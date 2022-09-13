ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Incredible news: Child poverty in America has fallen 59% since 1993

By Tod Perry
Upworthy
Upworthy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fMkez_0hsmOxwv00

A wonderful piece of news has come out of the blue that will change a lot of people’s perceptions about America’s future and how we tackle complex economic issues. A new report by The New York Times and Child Trends shows that child poverty dropped a whopping 59% percent in the United States between 1993 and 2019.

The poverty rate dropped an additional 10% in 2020 due to aggressive, albeit temporary, COVID-19 aid measures . If those numbers were included in the study, the child poverty rate would be 69% lower.

“This is an astounding decline in child poverty,” Dana Thomson, a co-author of the Child Trends study, said according to The New York Times. “Its magnitude is unequaled in the history of poverty measurement, and the single largest explanation is the growth of the safety net.”

What’s interesting about the study is that it gives people on both sides of the political aisle reason to rethink their opinions on how the country tackles poverty. The study shows that liberals were correct in their belief that a robust social safety net can bring children out of poverty. The Earned Income Tax Credit, Social Security and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) contributed the most to protecting children from poverty.

twitter.com

“Lessons from a Historic Decline in Child Poverty https://t.co/uSIjgIzmGA via @ChildTrends”

Conservatives can take a victory lap because another major reason for a reduction in child poverty was that more single mothers began to work after welfare reform enacted in the ’90s reduced cash payouts to parents without jobs.

The number of single mothers in the workforce increased from 69% to 79% by the end of the ’90s.

The reduction in child poverty also comes during a period of growth in which the GDP per capita, median household income and state minimum wages have all seen increases. The number of kids living with two caretakers and the percentage of the population with a high school diploma has gone up as well.

twitter.com

“An ‘astounding’ decline in child poverty from 1993 to 2019. Why? The single largest factor is growth of the govt safety net. https://t.co/NE0O85s5kL”

It’s also notable that the child poverty rate has declined by about the same degree among children who are Hispanic, Black, Asian and white. However, the rising tide may have lifted all boats but the ethnic poverty gap among children still persists. According to Pew Research, Black and Hispanic children are still about three times as likely to live in poverty than white and Asian children.

The decline in child poverty also coincides with a drastic reduction in teen pregnancy rates. The teen birth rate has gone down from 61.8 of every 1,000 births in the U.S. to just 17.4 in 2018. Child Trends attributes this to a decline in teen sex as well as an increase in contraceptive use. The study warns that the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade may lead to an increase in economic hardships for children.

In a country where we are always bemoaning a lack of progress, this study on child poverty shows that smart policy—regardless of what side of the aisle it stems from—can have a major impact on the lives of America’s most vulnerable. It also gives hope that we can learn from these lessons to further alleviate poverty not just among children, but the American population in general.

Comments / 3

Related
Upworthy

Teen whose mom was deported by the Trump administration publishes her story as a children's book

Estela Juarez is speaking her truth. The 13-year-old, whose mother Alejandra was deported to Mexico in 2018 under the Trump administration's immigration policies, first grabbed national attention through a video that aired at the Democratic National Convention in 2020, in which she read a powerful open letter to the former president. "Dear Donald Trump, I am 11 years old. My mom is my best friend. She came to America as a teenager over 20 years ago, without papers, in search of a better life. My mom worked hard and paid taxes and the Obama administration told her she could stay. My dad thought you would protect military families, so he voted for you in 2016, Mr. President. He says he won't vote for you again after what you did to our family. Instead of protecting us, you tore our world apart," young Estela said in the televised reading.
POTUS
TheConversationAU

We asked children how they experienced poverty. Here are 6 changes needed now

An eight-year-old boy is often hungry, but knows if he tells his mum, she will eat less herself and go hungry. He hates the thought, so he stays quiet. An 11-year-old girl knows once rent is paid, there is almost nothing left over, so she tries not to ask for too much. She never takes school excursion notes home in case the cost is too much. A 10-year-old boy’s dad has been angry since he was injured at work; he can no longer support his family, and awaits compensation. It makes this boy feel sad, but he understands and tries not to...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Poverty#Poverty Rate#Child Trends#Pew Research#The New York Times#Social Security
Daily Mail

Why thousands of young Australians are giving up on their jobs and doing the bare minimum as 'quiet quitting' takes off

The controversial practice of 'quiet quitting' will never be the best solution for burnt-out workers but it's up to bosses to stop it from happening, a workplace expert says. Gen-Z and millennial workers have been driving the so-called 'quiet quitting' trend, where they stay in their job but refuse to do more work than they're contractually-obliged to, including working only their exact hours.
SMALL BUSINESS
TIME

What Babies and Toddlers Need to Become Good Readers

Smart serves as affiliated faculty in educational policy and leadership in the College of Education at Marquette University and is the author of Reading for Our Lives: A Literacy Action Plan from Birth to Six. A growing number of states, cities, and districts are now requiring schools to teach phonics....
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
News-Medical.net

Children become more skeptical of what adults tell them, study says

Children learn on their own through observation and experimentation. They also learn from what other people tell them, especially adults and authority figures like their parents and teachers. When children learn something surprising, they seek out additional information by asking questions or by testing claims. Prior research shows that whether children explore adults' surprising claims varies by age, with children over six years of age more likely to seek out additional information than four- and five-year-olds. However, there is limited research about why children seek information in response to being told something surprising from adults. A new study published in Child Development by researchers at the University of Toronto and Harvard University aims to answer this question.
KIDS
Reuters

UNICEF names climate activist Vanessa Nakate goodwill ambassador

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.N. children's agency UNICEF on Thursday named Vanessa Nakate, a 25-year-old Ugandan climate activist, goodwill ambassador. Inspired by Sweden's Greta Thunberg, Nakate began her climate action in 2019 and has since founded the Rise Up Movement and addressed global climate summits.
ADVOCACY
Black Enterprise

Black Moms Have More Access to Doulas Thanks to $500K Partnership with Baby Dove

Conversations regarding Black maternal health are no longer limited to the circles of Black women. Chanel Porchia-Albert, the founder of the Ancient Song Doula Services, has partnered with Baby Dove to expand her mission of providing adequate healthcare for Black mothers. Her doula services offer training for those interested in becoming future doulas while focusing on advocacy and educating the community.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Saurabh

The United States government poisoned people during Prohibition

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Conspiracy theories are one of the most whacky and fascinating things you can encounter. Most of the time, these conspiracy theories do not have any base in reality and are only there for the entertainment purposes of most of the public. However, some of conspiracy theories are not just theories; they get confirmed years later for some reason. In this article, we will talk about one of the conspiracy theories which were confirmed by the government itself.
Upworthy

A 10-year-old with Type 1 diabetes is fighting to curb the rising cost of insulin

Jameson Wardle was 5 years old when he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. The chronic condition destroys the insulin-making cells in the pancreas, leaving those like Jameson dependent on insulin administered via shots or an insulin pump. "[Diabetes] is when your body attacks the beta cells... which produce insulin which is a hormone that changes carbohydrates into energy," the youngster, who is now 10 and a fifth grade student in Boerne, Texas, told Good Morning America. He says the rising cost of insulin has made life difficult for the 37.7 million Americans who suffer from diabetes.
BOERNE, TX
Upworthy

Upworthy

116K+
Followers
3K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy