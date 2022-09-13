ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph Sings In Moving Acceptance Speech After Emmys Win

By Avery Thompson
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Sheryl Lee Ralph had one of the most moving acceptance speeches of all time after she won her first-ever Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. The Abbott Elementary star was completely stunned when she heard her name announced. Her co-star, Tyler James Williams, helped her up to the stage.

When Sheryl stepped into the spotlight, she knew this was her moment. The actress started out singing the Dianne Reeves song “Endangered Species.” All eyes were on Sheryl. You could hear a pin drop in the room. She was absolutely captivating.

“Anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream…couldn’t come true. I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like. This is what striving looks like. And don’t you ever, ever give up on you,” Sheryl said.

Sheryl looked stunning in a strapless black gown on her big night. The dress, designed by Brandon Blackwood, featured a thigh-high slit with orange lining. Sheryl added a touch of sparkles to her look. Her braid was adorned with gorgeous crystals.

Sheryl’s win was Abbott Elementary’s first gold of the night. The comedy series made a splash in its first season, becoming an instant hit for ABC. Sheryl’s performance as Mrs. Barbara Howard is part of the incredible ensemble cast that also includes Quinta Brunson, Lisa Ann Walter, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, and Tyler. The show is also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series.

The Abbott Elementary cast is gearing up for the highly-anticipated season 2 premiere on September 21. HollywoodLife got EXCLUSIVE scoop straight from executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker.

“Season 1 was very contained within the walls of the school. I think season 2, now that we’re getting to know the teachers better and we do know them a little bit better, we want to expand the world of the show outside, see a little bit more, learn more about their private lives, where they live, meet some of their relatives, maybe? The show gets bigger,” Patrick revealed.

