LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is getting ready to celebrate the Aces WNBA Championship. Start off the celebration with a parade on Tuesday, September 20 at 5:30 p.m. The route begins at Caesars Palace and continues south on Las Vegas Blvd, meeting in front of the Bellagio. Guests will be met with a stage and remarks from members of the team, coaching staff, Governor Steve Sisolak, and Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO