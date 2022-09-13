Matthew Macfayden Wins First Emmy For ‘Succession’, Credits Creator Jesse Armstrong For “Bonkers Gift Of A Role” & Teases Season 4

Matthew Macfayden won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series tonight for his role as Tom Wambsgans in HBO’s Succession . This was Macfayden’s second nomination in the category for the character and his first Emmy win.

Macfayden’s character Tom is the son-in-law of Logan Roy (Brian Cox), the head of media conglomerate Waystar Royco. Tom’s shocking twist betrayal at the end of season 3 certainly contributed to his win tonight and got interesting reactions from fans. “My favorite reaction was a picture message from my agent,” he says as he demonstrates a shocked face.

He says he is “deeply flattered and thrilled to bits” by this win, and gives all of the credit to Succesion creator Jesse Armstrong. “It really is such a pleasure and a privilege for me to play this bonkers gift of a role in this wonderful show,” says Macfayden. “My admiration and my gratitude to Jesses Armstrong and his remarkable writing team is boundless.”

Tonight Macfayden beat out Succession co-stars Kieran Culkin and Nicholas Braun for the win tonight, as well as Billy Crudup, Park Have-Soo, John Turturro, Christopher Walken and Oh Yeong-su.

Macfayden gives his final thanks of the night as he is played off the stage. “Of course to the most supremely talented and lovely crew and cast I could image.”

Post award, Macfayden gave a tease about how Tom’s shocking betrayal of his wife at the end of Succession season 3 will affect the next season. “It sets up the story going forward,” he says. “We pick up a little bit of time after the dust has sort of settled. Not very much though. He thinks he is just looking out for himself [but] you could argue he has suffered from the hands of his brothers-in-law and his wife. I’m scared of giving away spoilers. It’s nicely teed up.”