Emmys 2022: Jennifer Coolidge Wins Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for HBO's The White Lotus

Emmy voters leaned into TV’s Jen-aissance on Monday, handing Jennifer Coolidge the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for her acclaimed work in HBO’s The White Lotus .

The veteran performer prevailed over four (!!) of her White Lotus co-stars (Alexandra Daddario, Connie Britton, Natasha Rothwell and Sydney Sweeney), as well as Dopesick duo Kaitlyn Dever and Mare Winningham.

The White Lotus also snagged Emmys for Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Writing, Outstanding Directing and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for Murray Bartlett .

In TVLine’s Dream Emmy blurb for Coolidge, we wrote, “As boozy socialite Tanya McQuoid, Coolidge deftly walked a fine line between comedy and drama, often leaving viewers unsure if they should be laughing or crying at the grieving billionaire. But the actress’ real triumph was how she was able to turn Tanya — arguably the HBO limited series’ most impenetrable character — into its most relatable. We can’t wait to see what Coolidge has in store for us in Season 2.”

Coolidge was also the runaway winner among TVLine readers in our poll of who should win this year’s Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, snagging 47.8 percent of the vote. Dever finished second (23.2%), followed by Winningham (6.7%), Daddario (6.6%), Britton (6.5%), Rothwell (4.8%) and Sweeney (4.4%).

Coolidge is set to reprise her role as Tanya McQuoid in Season 2 of The White Lotus , which is slated to premiere on HBO in October.