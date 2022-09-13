ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on continued economic growth, the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, the newly updated COVID-19 booster, the Rockport Bridge Rehabilitation Rail Project and more. He also named the officers and troopers awarded at Kentucky State Police’s annual sworn awards ceremony as Team...
FRANKFORT, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Elections
City
Field, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
spectrumnews1.com

My Pillow CEO levels election claims against Ky. Secretary of State Michael Adams

KENTUCKY — My Pillow CEO, Mike Lindell, directed charges of election fraud against Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams. In a video shared on social media on Friday, Lindell called on people to flood Adam’s office with Freedom of Information Act requests related to their “cast vote records” in order to ensure their ballots were counted as intended.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Harmon
WHAS11

'Crickets': Kentucky Child Welfare Oversight Board questions CHFS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lawmakers questioned the speed of which Kentucky’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) is implementing new changes on Wednesday. Senator Julie Raque Adams said the Child Welfare and Oversight and Advisory Committee should have seen some movement by now, and said it reflects the state of CHFS.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Louisville has mixed emotions on Constitutional Amendment 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s more conversation around a new constitutional amendment that would ban abortions in the Commonwealth. Constitutional Amendment 2 would add text to the state constitution that would eliminate the right to an abortion in the state. An event in Louisville Wednesday evening armed attendees with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Central Ky. beekeeper adding hives to keep up with honey demand

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Honey is a sweet treat more and more people are using. So much so, that there’s now a big demand for it here in Kentucky, and across the United States. Stephen Fister is a beekeeper in Georgetown. “We’ve been selling honey for about 10 years...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Candidate#Politics State#Election State#Wymt
leoweekly.com

Kentucky Voter Registration Deadline is Oct. 11, Abortion Amendment on Ballot

With only four weeks left before the state’s voter-registration deadline, advocacy groups say they are sounding the alarm on a ballot initiative which would ensure abortion is not considered a constitutional right. Michael Muller, campaign manager for Protect Kentucky Access, said Amendment 2 would create a new section with...
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

EV charging infrastructure plan approved for Kentucky highways

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Kentucky’s Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan has been approved sooner than expected. A release by the U.S. Department of Transportation states the plan is part of a project that will build a convenient, reliable and affordable EV charging network across the country. Kentucky, along with 35 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, all have approved plans.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Deadline to apply for FEMA aid is September 28th

EASTERN, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA officials announced that people affected by the Eastern Kentucky floods in late July have until September 28 to apply for aid. They said they have done their best to reach as many people as possible, and while the application window is closing, that does not mean they are leaving the region.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
wymt.com

Flooding death toll rises as Eastern Kentuckians work to rebuild

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Weeks after devastating flooding struck Eastern Kentucky, the death toll has risen again. The death comes as neighbors are still picking up the pieces. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll has risen to 40 -- with one person from Pike County losing their life during...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Legal fight continues against mining company in eastern Ky.

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Search and rescue crews are continuing their searches for two missing Breathitt County women-- Vanessa Baker, 60, and 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff. Crews will be out Thursday and Friday, conducting searches along the North Fork of the Kentucky River. Baker and Cundiff were last seen on...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

555 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in western Kentucky counties

The Green River District Health Department released its latest weekly COVID-19 report for its western Kentucky counties on Tuesday. In its weekly report Tuesday, GRDHD said that 555 new positive cases of COVID-19 had been identified in its western Kentucky counties over the last week. The health department also said...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy