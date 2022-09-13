ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localmemphis.com

Above ground garden coming to North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kathy Temple, the executive director of the Douglass Redevelopment Corporation, is leading the charge in the fight against food insecurity. The Douglass Redevelopment Corporation broke ground on a community garden Tuesday. "There's a negative narrative that surrounds North Memphis and the Douglass community that we're changing,"...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Men named Christian, Bible bagged for East Memphis burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Police say two men were arrested after they returned to a house they burglarized three days earlier in East Memphis. Investigators said Christian Nicholas, 26, and Zachary Bible, 27, were caught red-handed with some of the items taken from a home in the 900 block of Audubon Drive. The homeowner said Sunday, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
memphismagazine.com

Memphis, I Love You, But …

Editor's Note: The following column was written and published before September’s tragic events: the abduction and murder of Eliza Fletcher, and the shooting rampage less than a week later that forced Memphians to shelter in place. We debated whether or not to post this column online, and ultimately decided that the issues and sentiments discussed remain relevant today.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Society
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
State
Washington State
tri-statedefender.com

A view of Ezekiel Kelly as ‘unloved, unhelped, unseen’

Was there any way to know that a dam was about to break and that Ezekiel Kelly was about to implode?. “Yes,” says an ex-girlfriend and a youth advocate, who is helping her process the resulting shooting and carjacking rampage that left three dead, three others injured, and much of Memphis reeling for several hours on Sept. 7 as police tried to capture the shooter.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Why does a siren go off every Wednesday in Memphis?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you live in Shelby County, you’ve heard a siren that goes off every Wednesday for years now, but what does it mean? Shelby County, the city of Memphis, and Millington conduct warning siren testing on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. every week. Even though it is possible to hear indoors, the sirens […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Mcreynolds
Tennessee Lookout

A tale of two missing Memphis women

(Update: Memphis Police announced Tuesday Takirra Milam had been located, a week after she was reported missing.) I took last week off as a vacation with the intent of clearing my mind. I largely stayed off social media and limited my exposure to news, for even those of us in the news business need a […] The post A tale of two missing Memphis women appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
Chalkbeat

Tennessee’s 2022 list of lowest-performing priority schools is out

Memphis-Shelby County Schools more than doubled its number of schools on Tennessee’s list of bottom-performing schools, while schools from several rural districts made the list for the first time.The state education department on Monday flagged 101 schools in 12 districts as so-called priority schools, meaning they were deemed academically in the bottom 5% in the 2021-22 school year.The priority list is the state’s highest-stakes designation for holding low-performing schools accountable. But...
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Chimneyrock teacher out of a job after ‘gummies’ post

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A teacher at Chimneyrock Elementary no longer works for the school following a social media post that caused controversy, the Memphis-Shelby County Schools district said Wednesday. MSCS said earlier in the day that the teacher had been placed on investigative leave. They revised that statement later Wednesday to say that the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Host#Football Games#Racism#Memphians#Wlok Marcus Mason#African
actionnews5.com

2 Chainz-owned restaurant to open Downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Esco Restaurant & Tapas is set to open in Downtown Memphis. The restaurant was founded by rappers 2 Chainz and Mychel “Snoop” Dillard, with the first locations opening in Georgia. The Memphis location will open at 154 Lt. George W Lee Ave, right behind...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
localmemphis.com

MATA transportation returning to West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Bus routes in a big city are in many ways the life bloodline for the working class. With 25,000 people living in West Memphis and thousands more than that work there every day, a return of the MATA bus service is a relief. “We have...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
localmemphis.com

City of Memphis proclaims Sept. 16 as 'Memphis Tigers Football Day'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "Memphis Tigers Football Day" is now how city officials will refer to Sept. 16 after Mayor Jim Strickland has signed an official proclamation honoring the start of the Tiger Football season. The proclamation refers to the Tigers as a highly successful football team that represents Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy