Friendswood, TX

houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston City Council approves new lower property tax rate for 2023

The Houston City Council voted on Wednesday to lower the city’s property tax rate. It’s the eighth time in nine years that the city has lowered the tax rate below the Voter-Approval Tax Rate. The proposed property tax rate is $0.533640 per each $100, a decrease from the current rate of $0.55083.
HOUSTON, TX
Friendswood, TX
Friendswood, TX
Friendswood, TX
Community Impact Houston

Friendswood partners with Harris County Precinct 2 for Blackhawk Boulevard improvement project

The project is a continuation of past renovations that ended south of Pennystone Way. (Haley Morrison/Community Impact Newspaper) More improvements are coming for Blackhawk Boulevard. Friendswood City Council approved an interlocal agreement with Harris County Precinct 2 to match funding for improvements to Blackhawk Boulevard during its Sept. 12 City...
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Community Impact Houston

Harris County cuts proposed budget, waits on tax rate vote as commissioners Tom Ramsey, Jack Cagle sit out meeting

County Judge Lina Hidalgo presents the news release from Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle stating he would not appear at the court meeting on Sept. 23. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Harris County commissioners voted 3-0 to adopt an amended fiscal year 2022-23 budget during their Sept. 13 meeting, but delayed...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
irei.com

Hines to develop 850-acre master-planned community in Houston

Hines and Sumitomo Forestry have closed on 850 acres in Houston to be developed into Brookewater, a master-planned community. Located in the suburb of Rosenberg, Brookewater will consist of approximately 2,400 single-family homes, varying in lot sizes, with a planned school site, and robust amenity offerings such as a resort-style water amenity, more than 200 acres of parks, recreation, lakes, open space, walking trails, nature preserves and playgrounds. Phase one of Brookewater will consist of approximately 400 lots and will be built by Highland, Perry, David Weekley, Gehan, Chesmar, and Westin Homes. The homes will be a variety of sizes and styles, with fresh design and innovative craftsmanship at the forefront.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Woodlands Township adopts 2023 budget, including law enforcement funds also in county budget

The Woodlands Township board of directors adopted the 2023 budget at a Sept. 12 meeting. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact Newspaper) The Woodlands Township board of directors on Sept. 12 approved a $148.43 million budget for 2023 and tax rate of $0.185 per $100 assessment, noting that the budget essentially duplicates law enforcement funding included in the Montgomery County budget due to an unresolved contract amendment between the two entities.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Temporary fix: Citing increased costs, low supply, city of Katy opts for surface repairs for sanitary sewer rehabilitation

With bids for construction much higher than the original budget for the sewer pipeline repair project, the Katy city engineer has urged a cost-effective but temporary solution. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) On Sept. 12, the city of Katy, at the urging of the city’s engineering officials, opted for a temporary, surface-level...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

