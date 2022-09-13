Read full article on original website
WDTV
Ritchie Co. HS new athletic complex nearly complete
ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ritchie County Schools is almost complete with its new athletic complex at the high school. Ritchie County Schools superintendent, Jim Brown says the board of education put a plan on this new renovation for several years and held a ribbon cutting for it on Monday. There...
Metro News
Late fourth down gamble lifts Bridgeport to 24-21 win at No. 1 Fairmont Senior
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — With Bridgeport and Fairmont Senior tied at 21 on the opening possession of the fourth quarter, the Indians faced fourth-and-2 at their own 28-yard line. Head coach Tyler Phares kept his offense on the field and they didn’t leave until a field goal split the uprights to provide the game-winning margin. Class AAA No. 7 Bridgeport defeated Class AA No. 1 Fairmont Senior 24-21 in the latest chapter of the Big 10 Conference’s top rivalry at East-West Stadium.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Top Defensive Player Likely Out For The Season
Morgantown, West Virginia – Senior cornerback Charles Woods, who was an All-Big 12 Conference Preseason First Team member, had surgery on his ankle yesterday and could be out for the remainder of the season, although the West Virginia coaching is hopeful that he will return before the end of the season.
WDTV
Thursday Night Football - Week 4 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three Thursday games were in action tonight in West Virginia.
WDTV
5 Sports Sit Down: Fairmont Senior Football Head Coach Nick Bartic
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior head football coach Nick Bartic joins this week’s 5 Sports Sit Down to talk about the season after a state title, expectations, building confidence and momentum early and more!. The Polar Bears returned to the gridiron this year on the heels of their...
Sources: All-Big 12 cornerback out indefinitely after surgery
West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods had surgery on his injured left ankle, but the team is optimistic he can return to the lineup before the end of the season, sources told EerSports Thursday. The preseason all-Big 12 pick played just 12 snaps in the season-opener against then-No. 17 Pitt before...
College Football News
West Virginia vs Towson Prediction, Game Preview
West Virginia vs Towson prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: West Virginia (0-2), Towson (2-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
voiceofmotown.com
Major Donors Reportedly Want This Big-Time Head Coach at West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – It’s very unlikely that Neal Brown can save his job at West Virginia after an 0-2 start and a loss to Kansas at home. Several names have popped up as a potential replacement for Brown following this season, but one big-time name has really gathered momentum in the past couple of days.
WOWK
WVU’s backup QBs continue to “get a lot of work”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – JT Daniels has been the premier quarterback for West Virginia this season, but the three others behind him are also putting in the work. Redshirt sophomore Garrett Greene has the most game experience behind Daniels and is the most likely out of all the backups to enter the game if needed. Greene saw one snap against Pitt which turned into a gain of five yards. Head coach Neal Brown said on Tuesday they continue to carry packages specifically for Greene and he is ready to go at all times.
WDTV
David Paul Elliott Jr.
David Paul Elliott Jr., 45, of Weston, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown with his loving family by his side. David was born in Fairmont on October 18, 1976, a son of Janet Sue Zebley Elliott and the late David Paul Elliott, Sr. In addition to his father, he was also greeted at Heaven’s Gate by one sister, Janet Sue Elliott Jr.; maternal grandparents: James and Delma Zebley; paternal grandmother, Velma Collins; and two uncles: Jimmy and Joe Zebley. His loving and kind nature will always be treasured by his mother, Janet Elliott of Weston; one sister, Lisa Krafft of Weston; one niece, Haley Krafft; one nephew, Anthony Krafft; two great-nephews: Jason Fetty and Elias Krafft; and one great-niece, Skyla Krafft; two uncles: John Zebley and wife, Gwen, and Jeff Zebley and wife, Connie; two aunts: Janie Newman and Julie Davis; and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins. David was a Baptist by faith. His love for the Lord was the guiding light of his life, followed very closely by his devotion to his family and neighbors, whom he prayed for daily. David loved all God’s creatures including animals. In his spare time, he enjoyed building model airplanes and Ford automobiles, taking strolls in the woods, and most of all watching his favorite NASCAR drivers, Bill Elliott and his son, Chase Elliott. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 2 – 3 on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 3 in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor James Matheny officiating. Interment will follow at Lewis County Memorial Gardens in Weston. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service are honored and privileged to serve the family of David Paul Elliott Jr. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
How to watch, stream, and listen to WVU-Towson
West Virginia Football is back in action. The Mountaineers continue their 2022 season this Saturday, welcoming Towson to Morgantown. If you are unable to make it to the game to see things in person, here's how you can watch, stream, and listen from afar. Kickoff: 1:00PM ET at Milan Puskar...
