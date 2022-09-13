ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson State football's Nyles Gaddy named SWAC defensive player of week

By Langston Newsome, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
Nyles Gaddy headlined a trio of Jackson State football players to receive SWAC weekly awards following Saturday's 16-3 victory over Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end was named the SWAC Defensive Player of the Week and the BOXTOROW National Player of the Week after finishing with 3.5 sacks and a career-high for tackles for loss. Jackson State (2-0) finished with nine sacks against Tennessee State. Gaddy finished with six tackles.

Running back Sy'veon Wilkerson was selected as the SWAC Newcomer of the Week. The sophomore had 15 carries for 81 yards and had three receptions for 28 yards.

Kicker Alejandro Mata was named the SWAC Specialist of the Week. Mata went 3-of-4 on field goals and accounted for 10 points for Jackson State.

The Tigers host Grambling State (2-0) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

WJTV 12

Jackson businesses prepare for JSU’s home game

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) first football home game is happening in Jackson this weekend. With the large crowds supporting the JSU Tigers as they face Grambling State on Saturday, business leaders in Fondren said they don’t have to get ready because they’re already ready. The plan to use bottled water, serve […]
JACKSON, MS
Tennessee Tribune

TSU Says Southern Heritage Classic More Than Just a Football Game

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Linda Parrish has been coming to the Southern Heritage Classic since it started 33 years ago. Each year she looks forward to the second weekend in September for the replay of tradition, camaraderie, homecoming, and most of all, the rivalry on the football field.
NASHVILLE, TN
