heraldcourier.com
City school board mulls Stone Castle project
BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Bristol Tennessee City Board of Education had a lengthy discussion Thursday night about a potentially multi-million dollar project to bring the historic Stone Castle football stadium up to ADA compliance as well as revamp the aged visitor seating area. According to Ed DePew, the school...
heraldcourier.com
City agrees to sell former elementary school for $30K
The Bristol Virginia City Council agreed 4-1 to sell the former Robert E. Lee Elementary School building to Shew Holdings LLC Tuesday. The plan is for the building to be converted to six apartments. Selling the building that has been sitting unused for the past decade was seen as a...
heraldcourier.com
Your View | It's time to overhaul the Bristol, Virginia administration
The Bristol, Virginia landfill will continue to actively produce and release noxious gasses until there is no more trash to decompose. That is why closure plans require up to 20 years of maintenance and monitoring. To my knowledge, very little has been done to repair the leachate and ground water...
heraldcourier.com
Sullivan commissioners name Venable chairman again
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – The Sullivan County Tennessee Commission voted unanimously to have Mayor Richard Venable continue in his role as chairman of the commission Thursday. Venable was grateful for the continued trust put in him in his role as chairman and promised to continue working tirelessly for the Sullivan County Commission.
heraldcourier.com
Nightlife Calendar
CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. Sept. 22, 7 p.m., Vaden Landers; 423-573-1185. ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. Sept. 22, 8 p.m., The Mountain Goats, $39.50-$42; 828-398-1837. QUAKER STEAK & LUBE: Bristol, 629 State St. Sept. 22, 7 p.m., Bike Night Finale with Benny Wilson Band; 276-644-9464. STATE...
heraldcourier.com
School board candidates discuss issues facing system
BRISTOL, Va. — Five candidates for the Bristol Virginia School Board discussed what they believe to be the most pressing issues facing the school system during a candidate forum hosted by the Bristol Virginia Democratic Committee at the Bristol Public Library Wednesday night. Topics mentioned most were learning losses...
heraldcourier.com
Hawk Festival takes flight in Mendota next weekend
Mendota Hawk and Heritage Festival takes flight in the isolated community of Mendota, Virginia, next weekend. It’s a one-day party, held Saturday, Sept. 24, with most activities at the Mendota Community Center – what was once an elementary school. A scenic spot in Washington County, Virginia, Mendota sits...
heraldcourier.com
Rides, food bring a crowd to the Washington County Fair
ABINGDON, Va. — Residents of Abingdon, Virginia, and the surrounding region enjoyed spending time with their families and friends, eating funnel cakes, fried Oreos, and trying out the rides during the fourth day of the Washington County Fair Wednesday. Brady Johnson from Glade Spring, Virginia, who was at the...
heraldcourier.com
Kingsport teen's honey butter recipes make for sweet business opportunity
Business is sweet for a Kingsport, Tennessee, teen whose new honey business is creating quite a buzz around her home. Daimiyan Menya, 14, never dreamed her entrepreneurial venture would take flight so quickly. The teen, who loves to spend time experimenting with ingredients in the kitchen, recently stumbled on making...
heraldcourier.com
Crash claims life of Bristol, Virginia man
A single vehicle crash on Campground Road has claimed the life of a Bristol, Virginia man. Jackie E. Mayo, 48, of Bristol, Virginia died at the scene of a Tuesday morning motorcycle crash. According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, the VSP responded to a single-vehicle crash...
heraldcourier.com
Smiith's star rises with Bristol win
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Sammy Smith has long been considered a rising star by racing insiders. The profile of the 18-year-old Iowa native took a big jump Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. Executing flawless laps and navigating slower traffic like a veteran, Smith led 189 laps en route to...
heraldcourier.com
SHORT TAKES: Saving Abel, Hearts Gone South highlight busy week of performances
Risen from heaps of rock ’n’ roll well beyond the grunge era of the 1990s, Saving Abel helped resurrect straightforward rock. Hear them ring rock’s bell Friday, Sept. 16 at Sidetracks in Bristol, Tennessee. Jared Weeks and Jason Null founded Saving Abel in 2004. Weeks, who left...
heraldcourier.com
Food City, BMS have grown together over the past 30 years
With the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway taking the green flag Friday night, Steve Smith the president and CEO of Food City looks back at the regional grocery store chain’s 30-year partnership with Bristol Motor Speedway. which began in 1992. “We are the second-oldest sponsor other than...
heraldcourier.com
Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bristol: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
heraldcourier.com
Kligerman, Henderson Motorsports excited to compete for win in Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. – NASCAR fans in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee had reason to celebrate on July 9 when Parker Kligerman stormed to a Truck Series victory at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in the familiar No. 75 Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports Food Country entry. Tonight at Bristol Motor Speedway,...
heraldcourier.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Bristol area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
heraldcourier.com
LOCAL BRIEFS: Wingate kicks Wasps on pitch
Emory & Henry dropped a South Atlantic Conference match to Wingate 7-0 on Thursday afternoon, completing a contest that began last Saturday and had to be suspended due to lightning and heavy rains at halftime. Wingate led 4-0 when the match was suspended and added three more goals on Thursday.
heraldcourier.com
Truck veteran Majeski wins at Bristol; Kligerman places 3rd
BRISTOL, Tenn. – A short track veteran mastered one of the nation’s toughest short tracks late Thursday night. With a late-race charge, Wisconsin’s Ty Majeski captured his first career NASCAR Truck Series win in the UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Zane Smith, Parker Kligerman, Grant Enfinger...
heraldcourier.com
Castlewood, Honaker pick up volleyball wins
Madison Sutherland had 17 aces to lead Castlewood to a 25-12, 25-7, 25-18 non-district win over Hurley on Wednesday night. Anna Summers added five kills, while Sydney McNew tallied five aces. Maggie Ward also had four aces and three kills. Lebanon 3, Honaker 0. Morgan Varney had 12 digs, six...
heraldcourier.com
Quarles focused on leading ETSU past his former team
George Quarles knows all about Furman. He graduated from there; he was a wide receiver on the 1988 NCAA Division 1-AA national championship team and spent the last five years as an offensive assistant for the Paladins. The East Tennessee State first-year head coach wants nothing more than to beat...
