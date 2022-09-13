ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festus, MO

Washington Missourian

Traffic Crash on I-44 - Expect Delays

Shortly before 10am a traffic crash occurred between the Washington and Gray summit exits on I-44. First responders were arriving at the scene when the Missourian learned of the accident. Drivers should expect delays in East bound traffic. This is a developing story and will be updated as details emerge.
WASHINGTON, MO
West Newsmagazine

Chesterfield discovers more problems in Eberwein Park

In addition to the trail reconstruction project in Eberwein Park, the dam on the west side of the pond needs repair after it was found to be leaking. The trails in the park had erosion problems that have impacted them since their initial construction. Horner and Shifrin's design completely relocates...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Highway Patrol identifies victims of fiery crash on I-55 in Arnold

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the two women who died in a wrong-way accident Tuesday night, Sept. 13, on I-55 north of Hwy. 141 in Arnold. Barbara L. Monzyk, 69, of Fenton and Emilie N. Scott, 29, of Fredericktown died in the accident, the patrol reported. The accident...
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

High Ridge man hurt in crash in Franklin County

A High Ridge man was seriously injured the morning of Sept. 10 in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 100 east of St. Albans Road west of Wildwood in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:38 a.m., Luis E. Martinez, 32, of High Ridge was driving a 2002...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Two ambulance districts respond to five-injury crash

Five people ranging in age from 15 to 47 were injured in a three-vehicle wreck Sept. 10 on Highway A. At 6:40 p.m. a 2015 Toyota Sienna driven by 34-year-old Kelly Terschluse, of Washington, failed to yield at a stop sign while turning from Country Club Road left onto Highway A, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The vehicle struck the side of a northbound 1996 Toyota Camry driven by 38-year-old Eric Courtway, of Washington. The impact caused the Camry to travel into the southbound lane, in the path of a 2013 Ford Taurus driven by 43-year-old Alla Boyer, of Leslie, according to the highway patrol. The front of the Taurus struck the left side of the Camry.
WASHINGTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Two die in fiery crash on I-55 in Arnold

Two people died Tuesday night, Sept. 13, following a wrong-way collision on I-55 near Hwy. 141 in Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. The accident happened at about 8:30 p.m. when a vehicle was traveling south in the northbound lanes and struck a northbound vehicle head-on near Hwy. 141, Cpl. Dallas Thompson said.
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus woman hurt in crash south of Olympian Village

A Festus woman was injured Tuesday, Sept. 13, in an accident on Hwy. T at Oakvale Road south of Olympian Village, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:50 a.m., Holly A. Pope, 48, of Festus was driving a 2020 Ford EcoSport west on the highway and an unknown driver headed east in a white box truck crossed the double yellow center line into the path of the SUV, so Pope swerved right to avoid a collision and ran off the road, striking a tree, the report said.
FESTUS, MO
FOX2Now

St. Ann man dies after being struck by two cars

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A pedestrian died after being struck by two vehicles Tuesday night in Breckenridge Hills. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 33-year-old Bryan Maide-Shead of St. Ann was attempting to cross Missouri 180, just east of Dehart Place, at about 9:04 p.m. when he was hit by a 2015 Ford F350. The 20-year-old man driving the Ford stayed at the scene. He was uninjured. A Kia Soul then hit Maide-Shead while he was lying in the roadway. The person driving the Kia left the scene.
BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, MO
Washington Missourian

Motorcyclist killed in crash in rural Franklin County

A Gerald man was killed and a Union woman was seriously injured in a motorcycle wreck Sept. 10 in rural Franklin County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that Larry McGee, 64, was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson Road King Classic southbound on Highway CC. Shortly before 3 p.m., near Peters Ford Road, the motorcycle carrying McGee and passenger, Darla Wallace, 52, failed to make a right-hand turn, crossed the centerline to and started sliding off the left side of the road. The vehicle then struck a highway sign and ejected both McGee and Wallace.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry County, Mo.

Take a look at the SEMO District Fair on September 16. Crews responded to a house fire in Scott City, Mo. on Friday morning, Sept. 16. Jackson Police: Man wielding axe arrested after barricading himself inside home. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Raymond Halter, 39, is currently being held at...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Highway patrol cancels Amber Alert for St. Louis area girl

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Amber Alert for a St. Louis area girl early Thursday morning. Troopers said the alert for 12-year-old Natonja Holmes was canceled after she was found safe with someone she knew. The highway patrol issued the Amber Alert for Holmes Tuesday...
FERGUSON, MO
Washington Missourian

Construction underway on $800M beef processing plant in Foristell

American Foods Group LLC broke ground Sept. 12 on its well-publicized $800 million beef processing facility in Warren County. AFG’s facility is expected to bring 1,300 local jobs and have an annual economic impact of $1 billion, according to previous Missourian reporting. Located near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Archer Road between Wright City and Foristell on Interstate 70, the plant is expected to open in 2024.
FORISTELL, MO
KFVS12

Man arrested in connection with Ironton, Mo. church fire

The Charleston R-1 school district is currently facing a teacher shortage. President Biden touts a tentative deal to avert a strike by American Railroad workers. Deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry County, Mo. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Authorities are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry...
IRONTON, MO

