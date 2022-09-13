Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Traffic Crash on I-44 - Expect Delays
Shortly before 10am a traffic crash occurred between the Washington and Gray summit exits on I-44. First responders were arriving at the scene when the Missourian learned of the accident. Drivers should expect delays in East bound traffic. This is a developing story and will be updated as details emerge.
West Newsmagazine
Chesterfield discovers more problems in Eberwein Park
In addition to the trail reconstruction project in Eberwein Park, the dam on the west side of the pond needs repair after it was found to be leaking. The trails in the park had erosion problems that have impacted them since their initial construction. Horner and Shifrin's design completely relocates...
Traffic diverted in Crawford County, Mo. due to tractor-trailer fire
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. – A tractor-trailer fire Wednesday has caused eastbound I-44 traffic to be diverted in Crawford County, Missouri. This incident is at mile marker 217 just west of Bourbon, Missouri. Eastbound traffic is being diverted at mile marker 214. The fire started at about 11:30 a.m. MoDOT is asking drivers to avoid the […]
myleaderpaper.com
Highway Patrol identifies victims of fiery crash on I-55 in Arnold
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the two women who died in a wrong-way accident Tuesday night, Sept. 13, on I-55 north of Hwy. 141 in Arnold. Barbara L. Monzyk, 69, of Fenton and Emilie N. Scott, 29, of Fredericktown died in the accident, the patrol reported. The accident...
myleaderpaper.com
High Ridge man hurt in crash in Franklin County
A High Ridge man was seriously injured the morning of Sept. 10 in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 100 east of St. Albans Road west of Wildwood in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:38 a.m., Luis E. Martinez, 32, of High Ridge was driving a 2002...
Large fire engulfs oil change station in Belleville
Emergency crews are responding to a fire Thursday morning at a Jiffy Lube station in Belleville.
Washington Missourian
Two ambulance districts respond to five-injury crash
Five people ranging in age from 15 to 47 were injured in a three-vehicle wreck Sept. 10 on Highway A. At 6:40 p.m. a 2015 Toyota Sienna driven by 34-year-old Kelly Terschluse, of Washington, failed to yield at a stop sign while turning from Country Club Road left onto Highway A, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The vehicle struck the side of a northbound 1996 Toyota Camry driven by 38-year-old Eric Courtway, of Washington. The impact caused the Camry to travel into the southbound lane, in the path of a 2013 Ford Taurus driven by 43-year-old Alla Boyer, of Leslie, according to the highway patrol. The front of the Taurus struck the left side of the Camry.
myleaderpaper.com
Two die in fiery crash on I-55 in Arnold
Two people died Tuesday night, Sept. 13, following a wrong-way collision on I-55 near Hwy. 141 in Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. The accident happened at about 8:30 p.m. when a vehicle was traveling south in the northbound lanes and struck a northbound vehicle head-on near Hwy. 141, Cpl. Dallas Thompson said.
Heavy police presence at Richmond Heights dispensary
There was a heavy police presence Thursday morning at a dispensary in Richmond Hieghts.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman hurt in crash south of Olympian Village
A Festus woman was injured Tuesday, Sept. 13, in an accident on Hwy. T at Oakvale Road south of Olympian Village, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:50 a.m., Holly A. Pope, 48, of Festus was driving a 2020 Ford EcoSport west on the highway and an unknown driver headed east in a white box truck crossed the double yellow center line into the path of the SUV, so Pope swerved right to avoid a collision and ran off the road, striking a tree, the report said.
St. Ann man dies after being struck by two cars
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A pedestrian died after being struck by two vehicles Tuesday night in Breckenridge Hills. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 33-year-old Bryan Maide-Shead of St. Ann was attempting to cross Missouri 180, just east of Dehart Place, at about 9:04 p.m. when he was hit by a 2015 Ford F350. The 20-year-old man driving the Ford stayed at the scene. He was uninjured. A Kia Soul then hit Maide-Shead while he was lying in the roadway. The person driving the Kia left the scene.
Washington Missourian
Motorcyclist killed in crash in rural Franklin County
A Gerald man was killed and a Union woman was seriously injured in a motorcycle wreck Sept. 10 in rural Franklin County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that Larry McGee, 64, was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson Road King Classic southbound on Highway CC. Shortly before 3 p.m., near Peters Ford Road, the motorcycle carrying McGee and passenger, Darla Wallace, 52, failed to make a right-hand turn, crossed the centerline to and started sliding off the left side of the road. The vehicle then struck a highway sign and ejected both McGee and Wallace.
KFVS12
Deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry County, Mo.
Take a look at the SEMO District Fair on September 16. Crews responded to a house fire in Scott City, Mo. on Friday morning, Sept. 16. Jackson Police: Man wielding axe arrested after barricading himself inside home. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Raymond Halter, 39, is currently being held at...
Some Swansea residents oppose proposal to build new 274 rental homes, fearing it will hurt community
Many residents of Swansea, Illinois are concerned over a new project to build rental homes in their community. The proposed plan consists of building 274 rental homes on nearby land that is currently agricultural.
abc17news.com
Highway patrol cancels Amber Alert for St. Louis area girl
FERGUSON, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Amber Alert for a St. Louis area girl early Thursday morning. Troopers said the alert for 12-year-old Natonja Holmes was canceled after she was found safe with someone she knew. The highway patrol issued the Amber Alert for Holmes Tuesday...
Washington Missourian
Construction underway on $800M beef processing plant in Foristell
American Foods Group LLC broke ground Sept. 12 on its well-publicized $800 million beef processing facility in Warren County. AFG’s facility is expected to bring 1,300 local jobs and have an annual economic impact of $1 billion, according to previous Missourian reporting. Located near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Archer Road between Wright City and Foristell on Interstate 70, the plant is expected to open in 2024.
KMOV
Cars stolen once, then stolen a second time while being repaired in South City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a break-in and theft early Saturday morning at Columbia Auto Repair on Southwest Avenue. Thieves stole two cars, a Kia and a Hyundai, both had been stolen before and were getting repairs made from the damage from the first thefts.
St. Louis soccer stadium is on hold due to damage from a city project
St. Louis new soccer stadium is now on hold due to damage from a city project outside the 22,500-seat arena.
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with Ironton, Mo. church fire
The Charleston R-1 school district is currently facing a teacher shortage. President Biden touts a tentative deal to avert a strike by American Railroad workers. Deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry County, Mo. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Authorities are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry...
Six turtles rescued from Chesterfield park after getting thrown in trash
Six turtles are rescued from a Chesterfield park after being thrown out in a nearby trash can.
