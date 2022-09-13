ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

5 Things to do this Beautiful Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley

The weather has finally begun cooling off and it feels like fall. With the heat hopefully a thing of the past, it is time to enjoy the nice weather before the inevitable flip from heat to cold. That doesn't leave much time in Idaho to get outside and enjoy a few nice weekends before we are locked in for the long winter ahead. Take advantage of it and get outside this weekend by attending one or multiple of the events taking place. Here are some of the events taking place in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley this weekend.
Moving from Idaho? Here Are 6 Things People Say They Miss the Most…

Whether you’re leaving Idaho permanently, temporarily, or even just for vacation… you know it’s a hard state to leave and an easy one to embrace when you come back. Say you’re getting back home from a week-long vacation… doesn’t it feel great to be back in Idaho? Every time I leave the state for whatever reason, I am always so happy when I get back home.
Are These Christmas Wreaths or Memorials in Eden, Idaho?

My dad grew tired of streaming Christmas lights. He wasn’t lazy. When he came home from the army, he went to the radiator plant and got his old job back for the night shift (he was a plant millwright). Then he drove across town and found a day job at the Chevy factory. He often worked two full-time jobs and a part-time gig on weekends.
Ugly Neighbors Named Better Looking States Than Idaho

I disagree. I realize the point of these lists is to stir debate, but how can anyone put together a list of America’s 10 prettiest states and ignore Idaho? Wyoming? Outside of Jackson Hole, it all looks like one giant Rock Springs. I once overnighted in Cheyenne, where my hotel was next door to a rail yard. At 3:00 a.m., the place began stacking cars. I had an almost identical experience in Montana.
Oregon Couple Killed in Southeast Idaho Plane Crash

PRESTON, Idaho (KLIX)-East Idaho authorities say an Oregon couple were killed in a plane crash Wednesday afternoon in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement the two had departed Boise and were headed to Rock Springs, Wyoming when their plane reportedly went down Wednesday morning east of Preston. Recovery crews were working to retrieve the bodies and inform family members. The sheriff's office said the couple had plans to make several cross country flights. Investigators were expected on scene today.
Twin Falls Remembers One of America’s Bleakest Days

Only 15 percent of schools in the United States require students to learn about the 9/11 terrorist attack. I heard the statistic Sunday morning while listening to a newscast. One of my favorite history teachers stressed that what she taught us was about people. History happens to us, and it’s easier to relate when we learn about others than simply a list of dates, however. She did have some dates she required us to know at test time. She said those were the days and years that greatly altered the future.
Two killed in Idaho plane crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon died Wednesday after their plane crashed in Franklin County, Idaho. Officials with the Franklin County Idaho Sheriff’s Office said they were notified about the crash at approximately 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Upon further investigation, they discovered the plane was...
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

