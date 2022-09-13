Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
Woman killed in following fatal UTV crash
A heavy law enforcement presence remains around the Echo Rivers apartment complex near the surrounding health facilities. Mankato Public Safety asks for information about the whereabouts of 30-year-old Bashir Mohamed. He is considered armed and dangerous. Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend Forecast. Updated: 9 hours ago. Scattered thunderstorms are likely this...
KEYC
UPDATE: Fatal crash on I-35 near Twin Lakes
FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – A truck driver is dead after his semi crashed into a guard rail. The Minnesota State Patrol says it was a 2017 Freightliner semi tractor trailer traveling northbound on I-35 near Mile Marker 3. It collided with a guard rail and started on fire.
swnewsmedia.com
Police: Highway 169 ramp in Shakopee temporarily closes after suicide
The Highway 169 northbound ramp from Marschall Road in Shakopee was temporarily closed off Thursday morning, Sept. 15, due to a nearby suicide, police reported. The Shakopee Police Department received a call to its dispatch center at 7:46 a.m. The NB ramp was closed down shortly after and reopened around...
KIMT
2 with life-threatening injuries following motorcycle crash in SE Minnesota
GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. - Two people suffered life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash Monday night in Goodhue County. The Minnesota State Patrol said Bruce Mcallister, 67, of Eyota, and Sylvia Johnson, 53, of Eagan, were seriously injured during the crash on Highway 52. Mcallister was taken to St. Marys and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYC
BREAKING: Active situation near Echo Street in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A heavy law enforcement presence remains around the Echo Rivers apartment complex near the surrounding health facilities. A shelter-in-place alert was issued by Mankato Public Safety. Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato is on lockdown. Patients should not attempt to enter the hospital. Mankato Clinic Main...
Southern Minnesota News
Madison Lake teen seriously injured in Highway 14 crash
A Madison Lake teen was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 14 east of Eagle Lake Monday afternoon. The state patrol hasn’t yet identified the 16-year-old girl, who was flown from the crash scene with life-threatening injuries. The crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. when a dump truck,...
KEYC
Iowa man falls 40 feet at a quarry near Byron
Byron, Minn. (KTTC) – Emergency responders were called to a work-related accident at a quarry near Byron Tuesday morning. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), it happened around 11 a.m. on County Road 25. A 28-year-old drill operator from Fredericksburg, Iowa fell a distance of about...
Semi-truck driver killed in fiery I-35 crash near Iowa border
Congestion on I-35 in Freeborn County on Friday afternoon. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation. A freight driver was killed on northbound Interstate-35 near the Minnesota-Iowa border on Friday afternoon after the semi-tractor trailer he was driving collided with a guard rail and started on fire. The crash happened around...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYC
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday. The crash happened on Highway 14 in Le Ray Township around 4:45 p.m. State Patrol says a dump truck was eastbound on Hwy 14 attempting to turn north when it collided...
Motorcyclists crash into Stearns County ditch, killing one
Two motorcyclists crashed into a ditch in Stearns County, killing one of them. The Stearns County Sheriff says it was told that the two motorcyclists were traveling on County Road 13 south of Melrose shortly after 2 p.m. when both came off the road on a right curve. Both Harley...
fox9.com
Suspect sought in Mankato shooting that led to shelter-in-place order
MANKATO, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in Mankato are seeking the public's help in finding the suspect in a shooting that led to a shelter-in-place order and a lockdown at the nearby Mayo Clinic Health Systems Hospital. In an update at 1:48 p.m. Friday, the Mankato Department of Public Safety...
Tributes to mother who died after being struck by driver while in crosswalk
A Lakeville woman who died this month after being struck by a driver in a crosswalk near her home is remembered as a fiercely loving mother to her three boys. Jenni Johnson, 46, died on Sept. 3, five days after the collision at 175th Street West and Honeysuckle Avenue. Her funeral was held this past Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Northbound I-35 closed near Iowa border due to serious crash
Congestion on I-35 in Freeborn County on Friday afternoon. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation. Northbound Interstate-35 is shut down near the Minnesota-Iowa border on Friday afternoon following a crash. The closure at County Road 5 in Freeborn County is expected to be in effect until roughly 7 p.m., according...
fox9.com
Motorcyclist dies after going off the road in Stearns County
(FOX 9) - A motorcyclist was killed and another was injured when they each drove off the road in Stearns County on Sunday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded to County Road 13 in Grove Township, about 1.5 miles south of Melrose, Minnesota, at 2:18 p.m., where they found two motorcyclists that had gone off the left side of the road and into the ditch where the road curves to the right.
Southern Minnesota News
4 injured in Highway 15 crash
Four people were injured Saturday in a crash on Highway 15 when a pickup drove through a stop sign. The crash happened at about 4:40 a.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says the pickup, which was westbound on Sibley Co Rd 8 failed to stop at the stop sign entering Highway 15, then collided in the intersection with an SUV that was northbound on Highway 15.
Z-Rock 107.7
(UPDATED) Teenage Victim of SUV-Dump Truck Crash ID’d
Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota teenager is dead after the vehicle she was driving and a dump truck collided at an intersection east of Mankato Monday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 16-year-old Gabriela Rose Hebl from Madison Lake, MN was traveling west on Hwy. 14 at an intersection with Blue Earth County Rd. 17. Her vehicle and a dump truck that was attempting a left turn from eastbound Hwy. 14 to County Rd. 17 collided around 4:30 p.m.
Two Seriously Injured in Hwy. 52 Motorcycle Crash
Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people suffered serious injuries following a motorcycle crash on Hwy. 52 in Goodhue County Monday. The State Patrol incident report says 67-year-old Bruce Mcallister of Eyota was driving the motorcycle north when he lost control of it around 7:30 p.m. The motorcycle then stopped in the median at County Rd. 1 Blvd between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls.
KEYC
PHOTOS: Redwood Falls Standoff
Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a missing person along the Minnesota River. Authorities are searching an area of the Minnesota River between Land of Memories Park and Sibley Park in Mankato.
KEYC
UPDATE: Scene being cleared following active law enforcement situation
Thursday evening, Mapleton Police responded to a UTV accident. Initial reports were that a male was asking for help because a female was trapped under a UTV. Mankato Public Safety asks for information about the whereabouts of 30-year-old Bashir Mohamed. He is considered armed and dangerous. Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend...
knuj.net
16-YEAR-OLD GIRL DIES FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED IN COLLISION WITH DUMP TRUCK
A 16-year-old girl has died from injuries sustained after the vehicle she was driving collided with a dump truck near Eagle Lake Monday afternoon. The state patrol says Gabriela Hebl of Madison Lake was driving a Nissan Murano westbound on Highway 14 when she collided with a dump truck that was turning northbound on Blue Earth County Road 17 around 4:45 pm. The driver of the dump truck Aaron Kisor of Lake Crystal wasn’t hurt.
Comments / 1