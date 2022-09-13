Read full article on original website
Beshear offers defense on issues looming in reelection bid
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear defended his record Thursday on a host of challenges — the pandemic, high consumer prices, crime and drug deaths — that are sure to surface next year when the Democrat seeks a second term.
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on continued economic growth, the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, the newly updated COVID-19 booster, the Rockport Bridge Rehabilitation Rail Project and more. He also named the officers and troopers awarded at Kentucky State Police’s annual sworn awards ceremony as Team...
wymt.com
Kelly Knight Craft touts UN role in promoting bid for Kentucky governor
GLASGOW, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Knight Craft has vowed to “fight for Kentucky values” as she formally launched her campaign for Kentucky governor. “It is such an indescribable feeling to see so many of my friends, my teachers and my family,” she said. “I...
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear: Kentucky to Receive Nearly $70 Million to Develop Statewide Electric Vehicle Charging Network
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 15, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky, having already attracted more than $9 billion of investments from electric vehicle battery makers and automotive suppliers, has received federal approval to develop a nearly $70 million electric vehicle charging network. “Kentucky was already a leader...
wymt.com
Execs with company tasked with Ky. unemployment system upgrade indicted by feds
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - It is back to the drawing back for Kentucky’s unemployment system. Upgrades to the system that were shown to be inadequate to handle tens of thousands of claims during the pandemic will have to wait even longer. This comes after labor cabinet officials told lawmakers...
spectrumnews1.com
My Pillow CEO levels election claims against Ky. Secretary of State Michael Adams
KENTUCKY — My Pillow CEO, Mike Lindell, directed charges of election fraud against Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams. In a video shared on social media on Friday, Lindell called on people to flood Adam’s office with Freedom of Information Act requests related to their “cast vote records” in order to ensure their ballots were counted as intended.
kentuckytoday.com
Quite a jolt: Kentucky gains fed approval for $70 million EV charging network
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that Kentucky has received federal approval to develop a nearly $70 million electric vehicle charging network as one of 35 states whose plans have been approved by the Federal Highway Administration. He noted the state has already attracted more than...
wymt.com
Letcher Countians finding an extra step to building back post-flood
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentuckians across the region have been living in flood plains without a permit. Now that their houses were destroyed, flood survivors are finding out they have to get a permit from the Kentucky Division of Water to build back. “Just something else we have to...
'Crickets': Kentucky Child Welfare Oversight Board questions CHFS
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lawmakers questioned the speed of which Kentucky’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) is implementing new changes on Wednesday. Senator Julie Raque Adams said the Child Welfare and Oversight and Advisory Committee should have seen some movement by now, and said it reflects the state of CHFS.
Louisville has mixed emotions on Constitutional Amendment 2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s more conversation around a new constitutional amendment that would ban abortions in the Commonwealth. Constitutional Amendment 2 would add text to the state constitution that would eliminate the right to an abortion in the state. An event in Louisville Wednesday evening armed attendees with...
Henderson Co. magistrate questions what state old LST dock is in
The old LST 325 dock, now being used by paddle boats, has a Henderson county official wondering which side of the state line it's on, and what state should collect tax money related to it.
wymt.com
Central Ky. beekeeper adding hives to keep up with honey demand
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Honey is a sweet treat more and more people are using. So much so, that there’s now a big demand for it here in Kentucky, and across the United States. Stephen Fister is a beekeeper in Georgetown. “We’ve been selling honey for about 10 years...
Activists organize ahead of Kentucky constitutional amendment on abortion
Abortion rights advocates hope Kentuckians will follow Kansas’ lead and defeat a constitutional amendment that would undermine access.
leoweekly.com
Kentucky Voter Registration Deadline is Oct. 11, Abortion Amendment on Ballot
With only four weeks left before the state’s voter-registration deadline, advocacy groups say they are sounding the alarm on a ballot initiative which would ensure abortion is not considered a constitutional right. Michael Muller, campaign manager for Protect Kentucky Access, said Amendment 2 would create a new section with...
wnky.com
EV charging infrastructure plan approved for Kentucky highways
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Kentucky’s Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan has been approved sooner than expected. A release by the U.S. Department of Transportation states the plan is part of a project that will build a convenient, reliable and affordable EV charging network across the country. Kentucky, along with 35 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, all have approved plans.
wymt.com
Deadline to apply for FEMA aid is September 28th
EASTERN, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA officials announced that people affected by the Eastern Kentucky floods in late July have until September 28 to apply for aid. They said they have done their best to reach as many people as possible, and while the application window is closing, that does not mean they are leaving the region.
wymt.com
Flooding death toll rises as Eastern Kentuckians work to rebuild
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Weeks after devastating flooding struck Eastern Kentucky, the death toll has risen again. The death comes as neighbors are still picking up the pieces. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll has risen to 40 -- with one person from Pike County losing their life during...
WKYT 27
Legal fight continues against mining company in eastern Ky.
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Search and rescue crews are continuing their searches for two missing Breathitt County women-- Vanessa Baker, 60, and 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff. Crews will be out Thursday and Friday, conducting searches along the North Fork of the Kentucky River. Baker and Cundiff were last seen on...
Bill Cunningham: A dangerous movement is afoot in KY and the independence of our courts is at stake
The constitutions of the United States and Kentucky are the only things that separate us from the jungle. Try to imagine where you might be without the U.S. Constitution. Some of you might be in slave labor somewhere because of the way you spell your last name. Some of you...
wevv.com
555 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in western Kentucky counties
The Green River District Health Department released its latest weekly COVID-19 report for its western Kentucky counties on Tuesday. In its weekly report Tuesday, GRDHD said that 555 new positive cases of COVID-19 had been identified in its western Kentucky counties over the last week. The health department also said...
