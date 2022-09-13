Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
“3rd Ward’s Queen” Turns 94 TodayGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Televangelist Joel Osteen baptizes more than 1,000 in a four-hour ceremonyMargaret MinnicksHouston, TX
Related
Tomball ISD approves property tax rate decrease for FY 2022-23
The Tomball ISD board of trustees unanimously approved a $1.23 property tax rate during its Sept. 13 meeting. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact Newspaper) The Tomball ISD board of trustees unanimously approved a property tax rate of $1.23 per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2022-23 during its Sept. 13 meeting. This rate...
Klein ISD trustees lower property tax rate for fourth consecutive year
For the fourth consecutive year, the Klein ISD board of trustees voted to lower the district's property tax rate during its Sept. 12 board meeting. (Courtesy Fotolia) For the fourth consecutive year, the Klein ISD board of trustees voted to lower the district's property tax rate during its Sept. 12 board meeting.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston City Council approves new lower property tax rate for 2023
The Houston City Council voted on Wednesday to lower the city’s property tax rate. It’s the eighth time in nine years that the city has lowered the tax rate below the Voter-Approval Tax Rate. The proposed property tax rate is $0.533640 per each $100, a decrease from the current rate of $0.55083.
Humble ISD trustees lower property tax rate for FY 2022-23
Humble ISD trustees at their Sept. 13 meeting unanimously approved a fiscal year 2022-23 tax rate of $1.2929 per $100 valuation, down from last year’s rate of $1.3389 per $100 valuation. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) Humble ISD trustees at their Sept. 13 meeting unanimously approved a fiscal year 2022-23...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pearland ISD adopts lowest tax rate in over 30 years due to property values
The Pearland ISD board of trustees at its Sept. 13 regular meeting adopted the fiscal year 2022-23 tax rate. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) The Pearland ISD board adopted the new tax rate Sept. 13 at $1.3027 per $100 of property valuation, a decrease of $0.0125 year over year. Chief Financial...
League City City Council approves FY 2022-23 budget
With League City City Council's approval Sept. 12, fiscal year 2022-23 will include the largest investment in capital projects the city has seen. (Courtesy city of League City) With League City City Council's approval Sept. 12, fiscal year 2022-23 will include the largest investment in capital projects the city has...
Updated: City of Houston sets tax rate public hearing for Sept. 28
The Houston City Council voted at its Sept. 14 meeting to schedule a public hearing for 9 a.m. Sept. 28 for the 2022-23 property tax rate. (Courtesy Fotolia) The Houston City Council voted at its Sept. 14 meeting to schedule a public hearing for 9 a.m. Sept. 28 for the 2022-23 property tax rate. The rate being considered will be $0.53364 per $100 of valuation.
Humble City Council approves roughly $145.4M budget for FY 2022-23
Humble City Council approved an approximately $145.4 million budget for fiscal year 2022-23 during its Sept. 13 meeting. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) Humble City Council approved an approximately $145.4 million budget for fiscal year 2022-23 during its Sept. 13 meeting. The budget includes 3% raises for all employees, additional 3%...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pearland’s new budget includes 13% water rate increase
Pearland’s fiscal year 2022-23 budget, which begins Oct. 1, will include a 13% increase to water rates, though it is possible the budget may change before final approval. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) Pearland’s budget for fiscal year 2022-23, which will begin Oct. 1, will include a 13% increase to...
Friendswood partners with Harris County Precinct 2 for Blackhawk Boulevard improvement project
The project is a continuation of past renovations that ended south of Pennystone Way. (Haley Morrison/Community Impact Newspaper) More improvements are coming for Blackhawk Boulevard. Friendswood City Council approved an interlocal agreement with Harris County Precinct 2 to match funding for improvements to Blackhawk Boulevard during its Sept. 12 City...
Harris County cuts proposed budget, waits on tax rate vote as commissioners Tom Ramsey, Jack Cagle sit out meeting
County Judge Lina Hidalgo presents the news release from Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle stating he would not appear at the court meeting on Sept. 23. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Harris County commissioners voted 3-0 to adopt an amended fiscal year 2022-23 budget during their Sept. 13 meeting, but delayed...
Fort Bend ISD board to consider employee longevity pay program
Providing supplemental longevity compensation pay for district employees will be considered by the Fort Bend ISD board of trustees during its upcoming Sept. 19 meeting, contingent upon the passage of a November tax rate election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Fort Bend ISD board of trustees will soon consider approving a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Houston to provide updates on Stella Link Road affordable housing project at Sept. 19 meeting
Affordable single-family homes will be developed along Stella Link Road. (Screenshot courtesy Google Maps) As planning work continues on a project to bring new affordable housing to Stella Link Road, the city of Houston will host virtual meeting Sept. 19 to provide a recap of efforts so far. As previously...
irei.com
Hines to develop 850-acre master-planned community in Houston
Hines and Sumitomo Forestry have closed on 850 acres in Houston to be developed into Brookewater, a master-planned community. Located in the suburb of Rosenberg, Brookewater will consist of approximately 2,400 single-family homes, varying in lot sizes, with a planned school site, and robust amenity offerings such as a resort-style water amenity, more than 200 acres of parks, recreation, lakes, open space, walking trails, nature preserves and playgrounds. Phase one of Brookewater will consist of approximately 400 lots and will be built by Highland, Perry, David Weekley, Gehan, Chesmar, and Westin Homes. The homes will be a variety of sizes and styles, with fresh design and innovative craftsmanship at the forefront.
Toll Brothers announces 60-foot homesites coming to Conroe
Teaswood Avenue is now on the market in Conroe. (Rendering courtesy Toll Brothers) Luxury homebuilding company Toll Brothers announced in a Sept. 14 release its Teaswood Avenue community, the company’s newest community of luxury single-family homes in Montgomery County, is now open for sales in Conroe off Encino Boulevard.
Magnolia ISD board approves purchase of 10 buses for $1.29M
The Magnolia ISD board of trustees approved the addition of 10 new school buses Sept. 12. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Magnolia ISD board of trustees approved the addition of 10 new school buses for a total of $1.29 million as part of its consent agenda items Sept. 12, meaning there was no discussion on the item.
The Woodlands Township adopts 2023 budget, including law enforcement funds also in county budget
The Woodlands Township board of directors adopted the 2023 budget at a Sept. 12 meeting. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact Newspaper) The Woodlands Township board of directors on Sept. 12 approved a $148.43 million budget for 2023 and tax rate of $0.185 per $100 assessment, noting that the budget essentially duplicates law enforcement funding included in the Montgomery County budget due to an unresolved contract amendment between the two entities.
The Woodlands Township eyes parks and recreation needs through 2036
More than $100 million in potential needs were identified in a parks and recreation needs assessment conducted by The Woodlands Township beginning in February with a new park along Gosling Road and upgrades to two Alden Bridge park facilities topping the list of recommended projects. The scope of the projects...
Future of Halloween Safe Streets discussed in Shenandoah
Shenandoah City Council opted to form a committee for future Halloween events during a Sept. 14 meeting. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Shenandoah is creating a committee to determine the future of its official Halloween event in future years following discussion during a Sept. 14 meeting. The discussion...
Temporary fix: Citing increased costs, low supply, city of Katy opts for surface repairs for sanitary sewer rehabilitation
With bids for construction much higher than the original budget for the sewer pipeline repair project, the Katy city engineer has urged a cost-effective but temporary solution. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) On Sept. 12, the city of Katy, at the urging of the city’s engineering officials, opted for a temporary, surface-level...
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0