Pnb Rock death: Rapper shot and killed at Los Angeles restaurant, aged 30

Rapper PnB Rock has been fatally shot during a robbery at the Los Angeles branch of Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles.

Los Angeles police captain Kelly Muniz said on Monday (12 September) afternoon that a shooting had occurred at 1:15pm local time at the well-known restaurant on Main Street and Manchester Ave.

While Muniz wouldn’t identify the victim, the 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper – real name Rakim Allen – was placed at the eatery with his girlfriend, who posted a since-deleted Instagram photo with the location tag.

Addressing reporters, Muniz said the suspect brandished a gun at the victim and demanded items from him.

“The suspect then fired multiple rounds and then appeared to remove some property, to what extent we don’t know at this time,” Muniz added.

According to the Los Angeles Times , law enforcement sources have identified the victim as the rapper. He was reportedly targeted for his jewellery.

“He shot the victim and ran out the side door to a getaway car and then fled the parking lot,” Muniz said, adding that Rock was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1.59pm.

Rock’s 2015 single “Fleek” went viral on Vine, catapulting him into the spotlight.

He has collaborated with artists like Ed Sheeran and Chance the Rapper (“Cross Me”), XXXTentacion and Trippie Redd (“Bad Vibes Forever”), and Fetty Wap for the 2016 mixtape Money, Hoes & Flows.

Rock is best known for his 2016 single “Selfish”, which peaked at No 51 on the Billboard Hot 100.

His most recent song “Luv Me Again” was released earlier this month.

The rapper is survived by two children, including a two-year-old daughter.