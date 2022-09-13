ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Wildcats, Cowboys atop the Big 12 Power Rankings

By Andy Mitts
Blue Wings Rising
Blue Wings Rising
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HrfuA_0hsmJLfc00

The first edition of our Big 12 Power Rankings are a jumbled mess, putting some unfamiliar faces at the top.

Every single year, the biggest debates happen at the beginning of the year, when preseason expectations collide with early game results to create a mesh of achievement and potential that makes ranking teams pretty difficult. But this year takes that dilemma to a brand new level.

What you see below is my first attempt at creating a power rankings for the Big 12 this season. More than any other year, the teams are jumbled from top to bottom, with the teams that everyone expects to lead the conference showing some serious concerns, and the teams that everyone assumed would be at the bottom showing some big strides.

A quick note on how I intend to do this power ranking. It is NOT just going to be restating the standings. It is entirely possible that a team that has a worse record lands higher on the list, especially if they are playing really well as of late. Similarly, it is also not going to be a "who's hottest" list. Instead, it will be a subjective mix of which team is playing better and which team I think IS better, with a tiebreaker going to teams that have significantly outperformed my expectations.

So with that, here is the first edition of the Blue Wings Rising Big 12 Football Power Rankings:

1. Kansas State Wildcats (2-0)

Last Week: 40-12 W vs Missouri
This Week: vs Tulane (2-0)

It pains me to write this, because I'm not a believer in Adrian Martinez. But the thing that has made Kansas State so good this early in the season is their ability to make it so Martinez doesn't HAVE to be the guy. The biggest issue for Martinez at Nebraska was that the Huskers needed him to do things he was not good at. There's no such requirement here.

It still remains to be seen what will happen when a team shuts down Deuce Vaughn, or when the defense has an off day, but right now it's hard to say anyone else is playing better.

2. Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0)

Last Week: 34-17 W vs Arizona State
This Week: vs Arkansas Pine-Bluff (2-0)

The wins haven't been pretty, but the Cowboys have pulled together two solid performances against teams that project to be decent this year. While there are warts to worry about, this team has so far been able to pull enough together from every phase of the game to get two comfortable wins.

3. Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0)

Last Week: 33-30 W vs Houston (2OT)
This Week: at #16 NC State (2-0)

Joey McGuire has sparked this team to an impressive start of the season, one that I didn't see coming. There are definitely questions for this team, including an injured Tyler Shough and an up and down Donovan Smith at quarterback.

But the difference has been a defense that did just enough against Houston to get the win, and a team that is playing much better than was expected by everyone coming into the year.

4. Kansas Jayhawks (2-0)

Last Week: 55-42 W at West Virginia (OT)
This Week: at Houston (1-1)

Yes, call me a homer. But let's be honest, every single team on this list has some significant problems to worry about, and I can make a credible argument for every single team except West Virginia (and maybe Iowa State) to be at 1 or 2 in these rankings.

Now, as for the ranking, Kansas has shown the ability to pile on the teams that they should, and the offense has shown that they will be a force to reckon with this year. And when the margins here are so close, the fact that they slaughtered their FCS opponent and continued to score against a good (but not great) West Virginia team is enough to push them ahead by the tiniest of margins.

5. TCU Horned Frogs (2-0)

Last Week: 59-17 W vs Tarleton
This Week: BYE

I have to be honest, when I first started typing out this list, I actually just put "Max Duggan" instead of TCU. He's been that impressive, even though he didn't win the starting job coming out of camp. The TCU defense looks re-energized and has been completely destroying opponents. The only knock on this team is that the level of competition has been BAD. Not saying they won't continue to light it up as the competition improves, but I had to use something to rank these teams.

6. Oklahoma Sooners (2-0)

Last Week: 33-3 W vs Kent State
This Week: at Nebraska (1-2)

Yes, this ranking looks ridiculous because it's Oklahoma. But when everyone looks really good to start the year, even the smallest knocks can drop you down. The defense looks good, but the offense has gone through inexplicable lapses against not great opposing defenses.

I have no reason to believe they will continue to struggle, but again, I have to sort on something.

7. Iowa State Cyclones (2-0)

Last Week: 10-7 W at Iowa
This Week: vs Ohio (1-1)

Matt Campbell teams are notoriously slow to start, so it probably shouldn't be a surprise that the offense has struggled. But it has been even worse than I expected, and it took an epically bad performance for Iowa's offense for Iowa State to sneak out with a win.

I have confidence that they will get it turned around to some degree, but with so many other high-performing teams, I can't justify putting them higher.

8. Baylor Bears (1-1)

Last Week: 26-20 L at BYU (OT)
This Week: vs Texas State (1-1)

It's difficult for me to reconcile putting this team this low, especially since there is still a really good chance they can compete for a Big 12 title. But BYU exposed some issues with this offense that could be a problem moving forward, especially with Blake Shapen's tendency to hold the ball too long and the lack of a true feature running back.