West Virginia school district removes pride flags
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia school district’s directive to remove pride flags from classrooms is drawing complaints from students and community organizations. County Board of Education President Ron Lytle told The Gazette-Mail that the flags were removed because they went against the existing “Participation in Political Activities” policy. “I think it was just a blanket […]
WDTV
Big Daddy Guns is still coming to West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After months of controversy Big Daddy Guns would not be opening a location at The Deck in Morgantown. However, this won’t be the end of the company’s West Virginia journey. Co-founder of Big Daddy, Sherrie McKnight and Public Relations Coordinator Nicholas Lahera flew up...
West Virginia adding virtual service access points for rural veterans
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Seven new virtual access points for rural veterans are being added in West Virginia, including one at the Clarksburg Veterans Affairs office at the DMV. The State of West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance (WVDVA) and the Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office (VARO) announced the virtual access sites (VAS) […]
WDTV
Randy Allen Scheuvront
Randy Allen Scheuvront, 62, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on October 11, 1959, a son of the late Carl D. and Rose A. Eckard Scheuvront. He was married to Debbie Marra Scheuvront, who preceded him in death on November 8, 2008. Surviving are two step children, Billy Lyon and his wife Jennifer of KY and Kevin Marra of PA; and four siblings, Brenda Bland of Clarksburg, Barbara Gaines and her husband Mike of Reynoldsville, Scott Scheuvront and his wife Dana of Bridgeport and Gary Scheuvront of Clarksburg. He was also preceded in death by four siblings, Helen Scheuvront, Joan Bumgardner, Susan Jeffries and Carl L. Scheuvront. Randy was an animal lover, especially horses and enjoyed watching Westerns. He cherished spending time with his family, especially his great niece and nephew, Kaden and Kira. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday, September 16, 2022 from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm, where funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm with Reverend Dan Cope officiating. Interment will be in the Bridgeport Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
WDTV
WVU creating more opportunities for nurses
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU is continuing to expand their nursing program. WVU is creating a five-year plan state-wide to help address the nursing shortage across the state. WVU has expanded the program down to Beckley and also opened a new campus in Bridgeport in collaboration with UHC. The goal...
WDTV
17-month-old drowns in Salem, GoFundMe created
SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - This past weekend, a Harrison County family tragically lost their lost son. Brittany and Lucas Mayle lost their 17-month-old son Garrison in a drowning accident on Sunday. Both parents are stepping away from work to grieve. Brittany runs a dog care business, and Lucas works for...
17-month-old dies by drowning in West Virginia pond
SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia State Police Captain Robert Maddy has confirmed that a 17-month-old drowned in a pond over the weekend. According to the release from WVSP, two troopers responded to a home in Salem on Sunday, Sept. 11 where they confirmed that the child had died in a pond at the residence. […]
WDTV
WVSP schedules sobriety check in Randolph County
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety check next week in Randolph County. The sobriety checkpoint is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22 from 6 p.m. until midnight on Harrison Ave. (WV Route 92) near Crystal Springs, according to the WVSP. Officials say the...
WDTV
Fire ravages Deer Park Inn and Rustic Tavern in Buckhannon
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A fire tore through the Deer Park Inn and Rustic Tavern in Buckhannon. Crews responded to the fire Thursday evening. The Buckhannon Fire Department tells 5 News the fire originated in the kitchen before spreading to the attic of the two-story building. About half the building...
