Read full article on original website
Related
blockchain.news
New Crypto Fund Could Promote Release of Physically Backed US BTC ETF: Bloomberg
The launch of a new futures-backed product could potentially back the release of handouts for a physically-backed US Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, according to a Bloomberg report. The Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF (ticker DEFI) was filed under the Securities Act of 1933, rather than the Investment Company Act of 1940 -...
blockchain.news
Crypto Intermediaries Must Register with the SEC in Some Capacity: Gensler
US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler said crypto intermediaries should be registered under the SEC. Speaking his testimony at a hearing titled “Oversight of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission” on Thursday, Gensler referred to securities laws as the "gold standard" for capital markets. Gensler...
blockchain.news
Thai SEC Bars Crypto Staking & Lender Services after Zipmex’s Bankruptcy
Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday announced a ban on crypto firms from offering staking and lending services to investors in the country. The move comes a few months after Thai-based crypto exchange Zipmex ran into financial difficulties due to a severe liquidity crisis following a sharp selloff in markets that started in May with the collapse of two paired tokens, Luna and TerraUSD.
blockchain.news
Ethereum Under Potential SEC Scrutiny after The Merge: WSJ
Ethereum's latest software update may have caught the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair's attention to categorize the second-largest cryptocurrency as a security, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Chair Gary Gensler shared his comments hours after Ethereum's successful update, known as The Merge, which shifted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
blockchain.news
SBI Digital Taps License to Operate in Singapore
SBI Digital Markets, a subsidiary of SBI Group, a leading Japanese financial services firm, has announced it has been granted the Capital Markets Services (CMS) Licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The new license will make the startup launch a series of digital assets products to further extend...
blockchain.news
North Island Ventures to Invest $125m in 30 to 40 Emerging Crypto Firms
North Island Ventures said in a statement that it is launching a new $125 million investment fund to execute 30 to 40 early-stage investments in emerging crypto and Web3 companies and protocols. The crypto-focused investment firm added that initial investments would range from $250,000 and $3 million. "We launched NIV...
blockchain.news
Valkyrie's Two Crypto-focused Trusts Raise $73.6m
Two crypto-focused trusts owned by digital asset manager Valkyrie have raised $73.6 million. One cryptocurrency trust, the Valkyrie Tron Trust, launched last year to offer accredited investors access to the TRX cryptocurrency. According to an amended filing with the SEC, the fund has secured a $50 million investment fund from...
blockchain.news
BigCommerce Partners with BitPay & Coinpayments to Enable Crypto Payments for Merchants
BigCommerce on Thursday announced a strategic partnership with cryptocurrency providers BitPay and CoinPayments to deliver crypto payment solutions to BigCommerce merchants in select countries. With BitPay and CoinPayments, a NASDAQ-listed e-commerce platform can accept a variety of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Shiba Inu, Wrapped Bitcoin, Litecoin, XRP,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
blockchain.news
Ethereum to Undergo 4 Phases to Tackle the Scalability Issue after Merge
The much-anticipated Merge saw the light of day yesterday, September 15, setting the ball rolling for a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism in the Ethereum (ETH) network. Since the Merge is the first step towards solving the scalability trilemma, the second-largest cryptocurrency will have to undergo four more steps to solve this issue, as reported by Bloomberg.
blockchain.news
Coinbase Launches New App, Providing Crypto Policy Advocacy Information for Midterm Election
Brian Armstrong, the founder of Coinbase Brian Armstrong, said he plans to add encryption policy content to the Coinbase trading app the for the upcoming US midterm elections. Writing on its official Twitter, this will help Coinbase's 103 million verified users understand the crypto stance of political leaders in their region.
blockchain.news
The Merge Begins, ETH’s Weekly Social Engagements Increase by 53%
The much-anticipated Ethereum merge is set to see the light of day is about to begin, according to a Google countdown. With the crypto community waiting with bated breath to see how this event transpires, given that it’s the biggest software upgrade on the Ethereum network, the second-largest crypto was hovering around $1,603 during intraday trading.
blockchain.news
MicroStrategy Plans to Increase BTC Holding by Selling Class A Shares Worth $500m
MicroStrategy Inc plans to increase its bitcoin holdings through the net proceeds of its sale of up to $500 million worth of its class A shares. The Tysons business software firm indicated their plan in September 9 filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It disclosed a sales deal with Cowen and Company LLC and BTIG LLC to sell those shares from "time to time."
blockchain.news
Active Addresses of Ethereum Hit Monthly High with $22B Being Staked before the Merge
Ethereum (ETH) continues to be at the centre stage after undergoing its biggest software upgrade called the Merge, which saw a transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. Active ETH addresses have skyrocketed after hitting a monthly high. Market insight provider Glassnode explained:. “The number of...
blockchain.news
Metaverse-related Market Size in China Expected to Reach $4T: JPMorgan Chase
The market of the Metaverse could triple China's online gaming market from $44 billion to $131 billion, according to a recent research report by JPMorgan Chase (JPM) on Thursday. At present, the metaverse is still mainly in the concept version 1.0, that is, a virtual world that satisfies the experience...
blockchain.news
Ethereum PoW Hardfork Token's IOU Accepts Trading on 5 Exchanges
The Ethereum network's transition from the Proof-of-Work to the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) model was successful, and the industry is agog about it. Besides ushering in a new era for the Ethereum community, many stakeholders have been preparing for a new token that is billed to be created through a hard-fork split.
blockchain.news
Ethereum Classic Hash Rate Surges 200% Ahead of Ethereum Merge
According to data from mining pool 2miners, Ethereum Classic’s hash rate has experienced a 200% growth in the last 30 days, jumping to now at its all-time high of 64 TH/s from 30 TH/s on August 15. Ethereum Classic has hit an all-time high hash rate of 65.49 terahashes...
Comments / 0