweight of 187-pounds.
Yardbarker
Anderson Silva Suggests Dana White, Jake Paul Should Fight to Settle Beef
Ultimate Fighting Championship great Anderson Silva believes his old boss should lace up the gloves and do some fighting for himself. UFC head Dana White recently stated that Silva might be inducted to the UFC Hall of Fame in the future, and Silva had some thoughts about his former employer he wanted to get out. Silva is planning on boxing Jake Paul at the end of October, and White was not entirely sold on the whole endeavor while expressing his distaste for the YouTuber-turned-boxer. “The Spider” spoke with Brazilian outlet Combate this week, initially to promote his boxing match with Jake Paul, scheduled for Oct. 29 in Phoenix.
Michael Chandler Would Take Title Shot Over Fight With Conor McGregor, Says Fight Against Dustin Poirier Is Not Personal
Michael Chandler has one thing on his mind, getting the UFC belt. There has been a huge lightweight fight added to the November Madison Square Garden card between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. This fight has been brewing for some time now and finally, the bout agreements have been signed and the fight is on. Not exactly known for their trash-talking, both Chandler and Poirier have been uncharacteristically angry toward each other. They even got into a verbal altercation at a UFC event.
Fox News
789K+
Followers
181K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0