SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has mobilized its bomb unit as of 6 p.m Monday.

They have confirmed with KION that they are heading to the DMV on 260 East Laurel Drive.

No further details have been shared.

This is a developing story.

