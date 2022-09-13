ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Stewart, GA

MilitaryTimes

Fort Stewart urges room checks after video showed mold-encrusted walls

Correction: This story was updated at 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2022. Previously, the story misstated the timeline to renovate older Army barracks. The error has been corrected. Leaders at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield said Tuesday they are planning to increase barracks inspections with an eye toward mold, days after a video of mold-encrusted walls at the Georgia Army base circulated on social media.
FORT STEWART, GA
WTGS

Georgia scuba dive shop employees convicted of defrauding the VA

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Five people involved with Georgia scuba dive shops admitted to defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The five defendants submitted false claims to the VA through scuba classes targeting military veterans' education benefits. According to the Department of Justice, the defendants are owners, managers,...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah, Richmond Hill business owners plead guilty to defrauding the VA

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Five people pleaded guilty in a scheme that used scuba classes to defraud the Department of Veterans Affairs out of millions. The Southern District of Georgia says Kenneth Meers faces the steepest punishment. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Court documents say Meers...
SAVANNAH, GA
Fort Stewart, GA
WTGS

Pooler Police investigate shooting on Silverton Road

POOLER, Ga. (WTGS) — A person was injured after a shooting on Friday. According to Pooler Police, officers responded to a home on Silverton Road around 5 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers found a person injured from a gunshot wound. According to their preliminary investigation, police officials...
POOLER, GA
wtoc.com

Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It's a topic that gets people in our area talking: apparent big cat sightings, like panthers and mountain lions, in rural Georgia. A lot of people, from hunters to those just driving through, insist they've seen panthers or mountain lions in our area.
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Cold Case: Still no arrest in case of missing Georgia woman whose remains were found in 2013

GEORGIA (WRBL) – In September 2009, a Georgia woman was reported missing from her Brantley County home, with her remains being found nearly four years later, in July 2013. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the death of Dawn Angela "Angel" McCarty has been ruled a homicide, but the circumstances surrounding her death remain […]
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
WTGS

City of Rincon names new city manager

RINCON, Ga. (WTGS) — City officials announced Rincon's new city manager Thursday morning. Jonathan Lynn will take over as the next city manager in Rincon, starting Monday, Sept. 19. Lynn graduated from Georgia Southern with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science in 2002 and got an MBA in...
RINCON, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah rail worker addresses potential nationwide railroad strike

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Around 60,000 union railroad workers could go on strike as soon as this Friday. Nearly a third of the nation's freight could come to a grinding halt and cost the U.S. economy at least $2 billion a day. Some railroads have already stopped accepting shipments...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Liberty County Sheriff's Office gets new chief deputy

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Former Walthourville Police Chief Al Hagan was sworn in Thursday night as Liberty County Sheriff's Office's new chief deputy. Hagan took over following the resignation of Deputy Chief Max Brown last month. Hagan — who has a long career in law enforcement — was sworn in by Sheriff William Bowman during the […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Herschel Walker makes stop at Savannah Ports ahead of November election

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Republican Senate Candidate Herschel Walker made a stop in Savannah on Friday to tour the ports and discuss topics ahead of the November election. As voters prepare to head to the polls on Nov. 8, Walker said one of the main issues he wants to address if elected is the country's current economy.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

'Suspicious' fire in Beaufort County destroys mobile home

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Burton Fire District and other agencies responded to a mobile home fire Thursday night that has been determined suspicious, according to officials. Emergency crews, including Beaufort County EMS, the Sheriff's Office, and MCAS Fire Rescue, responded to a reported fire. They responded to...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Winner of fundraising raffle receives car

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 200 Club and the Grainger dealership got together to host a fundraising car raffle this past Labor Day and the winner was given his brand new car earlier today. Steven Kellam was the lucky winner and got to drive away in a brand new 2022...
SAVANNAH, GA

