Read full article on original website
Related
Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some
Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
holtvilletribune.com
Valley Cities Show Problems with State Water Resource Board
HOLTVILLE — For the past three years, Holtville has struggled to navigate the complicated funding system of the California State Water Resource Board as the city has worked to upgrade its water treatment plant. “You can see it reflected in my monthly city manager’s reports to the City Council....
holtvilletribune.com
Valley Firefighters’ Hunt for ‘Trophy Hydrant’ Begins Anew
CALEXICO — As contrary as it seems, Valley firefighters have a longstanding tradition of stealing from one another as a way to build camaraderie among their respective agencies. The practice dates back to the early 1980s and entered a hiatus of sorts in recent years when the object of...
Southern California Hit With 3 Natural Disasters in Just 2 Days
One person is still missing after flash floods followed mudslides and an earthquake on Sunday and Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight chance of rain along with continued lower temps
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Drier air will continue to spread across the region over the next couple days with clear skies and no rain chances through at least the weekend. Temperatures will remain slightly below normal heading into the weekend before temperatures across south-central Arizona return to near normal readings Sunday and Monday. Slight chances for showers and storms may return to portions of south-central Arizona during the first half of next week.
iheart.com
This Is Where The “Big One” Will Strike In California, New Study Reveals
Researchers say the Rodgers Creek Fault in Northern California, which runs from the San Pablo Bay north through central Sonoma County, could well become the source of the state’s next major earthquake. The San Francisco Chronicle says the fault is a main strand along the boundary between the North...
What is La Niña and how will it affect SoCal weather?
For the third year in a row, Southern Californians should expect yet another La Niña winter. With a 91% chance that it will arrive, another La Niña event can bring another year of drought.During normal weather trade winds, which blow east to west, push warm surface waters towards the Eastern Pacific and Asia. In La Niña events stronger than average trade winds continue to push warm waters east, but also bring colder water to the surface. Typically, during a La Niña event, the weather will be drier and warmer in Southern California, while wetter and colder in areas like Northern California...
NBC Bay Area
Experts Warn Larger, More Extensive Earthquake Could Hit the Bay Area
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Santa Rosa residents Tuesday and on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey issued a somber reminder that the next quake could be much larger and do serious, extensive and widespread damage. “Actually, if you look at the San Francisco Bay Area in general, the probability of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPDATE: Children among eight injuries in crash near Vandenberg Village
A crash involving two vehicles injured eight people and blocked Hwy 1 at Santa Lucia Canyon Rd. Friday morning.
Brace for another weather anomaly -- September showers in the forecast for Sunday
SAN FRANCISCO -- On the heels of a historic heat wave, Bay Area residents were being warned to prepare for another seldom seen weather anomaly -- a wet September front moving down the coast from the Northwest bringing with it the threat of showers on Sunday. Even the veteran forecasters at the National Weather Service were a bit surprised by the developing conditions."Potential is there for an anomalous September rain event setting up for late in the weekend and early next week (current focus Sun-Mon) with a low pressure system arriving from Alaska," the weather service said, "It's a very early...
SFGate
Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars
OAK GLEN, Calif. (AP) — Rescuers searched for a person missing in a mudslide Tuesday as big yellow tractors plowed through dark, thick sludge and pushed boulders off roads after flash floods swept dirt, rocks and trees down fire-scarred slopes, washed away cars and buried buildings in small mountain communities in Southern California.
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More comfortable temps on the way along with breezy conditions
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Storm chances today will favor the northern and eastern half of Arizona with isolated chances over the high terrain of south-central Arizona. Drier air will overspread the region ending storm chances over the forecast area altogether Thursday through Sunday. Modest storm chances return to portions of south-central Arizona Monday through Wednesday. High temperatures will slowly increase but will only peak around 100 degrees over the weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
Here's how to get California earthquake alerts
OAKLAND, Calif. - California's earthquake warning system activated swiftly Tuesday night, sending an alert to the cellphones of Santa Rosa residents and those in surrounding areas of a 4.4 magnitude temblor. California uses science, state-of-the-art ground motion monitoring, and new and existing alerting methods to deliver warnings to residents' cell...
2 earthquakes with magnitudes above 4.0 shake California's Wine Country
The tremors hit Tuesday night near the Sonoma County city of Santa Rosa in the North Bay, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
4.4-magnitude earthquake hits near Santa Rosa in Northern California, USGS says
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck near Santa Rosa in Northern California Tuesday evening, according to the USGS.
holtvilletribune.com
There’s a New Sheriff (Police Chief) in Town
HOLTVILLE — Imperial County sheriff’s Sgt. Joe Conkey has taken over as Holtville’s new police chief following the promotion of former chief, Sgt. Roy Patterson. Chief Conkey was introduced to the public during the Holtville City Council meeting on Monday night, Sept. 12. Imperial County Undersheriff and...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms move south of Casa Grande; Tornado warning expires
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A rare occurence happened in Arizona when a tornado warning was issued for parts of Pima and Pinal counties on Monday afternoon. A tornado warning radar indicated that a thunderstorm could produce a tornado, but it was never spotted. The warning expired around 4:30 p.m. Isolated...
kyma.com
Semi-truck and motorcycle fatal collision in Imperial County
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to California Highway Patrol (CHP), a semi-truck struck a motorcycle on State Route 111 on September 14, the motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 40-year-old man was driving a 1987 Honda motorcycle eastbound on a private dirt...
Dozens of drivers trapped by mudslides as heavy rain, flash floods soak California
Over 50 people were rescued over the weekend after getting trapped in mudslides triggered by the remnants of Hurricane Kay in Southern California. After Kay made landfall Thursday on Mexico’s Baja Peninsula, it drenched parts of Southern California with punishing winds and record rainfall. Kay downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday and to a post-tropical cyclone Friday evening.
holtvilletribune.com
WHATMATTERS: California Aims to Put Dirty Trucks in Rear-view Mirror
California’s environmental regulators have been on a tear lately. Late last month, the California Air Resources Board introduced a new rule banning the sale of new gasoline-powered cars in California, starting in 2035. This week, the board turned its regulatory gaze to the state’s fleet of big-rigs. As...
Comments / 0