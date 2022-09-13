ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s a week of firsts as Montana closes nonconference play against Indiana State

By FRANK GOGOLA Missoulian frank.gogola@406mtsports.com
 3 days ago
Griz football prepares for first road test against Indiana State

MISSOULA -- After another dominant defensive effort and home win over South Dakota, the Montana Grizzlies will pack their bags for the first time in 2022 and head to Terre Haute, Indiana to take on Indiana State. Even though its been a while, "The House That Larry Bird Built" knows...
Montana volleyball team splits in South Carolina tournament

MISSOULA — In the matter of a couple of hours on Friday, Montana went from its worst loss of the season to one of its most impressive wins, earning a split to open the Chucktown Throwdown in Charleston, South Carolina. The Grizzlies were swept by the College of Charleston...
Q&A: Montana State's Jeffrey Manning Jr. all business ahead of Oregon State reunion

BOZEMAN — Jeffrey Manning Jr. will see a bunch of familiar faces in an unfamiliar place. Oregon State (2-0) will make about an 85-mile drive north to host Montana State (2-0) at 6 p.m. Mountain time Saturday at Providence Park in Portland. The Beavers chose to play in Oregon’s most populated city for the first time since 1986 as a way to connect with their Portland-area fans, according to OSU.
Griz Q&A: Hard work, dedication paying off for Montana linebacker Tyler Flink

MISSOULA — Tyler Flink experienced a storybook moment two weeks ago in the season opener when he scored his first touchdown. The Montana linebacker recovered a blocked punt and returned it 32 yards for a score in front of the north end zone grandstand. Fellow Missoula Big Sky grad Colter Janacaro blocked that punt as the former high school teammates combined for the first special teams score of the year.
Montana State volleyball coach Daniel Jones taking leave of absence

BOZEMAN — Montana State head volleyball coach Daniel Jones is taking a leave of absence from the program, the school announced Wednesday. Jones, in his sixth season as coach, is stepping away for personal reasons, effective immediately. “I have decided to take a temporary leave of absence for personal...
Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk

Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
Mountain goats approach MT hiker on top of the world

When you’re out hiking in Montana, you just never know who may want to join you!. Check out this footage from September of 2021 that involved a Montana hiker who was approached by curious mountain goats for a brief moment while on top of the world at the Bridger mountain range over in Bozeman. (Notice how the hiker didn’t approach the goats to try to pet them or get a selfie in this footage?) Pretty cool to witness.
University of Montana student passes away in Aber Hall

MISSOULA, Mont. - A University of Montana student passed away in Aber Hall on campus overnight Monday-Tuesday, according to a UM spokesperson. The student was a resident at Aber Hall, according to UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz. The exact time of the death is not being shared at this time. The...
Take a dip into these Montana hot springs

With cooler temperatures slowly approaching, what better way to warm up than visiting a natural hot spring? Visit Montana goes over some of the ‘hottest’ natural springs across the state. These springs are mineral-rich natural springs. Chico Hot Springs Resort and Spa is one of Montana’s most famous...
Yum! Popular Missoula Food Truck Opens New Eatery Location

Do you know what a Gastronome is? It is a person who is a lover of good food. I would consider myself not only a gastronome but also a gastro-tourist. I am a person who feels that you must eat where the locals eat when you are traveling. I typically refuse to eat at a chain restaurant, if I am traveling. I always say, "you can get that at home." So I prefer to sample local cuisine, at places I can't get at home. For example, when in Seattle, I gobble up fresh seafood. When in Louisiana, I'm eating gumbo. When in New York, I'm eating pizza. When in Philly... You gotta get an authentic cheesesteak sandwich.
TripAdvisor’s Best Burgers In Montana. Do You See Your Favorite?

If you are like me, there is nothing like a juicy cheeseburger. Add some bacon, mayo, ketchup, all the veggies, and you have yourself a winner...in my mind. I have had some really terrible cheeseburgers; you know, the ones that are overcooked, no seasoning, and a bun that is so dry you have to pray not to choke when swallowing.
Man faces charges for killing grizzly bear near Charlo

MISSOULA, Mont. — Charges were filed against a man accused of firing two shots and killing a grizzly bear near Charlo. The charging documents state Kevin Moll told Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks he willingly and knowingly shot and killed the grizzly sow from his truck on Sept. 26, 2018.
