Read full article on original website
Related
5 Things to do this Beautiful Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
The weather has finally begun cooling off and it feels like fall. With the heat hopefully a thing of the past, it is time to enjoy the nice weather before the inevitable flip from heat to cold. That doesn't leave much time in Idaho to get outside and enjoy a few nice weekends before we are locked in for the long winter ahead. Take advantage of it and get outside this weekend by attending one or multiple of the events taking place. Here are some of the events taking place in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley this weekend.
World Famous DJ, Producer Posts From Around Boise During Visit
Seriously, what's not to love about Boise!? We get all four seasons, the people are kind (for the most part), and we're close to a little bit of everything. When a celebrity rolls through town, most folks are surprised to see it but anymore, it's becoming commonplace. At this point,...
Watch: Idaho Hunter Films ‘Superman Cougar’ Flying From Tree
Idaho is a hunter's paradise. When a hunter is out in the backcountry, they should be ready for anything. Flying cougars don't normally land in the classification of "anything." I'm not a hunter. It's just not a hobby I ever wanted to pursue. I'm good with kayaking and collecting sports...
Where is the Deepest Lake in Idaho and How Deep is it?
To get to Idaho’s deepest lake you’ll have to travel to the northern section of the state into the panhandle a few miles north of Coeur d’Alene. Lake Pend Orielle covers 148 square miles and at its lowest point is 1,158 feet deep. Which Idaho lakes Are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moving from Idaho? Here Are 6 Things People Say They Miss the Most…
Whether you’re leaving Idaho permanently, temporarily, or even just for vacation… you know it’s a hard state to leave and an easy one to embrace when you come back. Say you’re getting back home from a week-long vacation… doesn’t it feel great to be back in Idaho? Every time I leave the state for whatever reason, I am always so happy when I get back home.
Website Names Top Halloween Costumes You’ll See In Twin Falls
Halloween is approaching quickly. There's still plenty of time to figure out what costume you're going to wear on the big night. One website has named the top trending costume buys so far for October 31. I still have no idea what I'm going to wear for Halloween. Luckily, we're...
KTVB
Largest flying American flag on display above the Snake River
The American flag on the Perrine Bridge is roughly 400 pounds and stretches a quarter of an acre. The flag is on display in Twin Falls in honor of 9/11.
Are These Christmas Wreaths or Memorials in Eden, Idaho?
My dad grew tired of streaming Christmas lights. He wasn’t lazy. When he came home from the army, he went to the radiator plant and got his old job back for the night shift (he was a plant millwright). Then he drove across town and found a day job at the Chevy factory. He often worked two full-time jobs and a part-time gig on weekends.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho To Halt Sale Of CBD Oil For Pets; Stock Up Now Twin Falls
Those southern Idaho pet owners that use CBD oil or hemp products to treat pets for various ailments will no longer see the products on Idaho store shelves beginning November 1, 2022. The Idaho Department of Agriculture recently deemed CBD oil unsafe for use on pets, and therefore state stores...
The Insanely Irritating Transplant Habit Idahoans Will Never Be Okay With
Unless you hail from a stock of uncultured swine, there are certain things decent people just don't do. Before we explain our beef with some (not all) Idaho transplants, we need to be on the same page. Listed below are a few examples of behavior Idahoans think of as wildly ignorant, supremely annoying, or just plain disrespectful.
KTVB
Southern Idaho weather: Thursday evening thunderstorms, more showers for the weekend
For Boise, temperatures will be in the low to mid 70's over the weekend. Next week, unsettled weather conditions will continue, with a chance of rain showers.
Have You Ever Noticed This About The Perrine Bridge In Twin Falls?
I don't always notice changes...or even things that haven't changed. Just ask my wife. But, ever since we noticed the hidden Idaho rock at the Twin Falls City Bandshell I feel like there is a lot out there that my eyes have yet to see. What's Up With This Section...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Your Twin Falls Kids Are At Risk From Pumpkins This Halloween
Our Halloween countdown clock reads 48 days until our kids dress up, bowls of candy get emptied, and neighborhood doorbells start ringing. There are many things to watch out for as kids celebrate, but the one biggest threat to your kid's health in the coming weeks is likely already in your kitchen.
KTVB
Idaho runner shares uneasy encounter on TikTok
The runner found herself in scary situation while training on a rural road. She documented her concerns of a car passing back in forth in a now viral TikTok video.
Ugly Neighbors Named Better Looking States Than Idaho
I disagree. I realize the point of these lists is to stir debate, but how can anyone put together a list of America’s 10 prettiest states and ignore Idaho? Wyoming? Outside of Jackson Hole, it all looks like one giant Rock Springs. I once overnighted in Cheyenne, where my hotel was next door to a rail yard. At 3:00 a.m., the place began stacking cars. I had an almost identical experience in Montana.
eastidahonews.com
‘God Bless the USA’ singer Lee Greenwood shares his special tie to Idaho and answers 7 Questions with Emmy
7 Questions with Emmy is brought to you by Idaho Falls Pediatrics, whose specialty is your child's health and happiness. Its doctors and staff are dedicated to providing the best, cutting edge solutions for your child's medical condition in a friendly, clean and respectful atmosphere. Every week I’m interviewing fascinating...
Oregon Couple Killed in Southeast Idaho Plane Crash
PRESTON, Idaho (KLIX)-East Idaho authorities say an Oregon couple were killed in a plane crash Wednesday afternoon in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement the two had departed Boise and were headed to Rock Springs, Wyoming when their plane reportedly went down Wednesday morning east of Preston. Recovery crews were working to retrieve the bodies and inform family members. The sheriff's office said the couple had plans to make several cross country flights. Investigators were expected on scene today.
Idaho Fishermen Witness Possible Missile Test
We get plenty of reports from locals who believe they’ve seen strange objects in the heavens above. The high desert has always been a hotbed for sightings of Unidentified Flying Objects. Most have an explanation. Flights from Mountain Home Air Force Base or satellite trains in the night sky.
Twin Falls Remembers One of America’s Bleakest Days
Only 15 percent of schools in the United States require students to learn about the 9/11 terrorist attack. I heard the statistic Sunday morning while listening to a newscast. One of my favorite history teachers stressed that what she taught us was about people. History happens to us, and it’s easier to relate when we learn about others than simply a list of dates, however. She did have some dates she required us to know at test time. She said those were the days and years that greatly altered the future.
KSLTV
Two killed in Idaho plane crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon died Wednesday after their plane crashed in Franklin County, Idaho. Officials with the Franklin County Idaho Sheriff’s Office said they were notified about the crash at approximately 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Upon further investigation, they discovered the plane was...
News Radio 1310 KLIX
Twin Falls, ID
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0