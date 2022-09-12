ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmys 2022: Amanda Seyfried Wins Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series for Hulu's The Dropout

By Michael Ausiello
 3 days ago
That’s Emmy-winning actress Amanda Seyfried to you .

At Monday’s 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony, the Big Love vet snagged won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her portrayal of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s The Dropout .

Seyfried prevailed over fellow nominees Julia Garner ( Inventing Anna ), Margaret Qualley ( Maid ), Sarah Paulson ( Impeachment: American Crime Story ), Lily James ( Pam & Tommy ) and Toni Collette ( The Staircase ).

In TVLine’s Dream Emmy blurb for Seyfried, we wrote, “Much has been made about the skill with which Seyfried replicated Elizabeth Holmes’ trademark, oft-ridiculed voice — and with good reason. She nailed her alter ego’s performative, authoritative baritone. But the real genius of Seyfried’s work in Hulu’s limited series was in how she captured the Holmes’ reckless ambition, unrelenting hubris and pathological denial.”

Seyfried was also the winner among TVLine readers in our poll of who should win this year’s Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series, snagging 24.1 percent of the vote and beating out Garner (22%), Qualley, (16.7%), Paulson (13.4%), James (12.7%) and Collette (11.3 %)

Watch video of Seyfried’s acceptance speech below…

