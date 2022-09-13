ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 21

ye ye
3d ago

Wow. I have a 6 year old granddaughter and they can be really something with wild tales. I truly hope it's investigated correctly and the teacher isn't loosing her job over a wild tale. not saying the child is lying, but at that age they really do have wild tales.

Reply(3)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

18-year-old ninth-grader, another student arrested after planning to ‘chain doors, shoot up’ Madison High School, documents say

HOUSTON – Two Madison High School students were arrested Wednesday after authorities believe they were planning a school shooting for Friday, according to court documents. Cornell Santell Thomas, 18, and Damian Arias, 17, are both charged with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony. Thomas stood before a magistrate...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

2-year-old boy struck by vehicle in Harris County; man charged

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was arrested Thursday night after a 2-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in north Harris County. Albarran Margarito has been charged with failure to stop and render aid, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. Deputies with the constable’s office...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KHOU

Extra police on campus after 'multiple altercations' at Hightower High School, Fort Bend ISD officials say

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — Fort Bend ISD officials said students and faculty are safe after “multiple altercations” occurred at Hightower High School Friday morning. Hightower High School is on Hurricane Lane near Highway 6 in Missouri City. District officials said law enforcement were on the scene and the school was on“hold” with students and staff inside their rooms and designated areas.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#South Park#Violent Crime#Beatrice Mayes Institute
fox26houston.com

Mother leaves 4-year-old child alone for 6 hours, charged with child abandonment

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One mother is facing charges after she left her child alone for several hours in Harris County on Wednesday morning, officials said. According to Harris County Constables Office Precinct 4, deputies responded to the Villas at Foxbrick Apartment Complex, located on the 7200 block of Foxbrick Lane, in reference to a welfare check of a 4-year-old boy.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHOU

2 teens arrested, charged in kidnapping and rape of young woman

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two Houston-area teens are in custody after kidnapping a young woman earlier this month, raping her and robbing her, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Olvin Rodriguez, 17, and the unidentified 16-year-old juvenile are charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated robbery.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Man accused of assaulting victim with machete: HCSO

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One man is in custody accused of assaulting someone with a machete in Atascocita. Details are limited, but Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said the incident occurred in the 6800 block of Atasca Creek Drive on Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the suspect assaulted a victim with...
ATASCOCITA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy