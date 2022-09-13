Read full article on original website
Wow. I have a 6 year old granddaughter and they can be really something with wild tales. I truly hope it's investigated correctly and the teacher isn't loosing her job over a wild tale. not saying the child is lying, but at that age they really do have wild tales.
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
“3rd Ward’s Queen” Turns 94 TodayGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Televangelist Joel Osteen baptizes more than 1,000 in a four-hour ceremonyMargaret MinnicksHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
18-year-old ninth-grader, another student arrested after planning to ‘chain doors, shoot up’ Madison High School, documents say
HOUSTON – Two Madison High School students were arrested Wednesday after authorities believe they were planning a school shooting for Friday, according to court documents. Cornell Santell Thomas, 18, and Damian Arias, 17, are both charged with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony. Thomas stood before a magistrate...
Click2Houston.com
Houston man stolen at birth during kidnapping ring in Chile reunited with biological mother at Hobby Airport
HOUSTON – What the recently unified family says began as a tragic story now has a beautiful outcome that came full cirlce right behind the doors of Hobby Airport. Now, the man at the center of it all, has found a way to spread the love. ”It’s overwhelming,” said...
fox26houston.com
2-year-old boy struck by vehicle in Harris County; man charged
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was arrested Thursday night after a 2-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in north Harris County. Albarran Margarito has been charged with failure to stop and render aid, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. Deputies with the constable’s office...
Man convicted of assault accused of throwing his own baby in dumpster, HPD says
The 40-year-old father allegedly tossed the baby, who is less than a year old, into a dumpster and told the child's mother she wouldn't find him.
Extra police on campus after 'multiple altercations' at Hightower High School, Fort Bend ISD officials say
MISSOURI CITY, Texas — Fort Bend ISD officials said students and faculty are safe after “multiple altercations” occurred at Hightower High School Friday morning. Hightower High School is on Hurricane Lane near Highway 6 in Missouri City. District officials said law enforcement were on the scene and the school was on“hold” with students and staff inside their rooms and designated areas.
fox26houston.com
Driver hit man pushing walker on Westheimer Rd, carried his body for about a mile: police
HOUSTON - A driver struck a man who was pushing a walker in a crosswalk and then carried his body down the road for about a mile, Houston police say. Authorities are searching for the driver in the hit-and-run crash that occurred around 5:15 a.m. Friday on Westheimer Road at Lazy Hollow Drive.
Evidence of possible human trafficking found during illegal game room bust in Aldine area, HCSO says
Undercover agents worked for months to set up this sting and were successful, authorities said. They had their eyes on this establishment after multiple shootings and a deadly crash resulted from it.
Woman allegedly shot ex-boyfriend during physical fight in southeast Houston
The woman told investigators that her ex-boyfriend went into her home, and they got into a fight before she shot him in fear for her safety, police said.
8-year-old boy hit by car while walking to school, Harris County Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 8-year-old child was hit by a car as he was walking to school Thursday morning in north Harris County, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. This happened on North Vista Drive near Imperial Valley Drive. EMS took him to a hospital, the constable...
fox26houston.com
Mother leaves 4-year-old child alone for 6 hours, charged with child abandonment
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One mother is facing charges after she left her child alone for several hours in Harris County on Wednesday morning, officials said. According to Harris County Constables Office Precinct 4, deputies responded to the Villas at Foxbrick Apartment Complex, located on the 7200 block of Foxbrick Lane, in reference to a welfare check of a 4-year-old boy.
fox26houston.com
Man critically injured in NE Houston shooting, neighbors worried about the rise in crime
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was critically injured in a northeast Houston shooting Wednesday night. Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies received a call at 4:20 p.m. about a shooting on the 11900 block of Greenspark Lane. Neighbors say two men were about to drive to work in a Chevrolet...
Click2Houston.com
Recognize this vehicle? Police searching for suspect in connection with drive-by shooting that left man dead
HOUSTON – Houston police are seeking information about a possible suspect in connection with a shooting that left one man dead next to his vehicle. Police said it happened on July 12 in the 12400 block of Sunset Ridge Lane. At around 8 a.m., surveillance video obtained by police...
Security guard killed outside Club Onyx identified as father of four girls, family says
HOUSTON — Police are searching for a gunman after a security guard working at Club Onyx was killed early Wednesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. The security guard who was shot and killed was identified as 32-year-old DeLaunte Maxie, according to his father and sister. Investigators released...
Pedestrian with walker dragged over a mile in deadly hit-and-run crash on Westheimer, police say
The pedestrian was using a walker in a crosswalk at the time of the crash, police said. The driver fled the scene without stopping to render aid.
Niko Niko’s holds fundraiser for family of murdered 16-year-old employee
HOUSTON — Niko Niko’s held a fundraiser Wednesday to help cover funeral costs for the family of a 16-year-old employee murdered after her shift. All net proceeds from the location at I-10 and Beltway 8, where Emily Rodriguez-Avila worked, will go to the teen’s family. “It’s been...
East Texas woman believes someone dug a grave on her land, police say
No one has come forward despite leaving flowers on the mound.
2 teens arrested, charged in kidnapping and rape of young woman
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two Houston-area teens are in custody after kidnapping a young woman earlier this month, raping her and robbing her, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Olvin Rodriguez, 17, and the unidentified 16-year-old juvenile are charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated robbery.
Click2Houston.com
Daycare that serves medically independent children closing its doors because of financial problems in SW Houston
HOUSTON – A daycare that specializes in medically dependent children is closing its doors. The JoyCare Pediatric Day Health Center on Sands Point Drive in southwest Houston will shut down on Friday because of financial problems. “It is so disheartening. When I first found out, I thought I was...
HPD looking for 19-year-old woman accused of shooting bystander in southeast Houston
Police said the 19-year-old was looking for another woman that somehow was involved with her boyfriend being put in jail. A fight broke out, and a bystander was struck.
fox26houston.com
Man accused of assaulting victim with machete: HCSO
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One man is in custody accused of assaulting someone with a machete in Atascocita. Details are limited, but Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said the incident occurred in the 6800 block of Atasca Creek Drive on Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the suspect assaulted a victim with...
