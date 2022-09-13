David Paul Elliott Jr., 45, of Weston, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown with his loving family by his side. David was born in Fairmont on October 18, 1976, a son of Janet Sue Zebley Elliott and the late David Paul Elliott, Sr. In addition to his father, he was also greeted at Heaven’s Gate by one sister, Janet Sue Elliott Jr.; maternal grandparents: James and Delma Zebley; paternal grandmother, Velma Collins; and two uncles: Jimmy and Joe Zebley. His loving and kind nature will always be treasured by his mother, Janet Elliott of Weston; one sister, Lisa Krafft of Weston; one niece, Haley Krafft; one nephew, Anthony Krafft; two great-nephews: Jason Fetty and Elias Krafft; and one great-niece, Skyla Krafft; two uncles: John Zebley and wife, Gwen, and Jeff Zebley and wife, Connie; two aunts: Janie Newman and Julie Davis; and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins. David was a Baptist by faith. His love for the Lord was the guiding light of his life, followed very closely by his devotion to his family and neighbors, whom he prayed for daily. David loved all God’s creatures including animals. In his spare time, he enjoyed building model airplanes and Ford automobiles, taking strolls in the woods, and most of all watching his favorite NASCAR drivers, Bill Elliott and his son, Chase Elliott. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 2 – 3 on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 3 in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor James Matheny officiating. Interment will follow at Lewis County Memorial Gardens in Weston. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service are honored and privileged to serve the family of David Paul Elliott Jr. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

