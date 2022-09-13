Read full article on original website
Barbara Seals
3d ago
I know that there are no words to say that will bring peace and comfort to your hurting heart.Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.GOD SHALL WIPE EVERY TEAR FROM YOUR EYES. I PRAY THAT THE PEACE OF GOD, BRING YOU COMFORT. I KNOW THAT YOR LIL MAN IS RESTING SAFELY IN THE ARMS OF JESUS.OUR PRAYERS AND HEART FELT THOUGHTS ARE FOREVER WITH YOU , AND YOUR FAMILY.
Reply(1)
2
Related
fox4news.com
Family of cyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Dallas hoping driver is caught
DALLAS - The family of Billy Watley is hoping for answers as police work to find the person who fled after hitting him while he was riding his bicycle Sunday morning. Dallas police said the vehicle involved in this case has been located, and though a person of interest has been identified, they aren’t releasing their name to the public.
fox4news.com
Photo shows Dallas hit-and-run driver who killed woman while chasing someone else
DALLAS - Police need help finding the hit-and-run driver that killed a woman in Dallas. The fatal accident happened early Tuesday morning on Denley Drive, near Clarendon Drive and Marsalis Avenue. Dallas police said a man driving a black 2017 to 2018 Hyundai sedan was chasing and firing shots at...
fox4news.com
Arrest made in hit-and-run death of Dallas cyclist
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a man they believe was behind the wheel of an SUV that hit and killed a cyclist on Sunday morning. 29-year-old Kenneth Lloyd Connors III was arrested on Thursday and charged for an accident involving a death. 45-year-old Billy Watley was riding his bike on...
dallasexpress.com
Allegedly High Driver Kills Woman Days Before Wedding
A family that had been joyfully planning a wedding is now filled with sorrow after a suspected DWI crash in Fort Worth caused the death of a beloved bride-to-be who was preparing to get married this weekend. Michelle Guevara, 23, and her cousin, 16-year-old Anubis Acosta, were hit by a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox4news.com
18-wheeler hangs from Allen overpass, driver dies in crash
ALLEN, Texas - Allen police said a man driving an 18-wheeler died in a crash on the Central Expressway. It happened just before noon Wednesday near West Bethany Drive. Responding officers found the truck suspended on the overpass. Investigators believe the truck was heading southbound when it hit another vehicle.
Man with a gun arrested in North Richland Hills
A man is locked up in North Richland Hills where police were called last night about a man with a gun on Rufe Snow near Loop 820. Dispatchers got the first 911 call about 9:30 p.m. and in the background they heard a disturbance.
fox4news.com
Suspect arrested in shooting that locked down Garland schools
GARLAND, Texas - An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested after a shooting near South Garland High School on Thursday. Garland police arrested Edgar Francisco Solis Torres for aggravated assault in connection to the shooting. The victim, a student at South Garland High School, is in critical condition, but is considered...
fox4news.com
Parents sue Brock ISD after 6-year-old is killed by school bus
BROCK, Texas - The parents of a child killed in a school bus accident in Parker County are suing the district over her death. Emory Sayre, a 6-year-old kindergartner who attended Brock Elementary School, died in April. She was on a bus that had just dropped off several students near...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4news.com
Friends of 13-year-old killed by suspected intoxicated driver remember her life
SACHSE, Texas - Friendships we create often play a role in who we become. For many kids at B.G. Hudson Middle School in Sachse, Brooklyn Moran changed them for better. "She was the sweetest, most kindest person ever. She was the perfect girl," Jaycee Jackson said of Moran. The 13-year-old...
fox4news.com
Dallas police identify suspect wanted for double homicide
DALLAS - Police need help finding the suspect in last weekend’s double murder at a Dallas strip mall. Houston Littles IV was seen on security video shooting two people several times Saturday in the shopping center parking lot near Park Lane and Greenville Avenue. The 39-year-old suspect then took...
Man arrested for murder in west Fort Worth
A man is now locked up on a murder charge a week after a victim was fatally shot in west Fort Worth. On September 7th, a man named Willie Allen was found dead in a car in a parking lot
Community mourns 13-year-old killed by drunk driver
The sudden death of a North Texas middle schooler is hitting hard, with friends and family saying the 13-year-old had a huge impact during her short time on Earth.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox4news.com
Mesquite driver arrested after road rage fight leads to gunfire
MESQUITE, Texas - A man accused of pulling a gun out in a case of road rage in Mesquite has been arrested. Mesquite police said Stephen Phillips got into a fight with another driver Tuesday afternoon near the LBJ Freeway and Towne Centre Drive. Police said at some point, Phillips...
12-Year-Old Child Hospitalized After A Hit-And-Run Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
According to the Dallas Police, a hit-and-run accident was reported in Pleasant Grover, a neighborhood in Dallas. The officials stated that a 12-year-old child was [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth woman dies days before her wedding after suspected DWI crash
FORT WORTH, Texas - A 23-year-old woman was set to get married this month. Now, her family is making plans to bury her. Michelle Guevara and her 16-year-old cousin were struck by a man police say may have been driving drunk over the Labor Day weekend. She was taken off life support on Sunday.
Beloved Collin County teacher senselessly killed in murder-suicide, family says
JOSEPHINE, Texas — The Wylie Independent School District and countless students impacted by a beloved English teacher in Collin County are mourning Monday after she was found dead inside her home. According to family members, 40-year-old Lacie Moore was found shot and killed alongside her husband Sunday by police...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Boy, 12, Injured in Hit-and-Run in Dallas
A 12-year-old child was hospitalized after being struck in a hit-and-run crash in Dallas' Pleasant Grove neighborhood Wednesday morning. Dallas Police said officers were called to a crash at Lake June Road and Amity Lane where a child had been hit by a car. Police said the suffered an injury...
fox4news.com
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash following pursuit, police say
DALLAS - A woman injured by a hit-and-run driver died in Dallas overnight. Dallas police said the driver was chasing and shooting at a man who was running along Denley Drive, near Clarendon Drive and Marsalis Avenue. At some point, the driver lost control and hit the woman, who was...
fox4news.com
Man arrested after road rage confrontation in Mesquite
Police said Stephen Phillips got into a fight with another driver Tuesday afternoon in Mesquite. He pulled out a gun and it went off, but thankfully no one was hit.
Customers show up to clean after stolen car crashes into beloved South Dallas restaurant
DALLAS — It could have been a story of catastrophe. But, the Jones family sees a story of community. Around 11 a.m. Monday, just before the lunch rush began, Dallas police say a stolen car crashed straight into Blackjack Pizza’s dining room. Blackjack has been in business three...
Comments / 5