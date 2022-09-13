Read full article on original website
UNLV Football: Dominate 2nd half lifts the Rebels to victory over a perennial bowl teamEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Treat your fur babies to a day at the pool. Doggie Paddle & Play September 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Raiders Vs. Cardinals: Two teams trying to avoid the dreaded 0–2 startEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
New 19-story hotel planned near Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new hotel is in the planning stages and would be built just south of Allegiant Stadium. New Angle Development calls the project "Nuance Las Vegas Hotel & Spa at Allegiant Stadium," according to the company's website. It would be built at the corner of Polaris and Quail avenues.
Looking for a job? EmployNV is hosting multiple hiring events
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you actively looking for a job? EmployNV Business Hub, formerly known as Nevada JobConnect, is hosting multiple hiring events this week. The hiring events will be held at the EmployNV Business and EmployNV Career Hub offices across the Las Vegas Valley. Jobs included in...
Tuscany Suites, Boyd Gaming to host on-site hiring events Tuesday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two local casino companies are looking to fill multiple open positions during two separate job fairs on Tuesday. Tuscany Suites & Casino will host the event on Tuesday, September 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m inside the casino's 2nd flood ballrooms. Job seekers will...
Asylum and Hotel Fear showcase Halloween attraction
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas' Asylum and Hotel Fear are back for a fright this Halloween season!. Asylum and Hotel Fear are introducing new attractions, animations, and scares including a special "Behind the Scare-Curtain Tour." The haunted attraction opens on Thursday, September 29 at Meadows Mall for its...
Groundbreaking celebrates start of new apartment complex in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — City officials and dignitaries helped celebrate the start of construction on a new multi-family apartment complex in North Las Vegas on Monday. The groundbreaking marked the beginning of the "North Park Living" development, located on Scott Robinson Boulevard near Alexander Road and MLK Boulevard. MORE...
Breaking down why 'Life is Beautiful' continues to grow each year
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The "Life Is Beautiful" music festival in downtown Las Vegas continues to grow. Troy Gallo, director of brand strategy with BrainTrust, joined us to talk about how and why it gets bigger each year.
Up to the Challenge: Kelly puts baking skills to the test at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — News 3 is up to the challenge!. This week, our own Kelly Curran visited Virgin Hotels Las Vegas to learn a little about bartending and baking. She started with a rosemary negroni sour before moving on to a grapefruit curd for dessert. Have an idea...
Melinda Sheckells breaks down highlights from latest 'Life is Beautiful' weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Life is beautiful" when it's full of standout performances, food and surprises. Melinda Sheckells, editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, joined us to talk all about the downtown Las Vegas music festival.
Aces return to Las Vegas with first WNBA championship trophy in hand
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Aces touched down as newly crowned champions early Monday morning. The team arrived in Las Vegas around 1:30 a.m., less than 12 hours after defeating the Connecticut Sun in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals to clinch the first franchise title and the first major league championship in the city's history.
Dem lawmakers call for audit of Las Vegas public schools in upcoming session
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A group of Nevada lawmakers is calling for an audit of the Clark County School District during the upcoming legislative session. The Nevada Assembly Democratic caucus said the Committee on Ways & Means submitted a bill draft request to pursue a legislative audit. Assemblywoman Maggie...
Metro officers have new lifesaving tool, thanks to new medical kit
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are adding a new tool to their duty belts, but it’s not a weapon. In reality, it’s quite the opposite. Officers are being equipped with a new belt-worn medical kit, made possible by a $3-million donation from Touro University through the Englestad Foundation.
Body of missing hiker Rock Stanley recovered at Mt. Charleston
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The body of a missing Texas man was recovered on Mt. Charleston over the weekend, the Clark County Coroner's office has confirmed. Rock Stanley, 75, of Athens, Texas, was located on the Mt. Charleston Peak Trail on Saturday, Sept. 17. Official rulings on the cause...
Celebrate the Aces' WNBA Championship title on the Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is getting ready to celebrate the Aces WNBA Championship. Start off the celebration with a parade on Tuesday, September 20 at 5:30 p.m. The route begins at Caesars Palace and continues south on Las Vegas Blvd, meeting in front of the Bellagio. Guests will be met with a stage and remarks from members of the team, coaching staff, Governor Steve Sisolak, and Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft.
Las Vegas Book Festival returns for the 21st time
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you love everything and anything about books? Then you might want to add the Las Vegas Book Festival to your fall to-do list. The book festival is returning to downtown Las Vegas for the 21st time on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Councilwoman responds to downtown residents concerns over Life is Beautiful festival
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Just like that, Life is Beautiful has wrapped up another electrifying weekend leaving thousands of people with unforgettable memories. However, residents on Ogden and 9th say they’re relieved it’s over. “It was a tremendous burden on us this weekend we’re celebrating today now...
Derek Hough teaches for National Dance Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One dancing dynamic duo came to celebrate National Dance Day with the Las Vegas community. Dancing with the Stars choreographers Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert taught a special routine with American Dance Movement. The couple says today is something everyone can celebrate no matter where...
Boulder City hosts annual 'Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Boulder City Pool is turning into an aquatic dog park for an end-of-season celebration. Guests are welcome to bring their dogs in for $5 and watch their furry friends have a splash. The 'Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty' begins on Saturday, September 24 from 8:45 a.m...
Crash slows traffic on northbound I-11/US 95 in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A multi-vehicle crash is slowing traffic after briefly blocking the northbound side of the Interstate 11/U.S. 95 freeway in Henderson on Monday. Highway Patrol could be seen responding to the scene of a collision on I-11 near College Drive. Two sedans appeared to have significant...
Las Vegas multicultural festival celebrates diversity
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Join and celebrate music, art, and diversity at this weekend's multicultural festival. Las Vegas locals are coming together Saturday, September 17 to indulge in food, markets, and live performances. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Cowabunga Waterparks host free Heroes Weekend for first responders. Vendors include...
Fans react to Las Vegas Aces winning WNBA Championship
Las Vegas — It was a 7-point lead that helped the Las Vegas Aces claim its 2022 WNBA championship win. Las Vegas aces fans like Brittawny Anderson are overjoyed. “I was on the edge of my seat, I was jumping up and down, I was crying. I was just doing the most,” said Anderson.
