Buford, GA

gwinnettprepsports.com

Parkview's Cade Brown commits to the Georgia Bulldogs

Parkview junior Cade Brown committed Friday to the University of Georgia baseball program. Brown, the son of Parkview head baseball coach Chan Brown, is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound infielder. He earned all-county honors from the Daily Post and the Gwinnett Dugout Club last season as a sophomore.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
gwinnettprepsports.com

Buford stretches out Region 8-AAAAAAA softball lead with win over Mill Creek

HOSCHTON — Buford opened up a three-game lead in Region 8-AAAAAAA softball with a 10-0 victory at Mill Creek on Thursday. The Wolves (15-0, 7-0) broke open a close game with an eight-run, fourth inning and finished the victory in five innings because of the mercy rule. Five walks by Mill Creek pitchers and a costly error contributed heavily to Buford’s big inning.
BUFORD, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Jayla Alexander's walk-off double lifts Duluth

DULUTH — Jayla Alexander’s walk-off double brought home Kendall Smiley for the game-winning run Wednesday as Duluth’s softball team edged Alcovy 3-2. Smiley went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base to lead the Wildcats’ offense, while Sharona Huang (2-for-4, double, RBI, run) and Alexander (2-for-3, walk) also had multi-hit games. M Marley reached base twice, both on walks.
DULUTH, GA
WGAU

Stetson Bennett, Spencer Rattler and life after getting benched

Coming out of high school, Spencer Rattler and Stetson Bennett could not have been more different as prospects. Rattler was the No. 1 ranked quarterback in the 2019 cycle, a can’t-miss prospect who was featured on Netflix’s QB1: Beyond The Lights. Bennett’s story is well-chronicled by this point....
ATHENS, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Buford defeats Mill Creek in region play

BUFORD — Buford defeated Mill Creek 25-16, 25-12, 25-13 in Region 8-AAAAAAA volleyball on Tuesday. Ashley Sturzoiu had 15 kills, and Sydney Austin had 10 kills to lead the Buford attack. The Wolves also got 22 assists from Polly Cummings and 10 digs from Dylan Cummings.
BUFORD, GA
CBS 46

Georgia Bulldog Nike shoes available for purchase

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several Georgia Bulldog-styled Nike shoes have been made available for purchase, according to Sicemdags.com. According to fanatics.com, the shoes are available in the Georgia Bulldog colors and are selling for $129.99. The No. 1 ranked Bulldogs crushed the Oregon Ducks 49-3 at Mercedes Benz Stadium on...
ATLANTA, GA
Emory, Georgia Tech, UGA make U.S. News list of top universities

Emory, Georgia Tech, UGA make U.S. News list of top universities

Emory University ranks as the 22nd best university in the nation, while the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech are among the top 20 public universities, U.S. News & World Report announced Monday. Many of the schools ranked ahead of Emory on the magazine’s annual list are Ivy League colleges and other universities with long-standing reputations […] The post Emory, Georgia Tech, UGA make U.S. News list of top universities appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
WYFF4.com

2.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia

REED CREEK, Ga. — An earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near the South Carolina-Georgia state line, according to theUnited States Geological Survey. The magnitude 2.1 quake happened about 6:30 a.m. in Reed Creek, Georgia, which is 18 miles from Clemson and about 19 miles from Anderson. A 2.5 magnitude...
GEORGIA STATE
thecitymenus.com

A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
CARROLLTON, GA
flagpole.com

Why Rents and Home Prices Have Gotten So High in Athens

Real estate companies and government agencies use a variety of formulas to track the cost of houses, but lately, in Athens and the rest of the country, they all tell the same story: You can’t afford to buy a house. That’s especially true in Athens, if you’re a family...
ATHENS, GA
Atlanta Magazine

A man, a plan, a canal … Atlanta!

Crossing the Chattahoochee above its confluence with Peachtree Creek, Paces Ferry Road today is home to 100-acre European estates, the governor’s mansion, and Arthur Blank—but its name bears the memory of another path Atlanta might’ve taken. “‘West Paces Ferry’ is a status symbol now, but it is a reminder of rural Georgia,” says the Georgia Historical Society’s Stan Deaton. “It’s a reminder of how important water was in the 18th and 19th centuries.”
ATLANTA, GA
pickensprogress.com

New Georgia Forestry Management forester serving north Georgia counties

The Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) has named Ben Cobb to its north Georgia Forest Management team. Cobb will be based in Oakwood and will be providing forest management advice to landowners in Forsyth, Franklin, Gilmer, Hall, Lumpkin, Pickens, Towns, and Union counties. Cobb, originally from Cordele, Ga., earned a degree...
GEORGIA STATE

