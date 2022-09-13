Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MilitaryTimes
Fort Stewart urges room checks after video showed mold-encrusted walls
Correction: This story was updated at 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2022. Previously, the story misstated the timeline to renovate older Army barracks. The error has been corrected. Leaders at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield said Tuesday they are planning to increase barracks inspections with an eye toward mold, days after a video of mold-encrusted walls at the Georgia Army base circulated on social media.
WTGS
Georgia scuba dive shop employees convicted of defrauding the VA
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Five people involved with Georgia scuba dive shops admitted to defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The five defendants submitted false claims to the VA through scuba classes targeting military veterans' education benefits. According to the Department of Justice, the defendants are owners, managers,...
wtoc.com
Savannah, Richmond Hill business owners plead guilty to defrauding the VA
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Five people pleaded guilty in a scheme that used scuba classes to defraud the Department of Veterans Affairs out of millions. The Southern District of Georgia says Kenneth Meers faces the steepest punishment. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Court documents say Meers...
WTGS
Savannah Fire Department responds to kitchen fire on Gibbons Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) put out a kitchen fire Friday afternoon, according to officials. SFD extinguished the fire in the 3000 block of Gibbons Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
60-Year-Old Kathy Whitaker Died In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Toombs County (Toombs County, GA)
According to the Georgia Police, a motor vehicle crash occurred in Toombs County on Tuesday. The crash happened on Georgia Highway 292 at around 7:41 p.m. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
WTGS
Pooler Police investigate shooting on Silverton Road
POOLER, Ga. (WTGS) — A person was injured after a shooting on Friday. According to Pooler Police, officers responded to a home on Silverton Road around 5 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers found a person injured from a gunshot wound. According to their preliminary investigation, police officials...
wtoc.com
City of Savannah drafts ‘Vision Zero’ plan to reduce traffic deaths
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Zero traffic deaths by 2027 - that’s what the City of Savannah is working toward with a new project. On average, Savannah has 22 traffic deaths a year on the streets, that number is unacceptable to city leaders. “For so many of the streets we...
wtoc.com
Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a topic that gets people in our area talking: apparent big cat sightings, like panthers and mountain lions, in rural Georgia. A lot of people, from hunters to those just driving through, insist they’ve seen panthers or mountain lions in our area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtoc.com
Secretary of State’s office investigating primary, runoff elections in McIntosh Co.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Secretary of State’s office has confirmed to WTOC they’re investigating the May primary and June runoff elections in McIntosh County. Tim Gardner, a former candidate for McIntosh County Commission, filed this complaint himself, which includes information compiled by the McIntosh County...
WJCL
Air travelers can bring a firearm on a flight with them, but with rules.
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Did you know that if you’re flying, you’re allowed to travel with a gun? However, there is a right way and a wrong way to do it. With more and more travelers hitting the skies as pandemic restrictions ease, the need for safety increases.
Cold Case: Still no arrest in case of missing Georgia woman whose remains were found in 2013
GEORGIA (WRBL) – In September 2009, a Georgia woman was reported missing from her Brantley County home, with her remains being found nearly four years later, in July 2013. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the death of Dawn Angela “Angel” McCarty has been ruled a homicide, but the circumstances surrounding her death remain […]
WTGS
City of Rincon names new city manager
RINCON, Ga. (WTGS) — City officials announced Rincon's new city manager Thursday morning. Jonathan Lynn will take over as the next city manager in Rincon, starting Monday, Sept. 19. Lynn graduated from Georgia Southern with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science in 2002 and got an MBA in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTGS
Savannah officials introduce 'Vision Zero' action plan to reduce traffic-related deaths
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah elected officials met with members of the community Wednesday to discuss implementing an action plan for pedestrian safety. City manager Jay Melder gave a sneak peek at what a Savannah 'Vision Zero' would look like. He said on average, 22 pedestrians die of traffic-related...
wtoc.com
Savannah rail worker addresses potential nationwide railroad strike
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Around 60,000 union railroad workers could go on strike as soon as this Friday. Nearly a third of the nation’s freight could come to a grinding halt and cost the U.S. economy at least $2 billion a day. Some railroads have already stopped accepting shipments...
Liberty County Sheriff’s Office gets new chief deputy
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Former Walthourville Police Chief Al Hagan was sworn in Thursday night as Liberty County Sheriff’s Office’s new chief deputy. Hagan took over following the resignation of Deputy Chief Max Brown last month. Hagan — who has a long career in law enforcement — was sworn in by Sheriff William Bowman during the […]
WTGS
Herschel Walker makes stop at Savannah Ports ahead of November election
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Republican Senate Candidate Herschel Walker made a stop in Savannah on Friday to tour the ports and discuss topics ahead of the November election. As voters prepare to head to the polls on Nov. 8, Walker said one of the main issues he wants to address if elected is the country’s current economy.
1 Person Dead, 2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
Georgia State Patrol reported a pursuit that resulted in a multi-vehicle crash. Troopers attempted to stop a vehicle on Chatham Parkway and Veterans Parkway. The suspect fled and drove into oncoming traffic. The suspect traveled north on [..]
wtoc.com
Hearing held for estates of two Effingham Co. children found buried in backyard
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The case involving the estates of Mary and Elywn Crocker Jr. went before a judge in Effingham County on Wednesday. The two teens were found buried in their backyard in 2018. Attorneys representing the woman asking to become the administrator for the estates of the...
WTGS
'Suspicious' fire in Beaufort County destroys mobile home
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Burton Fire District and other agencies responded to a mobile home fire Thursday night that has been determined suspicious, according to officials. Emergency crews, including Beaufort County EMS, the Sheriff's Office, and MCAS Fire Rescue, responded to a reported fire. They responded to...
wtoc.com
Winner of fundraising raffle receives car
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 200 Club and the Grainger dealership got together to host a fundraising car raffle this past Labor Day and the winner was given his brand new car earlier today. Steven Kellam was the lucky winner and got to drive away in a brand new 2022...
Comments / 1