This is another team I wouldn't be surprised to see jump up quickly, but right now, they haven't been as impressive.

9. Texas Longhorns (1-1)

Last Week: 20-19 L vs #1 Alabama
This Week: vs UTSA (1-1)

You might think that the defensive performance put on by the Longhorns would justify ranking them higher, and I could listen to the argument. But any look at that defense has to acknowledge uncharacteristic penalties and self-inflicted wounds that Alabama had in this game. It's still a really good defense, but it may not be a "best in the NCAA" type of defense.

And on the other side of the ball, Texas has to really worry about the quarterback position. The offensive line had issues against Alabama (not entirely unexpected), but it's really the uncertainty surrounding that position that puts them this low. Quinn Ewers is out for now, but Hudson Card also suffered an injury in the game, and it's yet to be seen how he will be affected in the next few weeks.

10. West Virginia Mountaineers (0-2)

Last Week: 55-42 L vs Kansas
This Week: vs Towson (2-0)

This one was the only obvious one, but it's not like West Virginia has played abysmally. There have been a couple bad coaching calls, a couple misplays here and there, and a few busted coverages. But they have easily had the toughest two-game slate to start the year, and they easily could have been 2-0 instead of 0-2. That being said, this little things are having big impacts, and unless Neal Brown can get things turned around very quickly, he may find himself out of a job.

Join the discussion! Come talk about this or any of our articles on the Blue Wing Rising Discord Server .

Follow Blue Wings Rising on Twitter .

Listen to the official podcast of Blue Wings Rising: The Rock Chalk Podcast .

Comments / 0

Related
AthlonSports.com

Here's What Scott Frost Reportedly Told Nebraska When He Got Hired

Scott Frost had a vision for Nebraska football when he was hired back in Dec. of 2017. Unfortunately, that vision never materialized and now Frost finds himself without a job. Frost reportedly wanted to combined the tradition of tough-nosed Nebraska football with Oregon's style of football predicated on finesse and speed. It sounded too good to be true and it ultimately was.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Major Program Named Landing Spot For Scott Frost

The Scott Frost coaching era in Nebraska has come to an end. After an overwhelmingly disappointing career in Lincoln, Frost was given the boot following the Cornhuskers' upset loss to Georgia Southern this past weekend. So where is the unemployed football coach headed next?. 247Sports national analyst Cooper Petagna suggested...
LINCOLN, NE
AthlonSports.com

College Football Upset Watch for Week 3

Welcome to Week 3 of the college football "Upset Watch" here at Athlon Sports!. We've had at least one team from each of the first two weeks of "upset watch" go down to underdogs. Last week, it was Nebraska losing to Georgia Southern. Who will it be this week?. Let's...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt explains why Mickey Joseph's debut will be a challenge on different levels

Joel Klatt explained why Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph will have a challenging start to his new job against Oklahoma. Joseph will make his debut as Nebraska’s interim head coach in a massive home game for Nebraska. It will be a hard task for Joseph to bring a team together in a game against one of the best teams in the country.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Playing Tulane stirs up bad memories from Kansas State's football past

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State plays Tulane on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, but if you're an Old like Fitz, your memories of when these two teams met in 1988 — the last season of the Stan Parrish era leading up to the hiring of Bill Snyder in 1989. It wasn't so much that Kansas State lost that game in the Lousiana Superdome, but how Parrish's Cats lost that haunts Fitz.
MANHATTAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Texas Tech Red Raiders#Big 12#American Football#College Football#Kansas State Wildcats
The Associated Press

K-State on rise with old-school defensive-minded philosophy

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — The hallmark of the early Bill Snyder teams at Kansas State was a dominating defense, one so ferocious that highlights of players engulfing a running back or ripping the helmet off a quarterback are still shown in the stadium today. Turns out that’s becoming the hallmark of the early teams under Chris Klieman, too. The Wildcats opened the season with one of the handful of shutouts across Division I, a 34-0 victory over South Dakota that was even more lopsided than the final score. And they followed up with a 42-12 blowout of former Big 12 rival Missouri in which the only touchdown allowed came on an untimed down to finish the game. The only team to allow fewer touchdowns is Georgia. Only four other teams are allowing fewer points per game.
MANHATTAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Football
College
Tulane University
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Greg McElroy, Chris 'Bear' Fallica pick Oklahoma-Nebraska showdown

Can Nebraska pull off the upset over No. 6 Oklahoma? Better yet, can the Huskers beat the spread?. As Nebraska prepares for its first game in the post-Scott Frost era, betting lines are changing. Initially expected to be a tight matchup, the Sooners enter Saturday as a 10.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel.
NORMAN, OK
Blue Wings Rising

Blue Wings Rising

Kansas City, KS
227
Followers
301
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Kansas Jayhawk athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/kansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy