Jackson, MS

Jackson State football's top recruit Travis Hunter will not play against Grambling

By J.T. Keith, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 7 days ago

Jackson State played without three starters in its game against Tennessee State. Defensive back Shilo Sanders has yet to play and now, No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter will miss his second consecutive game of the season.

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders said during his SWAC coaches call on Monday that Hunter will not play against Grambling in the team’s home opener Saturday (1 p.m., ESPN3).

“We’re going to play him when he’s healthy and he’s ready," Sanders said. "We want you to see all of Travis — the offensive guy, the defensive guy, the special teams guy. We want you to see all of him.”

Hunter makes a difference in the Jackson State secondary. He gives defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman the ability to play him man-to-man on the opposing team's best receiver. In the season-opening Florida A&M game, he took away half the field and allowed the team to blitz. Sanders said Hunter was only 60% in that game. Still, he was credited with two pass breakups.

Hunter did not play in Jackson State’s 16-3 win over Tennessee State on Saturday in what could have been the final Southern Heritage Classic. When asked after the game why Hunter did not play, Sanders said he was injured but would be back shortly.

Hunter has been hampered by an injury since he appeared at SWAC Media Day when he was seen wearing a walking boot. At the end of the FAMU game, Hunter was seen with ice around both of his ankles.

“I don’t want to just ease him in game by game or in bits and pieces,” Sanders said. “It’s not fair to Travis’ health and future whatsoever.”

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football's top recruit Travis Hunter will not play against Grambling

