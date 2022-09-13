ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

New 19-story hotel planned near Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new hotel is in the planning stages and would be built just south of Allegiant Stadium. New Angle Development calls the project "Nuance Las Vegas Hotel & Spa at Allegiant Stadium," according to the company's website. It would be built at the corner of Polaris and Quail avenues.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Looking for a job? EmployNV is hosting multiple hiring events

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you actively looking for a job? EmployNV Business Hub, formerly known as Nevada JobConnect, is hosting multiple hiring events this week. The hiring events will be held at the EmployNV Business and EmployNV Career Hub offices across the Las Vegas Valley. Jobs included in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Tuscany Suites, Boyd Gaming to host on-site hiring events Tuesday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two local casino companies are looking to fill multiple open positions during two separate job fairs on Tuesday. Tuscany Suites & Casino will host the event on Tuesday, September 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m inside the casino's 2nd flood ballrooms. Job seekers will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Asylum and Hotel Fear showcase Halloween attraction

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas' Asylum and Hotel Fear are back for a fright this Halloween season!. Asylum and Hotel Fear are introducing new attractions, animations, and scares including a special "Behind the Scare-Curtain Tour." The haunted attraction opens on Thursday, September 29 at Meadows Mall for its...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Real Estate
State
California State
Las Vegas, NV
Real Estate
Las Vegas, NV
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Affordable Housing#Housing Prices#Realtors#Business Industry#Linus Business#Southern Nevada
news3lv.com

Aces return to Las Vegas with first WNBA championship trophy in hand

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Aces touched down as newly crowned champions early Monday morning. The team arrived in Las Vegas around 1:30 a.m., less than 12 hours after defeating the Connecticut Sun in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals to clinch the first franchise title and the first major league championship in the city's history.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Metro officers have new lifesaving tool, thanks to new medical kit

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are adding a new tool to their duty belts, but it’s not a weapon. In reality, it’s quite the opposite. Officers are being equipped with a new belt-worn medical kit, made possible by a $3-million donation from Touro University through the Englestad Foundation.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Body of missing hiker Rock Stanley recovered at Mt. Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The body of a missing Texas man was recovered on Mt. Charleston over the weekend, the Clark County Coroner's office has confirmed. Rock Stanley, 75, of Athens, Texas, was located on the Mt. Charleston Peak Trail on Saturday, Sept. 17. Official rulings on the cause...
MOUNT CHARLESTON, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
news3lv.com

Celebrate the Aces' WNBA Championship title on the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is getting ready to celebrate the Aces WNBA Championship. Start off the celebration with a parade on Tuesday, September 20 at 5:30 p.m. The route begins at Caesars Palace and continues south on Las Vegas Blvd, meeting in front of the Bellagio. Guests will be met with a stage and remarks from members of the team, coaching staff, Governor Steve Sisolak, and Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Book Festival returns for the 21st time

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you love everything and anything about books? Then you might want to add the Las Vegas Book Festival to your fall to-do list. The book festival is returning to downtown Las Vegas for the 21st time on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Derek Hough teaches for National Dance Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One dancing dynamic duo came to celebrate National Dance Day with the Las Vegas community. Dancing with the Stars choreographers Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert taught a special routine with American Dance Movement. The couple says today is something everyone can celebrate no matter where...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Boulder City hosts annual 'Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty'

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Boulder City Pool is turning into an aquatic dog park for an end-of-season celebration. Guests are welcome to bring their dogs in for $5 and watch their furry friends have a splash. The 'Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty' begins on Saturday, September 24 from 8:45 a.m...
BOULDER CITY, NV
news3lv.com

Crash slows traffic on northbound I-11/US 95 in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A multi-vehicle crash is slowing traffic after briefly blocking the northbound side of the Interstate 11/U.S. 95 freeway in Henderson on Monday. Highway Patrol could be seen responding to the scene of a collision on I-11 near College Drive. Two sedans appeared to have significant...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas multicultural festival celebrates diversity

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Join and celebrate music, art, and diversity at this weekend's multicultural festival. Las Vegas locals are coming together Saturday, September 17 to indulge in food, markets, and live performances. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Cowabunga Waterparks host free Heroes Weekend for first responders. Vendors include...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fans react to Las Vegas Aces winning WNBA Championship

Las Vegas — It was a 7-point lead that helped the Las Vegas Aces claim its 2022 WNBA championship win. Las Vegas aces fans like Brittawny Anderson are overjoyed. “I was on the edge of my seat, I was jumping up and down, I was crying. I was just doing the most,” said Anderson.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy