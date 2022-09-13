It’s a week of firsts as Montana closes nonconference play against Indiana State

Read full article on original website
KULR8
Griz football prepares for first road test against Indiana State
MISSOULA -- After another dominant defensive effort and home win over South Dakota, the Montana Grizzlies will pack their bags for the first time in 2022 and head to Terre Haute, Indiana to take on Indiana State. Even though its been a while, "The House That Larry Bird Built" knows...
KULR8
Montana volleyball team splits in South Carolina tournament
MISSOULA — In the matter of a couple of hours on Friday, Montana went from its worst loss of the season to one of its most impressive wins, earning a split to open the Chucktown Throwdown in Charleston, South Carolina. The Grizzlies were swept by the College of Charleston...
KULR8
Q&A: Montana State's Jeffrey Manning Jr. all business ahead of Oregon State reunion
BOZEMAN — Jeffrey Manning Jr. will see a bunch of familiar faces in an unfamiliar place. Oregon State (2-0) will make about an 85-mile drive north to host Montana State (2-0) at 6 p.m. Mountain time Saturday at Providence Park in Portland. The Beavers chose to play in Oregon’s most populated city for the first time since 1986 as a way to connect with their Portland-area fans, according to OSU.
KULR8
Griz Q&A: Hard work, dedication paying off for Montana linebacker Tyler Flink
MISSOULA — Tyler Flink experienced a storybook moment two weeks ago in the season opener when he scored his first touchdown. The Montana linebacker recovered a blocked punt and returned it 32 yards for a score in front of the north end zone grandstand. Fellow Missoula Big Sky grad Colter Janacaro blocked that punt as the former high school teammates combined for the first special teams score of the year.
montanasports.com
Return to Montana State for October exhibition will be 'a good day' for MSUB coach, Bobcat lifer Mick Durham
BILLINGS — When Montana State alum Danny Sprinkle took over as head men’s basketball coach in Bozeman in April of 2019, Mick Durham, who spent nearly 30 years as a Bobcat and is now coach of the program at Montana State Billings, had some advice for his former pupil.
KULR8
Missoula beats Billings in Game 3, returns to Pioneer League Championship Series
MISSOULA-The Billings Mustangs’ season came to an end on Thursday night in Missoula as the Missoula Paddleheads punched their return ticket to the Pioneer League Championship series with a 4-2 victory in a decisive Game 3 at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field. Missoula (2-1) will have a chance to...
montanasports.com
Montana State volleyball coach Daniel Jones taking leave of absence
BOZEMAN — Montana State head volleyball coach Daniel Jones is taking a leave of absence from the program, the school announced Wednesday. Jones, in his sixth season as coach, is stepping away for personal reasons, effective immediately. “I have decided to take a temporary leave of absence for personal...
“I Spent 24 Hrs In Montana, Now I Want To Live There.” UGH.
Everyone is always saying, "I love Montana! I want to live there." Then you have the people who say, "Montana's full." So I gathered a few videos of 24-hour experiences from people who either live in certain Montana towns OR visited them for 24 hours and create a visual interpretation of what to expect.
One Of Montana’s Most Popular Restaurants Has New Owner And Name
Change can be hard, especially when you've been one of the most popular restaurants in Montana for years. So when it was announced that Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan would be switching hands, you can imagine that raised an eyebrow or two. The Oasis has been a staple for decades...
Popular Magazine Declares Best BBQ in Montana
I wasn't surprised by Food & Wine Magazine's pick for the best BBQ in Montana but I immediately thought, there are SO MANY good BBQ places in the state that picking just one is next to impossible. Don't get me wrong, I believe Food & Wine made a very solid...
Colorado investment firm completes acquisition of Missoula apartment complex
The acquisition of the Brooklyn West Apartments located on Mullan Road in Missoula includes 171 residential units.
KULR8
Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk
Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
montanaoutdoor.com
Mountain goats approach MT hiker on top of the world
When you’re out hiking in Montana, you just never know who may want to join you!. Check out this footage from September of 2021 that involved a Montana hiker who was approached by curious mountain goats for a brief moment while on top of the world at the Bridger mountain range over in Bozeman. (Notice how the hiker didn’t approach the goats to try to pet them or get a selfie in this footage?) Pretty cool to witness.
Fairfield Sun Times
University of Montana student passes away in Aber Hall
MISSOULA, Mont. - A University of Montana student passed away in Aber Hall on campus overnight Monday-Tuesday, according to a UM spokesperson. The student was a resident at Aber Hall, according to UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz. The exact time of the death is not being shared at this time. The...
yourbigsky.com
Take a dip into these Montana hot springs
With cooler temperatures slowly approaching, what better way to warm up than visiting a natural hot spring? Visit Montana goes over some of the ‘hottest’ natural springs across the state. These springs are mineral-rich natural springs. Chico Hot Springs Resort and Spa is one of Montana’s most famous...
Yum! Popular Missoula Food Truck Opens New Eatery Location
Do you know what a Gastronome is? It is a person who is a lover of good food. I would consider myself not only a gastronome but also a gastro-tourist. I am a person who feels that you must eat where the locals eat when you are traveling. I typically refuse to eat at a chain restaurant, if I am traveling. I always say, "you can get that at home." So I prefer to sample local cuisine, at places I can't get at home. For example, when in Seattle, I gobble up fresh seafood. When in Louisiana, I'm eating gumbo. When in New York, I'm eating pizza. When in Philly... You gotta get an authentic cheesesteak sandwich.
TripAdvisor’s Best Burgers In Montana. Do You See Your Favorite?
If you are like me, there is nothing like a juicy cheeseburger. Add some bacon, mayo, ketchup, all the veggies, and you have yourself a winner...in my mind. I have had some really terrible cheeseburgers; you know, the ones that are overcooked, no seasoning, and a bun that is so dry you have to pray not to choke when swallowing.
NBCMontana
Roxy Theater to offer early showing of God's Country, film shot in western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Roxy Theater in Missoula will offer a special early release of God's Country in Missoula at 8 p.m. on Thursday. The film is based on Missoula area author James Lee Burke's short story Winter Light. The film will screen nightly for at least a week...
Montana's newest wildfire quadruples in size, but so far is not threatening homes: officials
Montana's firefighters are battling a new blaze that’s expanded to about 400 acres since Sunday. The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said on Sunday that fire personnel were responding to a new fire located on Cliff Mountain east of Deer Lodge. On Sunday, the first was estimated to be...
NBCMontana
Man faces charges for killing grizzly bear near Charlo
MISSOULA, Mont. — Charges were filed against a man accused of firing two shots and killing a grizzly bear near Charlo. The charging documents state Kevin Moll told Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks he willingly and knowingly shot and killed the grizzly sow from his truck on Sept. 26, 2018.
