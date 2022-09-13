Read full article on original website
gwinnettprepsports.com
Parkview's Cade Brown commits to the Georgia Bulldogs
Parkview junior Cade Brown committed Friday to the University of Georgia baseball program. Brown, the son of Parkview head baseball coach Chan Brown, is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound infielder. He earned all-county honors from the Daily Post and the Gwinnett Dugout Club last season as a sophomore.
gwinnettprepsports.com
PHOTOS: Buford at Mill Creek Softball
Sports editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Buford stretches out Region 8-AAAAAAA softball lead with win over Mill Creek
HOSCHTON — Buford opened up a three-game lead in Region 8-AAAAAAA softball with a 10-0 victory at Mill Creek on Thursday. The Wolves (15-0, 7-0) broke open a close game with an eight-run, fourth inning and finished the victory in five innings because of the mercy rule. Five walks by Mill Creek pitchers and a costly error contributed heavily to Buford’s big inning.
gwinnettprepsports.com
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Jayla Alexander's walk-off double lifts Duluth
DULUTH — Jayla Alexander’s walk-off double brought home Kendall Smiley for the game-winning run Wednesday as Duluth’s softball team edged Alcovy 3-2. Smiley went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base to lead the Wildcats’ offense, while Sharona Huang (2-for-4, double, RBI, run) and Alexander (2-for-3, walk) also had multi-hit games. M Marley reached base twice, both on walks.
Stetson Bennett, Spencer Rattler and life after getting benched
Coming out of high school, Spencer Rattler and Stetson Bennett could not have been more different as prospects. Rattler was the No. 1 ranked quarterback in the 2019 cycle, a can’t-miss prospect who was featured on Netflix’s QB1: Beyond The Lights. Bennett’s story is well-chronicled by this point....
gwinnettprepsports.com
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Victoria Na strikes out 16 in North Gwinnett's win over Peachtree Ridge
SUWANEE — Victoria Na struck out 16 in six innings Tuesday as North Gwinnett defeated Peachtree Ridge 9-1 in Region 8-AAAAAAA softball. Na scattered five hits, three walks and an unearned run as the Bulldogs improved to 3-0 in the region.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Parkview's Haley Primm, Greater Atlanta Christian's Addison Alsobrook earn running honors
Parkview’s Haley Primm and Greater Atlanta Christian’s Addison Alsobrook were named Gwinnett runners of the week by the county’s cross country coaches. Primm placed fourth at the Big Peach Mustang Stampede with a time of 20 minutes, 21.74 seconds, and Alsobrook finished third at the North Hall Invite with a time of 16:42.30.
gwinnettprepsports.com
VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Buford defeats Mill Creek in region play
BUFORD — Buford defeated Mill Creek 25-16, 25-12, 25-13 in Region 8-AAAAAAA volleyball on Tuesday. Ashley Sturzoiu had 15 kills, and Sydney Austin had 10 kills to lead the Buford attack. The Wolves also got 22 assists from Polly Cummings and 10 digs from Dylan Cummings.
CBS 46
Georgia Bulldog Nike shoes available for purchase
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several Georgia Bulldog-styled Nike shoes have been made available for purchase, according to Sicemdags.com. According to fanatics.com, the shoes are available in the Georgia Bulldog colors and are selling for $129.99. The No. 1 ranked Bulldogs crushed the Oregon Ducks 49-3 at Mercedes Benz Stadium on...
Emory, Georgia Tech, UGA make U.S. News list of top universities
Emory University ranks as the 22nd best university in the nation, while the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech are among the top 20 public universities, U.S. News & World Report announced Monday. Many of the schools ranked ahead of Emory on the magazine’s annual list are Ivy League colleges and other universities with long-standing reputations […] The post Emory, Georgia Tech, UGA make U.S. News list of top universities appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
WYFF4.com
2.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia
REED CREEK, Ga. — An earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near the South Carolina-Georgia state line, according to theUnited States Geological Survey. The magnitude 2.1 quake happened about 6:30 a.m. in Reed Creek, Georgia, which is 18 miles from Clemson and about 19 miles from Anderson. A 2.5 magnitude...
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
flagpole.com
Why Rents and Home Prices Have Gotten So High in Athens
Real estate companies and government agencies use a variety of formulas to track the cost of houses, but lately, in Athens and the rest of the country, they all tell the same story: You can’t afford to buy a house. That’s especially true in Athens, if you’re a family...
Atlanta Motor Speedway getting its first NASCAR night race in 9 years
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — NASCAR fans in Georgia have been wanting to watch their favorite drivers ride under the lights once again. NASCAR heard their calls and listened. The official NASCAR schedule for the 2023 season dropped Wednesday and it includes the first night race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in nine years.
Atlanta Magazine
A man, a plan, a canal … Atlanta!
Crossing the Chattahoochee above its confluence with Peachtree Creek, Paces Ferry Road today is home to 100-acre European estates, the governor’s mansion, and Arthur Blank—but its name bears the memory of another path Atlanta might’ve taken. “‘West Paces Ferry’ is a status symbol now, but it is a reminder of rural Georgia,” says the Georgia Historical Society’s Stan Deaton. “It’s a reminder of how important water was in the 18th and 19th centuries.”
Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post
Janet McDowell is no longer the principal of David T. Howard Middle School in Atlanta.
pickensprogress.com
New Georgia Forestry Management forester serving north Georgia counties
The Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) has named Ben Cobb to its north Georgia Forest Management team. Cobb will be based in Oakwood and will be providing forest management advice to landowners in Forsyth, Franklin, Gilmer, Hall, Lumpkin, Pickens, Towns, and Union counties. Cobb, originally from Cordele, Ga., earned a degree...
Prominent Atlanta attorney dies in drowning accident off Georgia coast
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — A prominent Atlanta attorney has died after he drowned in riptides on the beach at a popular Georgia island. Glynn County fire and rescue confirmed to Channel 2′s sister station Action News Jax that Page Pate drowned at Gould’s Inlet on St. Simons Island.
Second earthquake reported in Georgia in less than 2 days
HART COUNTY, Ga. — Another earthquake has rattled through Georgia in less than 48 hours. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake hit just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It was centered 5 km west-northwest, in Reed Creek. Hart...
