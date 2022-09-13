Read full article on original website
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety MeasuresAdvocate AndyMemphis, TN
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
localmemphis.com
Above ground garden coming to North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kathy Temple, the executive director of the Douglass Redevelopment Corporation, is leading the charge in the fight against food insecurity. The Douglass Redevelopment Corporation broke ground on a community garden Tuesday. "There's a negative narrative that surrounds North Memphis and the Douglass community that we're changing,"...
Men named Christian, Bible bagged for East Memphis burglary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Police say two men were arrested after they returned to a house they burglarized three days earlier in East Memphis. Investigators said Christian Nicholas, 26, and Zachary Bible, 27, were caught red-handed with some of the items taken from a home in the 900 block of Audubon Drive. The homeowner said Sunday, […]
localmemphis.com
Opinion | It's time for leaders to lead after Memphis' spree of violence last week | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We're all trying to seek solutions after last week's violence that put Memphis in national headlines for all the wrong reasons. Our two U.S. senators, Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, brought up recent violence in Memphis for proposing a bill that would give more federal money to hiring police and processing rape kits.
memphismagazine.com
Memphis, I Love You, But …
Editor's Note: The following column was written and published before September’s tragic events: the abduction and murder of Eliza Fletcher, and the shooting rampage less than a week later that forced Memphians to shelter in place. We debated whether or not to post this column online, and ultimately decided that the issues and sentiments discussed remain relevant today.
Memphis International Flea Market brings opportunities for small businesses for our Hispanic community
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When we Celebrate Memphis, we also celebrate our diversity. Memphis has a growing Hispanic community that is supportive of individual goals and opportunities. ABC24 visited the Memphis International Flea Market just north of Nutbush where business is booming for our Hispanic community. When the gates to...
tri-statedefender.com
A view of Ezekiel Kelly as ‘unloved, unhelped, unseen’
Was there any way to know that a dam was about to break and that Ezekiel Kelly was about to implode?. “Yes,” says an ex-girlfriend and a youth advocate, who is helping her process the resulting shooting and carjacking rampage that left three dead, three others injured, and much of Memphis reeling for several hours on Sept. 7 as police tried to capture the shooter.
Ezekiel Kelly was a Raleigh kid ‘raised’ by the streets, youth advocate says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many are asking what went on in Ezekiel Kelly’s life that led him to allegedly go a shooting spree, killing innocent people. Youth advocate Torrey Bates remembers when he heard Kelly was the person police said was behind the mass shootings in Memphis. “I open the Facebook unknowingly and saw Ezekiel going […]
Why does a siren go off every Wednesday in Memphis?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you live in Shelby County, you’ve heard a siren that goes off every Wednesday for years now, but what does it mean? Shelby County, the city of Memphis, and Millington conduct warning siren testing on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. every week. Even though it is possible to hear indoors, the sirens […]
A tale of two missing Memphis women
(Update: Memphis Police announced Tuesday Takirra Milam had been located, a week after she was reported missing.) I took last week off as a vacation with the intent of clearing my mind. I largely stayed off social media and limited my exposure to news, for even those of us in the news business need a […] The post A tale of two missing Memphis women appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee’s 2022 list of lowest-performing priority schools is out
Memphis-Shelby County Schools more than doubled its number of schools on Tennessee’s list of bottom-performing schools, while schools from several rural districts made the list for the first time.The state education department on Monday flagged 101 schools in 12 districts as so-called priority schools, meaning they were deemed academically in the bottom 5% in the 2021-22 school year.The priority list is the state’s highest-stakes designation for holding low-performing schools accountable. But...
Cooper-Young Festival 2022 kicks off | Here's how the neighborhood is celebrating
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis' largest historic neighborhood is preparing for one of the city's largest festivals. In its 31st year, Cooper-Young Festival anticipates over 130,000 attendees to come and enjoy their vendors, food, music and crafts. Over 435 artists from around the country, including the Mid-South, will be selling...
Chimneyrock teacher out of a job after ‘gummies’ post
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A teacher at Chimneyrock Elementary no longer works for the school following a social media post that caused controversy, the Memphis-Shelby County Schools district said Wednesday. MSCS said earlier in the day that the teacher had been placed on investigative leave. They revised that statement later Wednesday to say that the […]
actionnews5.com
Thousands of jack o’ lanterns coming to Shelby Farms for new fall attraction
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of hand-carved jack o’ lanterns are coming to Shelby Farms Park for its newest fall attraction. Jack O’ Lantern World will be a 3/4-mile-long walk to celebrate Halloween, art, nature, and fall. This family-friendly attraction that originated in Chicago is the vision and...
actionnews5.com
2 Chainz-owned restaurant to open Downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Esco Restaurant & Tapas is set to open in Downtown Memphis. The restaurant was founded by rappers 2 Chainz and Mychel “Snoop” Dillard, with the first locations opening in Georgia. The Memphis location will open at 154 Lt. George W Lee Ave, right behind...
Feeling neglected, Parkway Village residents try to rebuild after ‘white flight’￼
Debbie Patterson remembers how nice everything appeared outside her car window as she drove through Parkway Village with her family back in 1994. The library, the Mall of Memphis, the residential streets — they all looked modern and clean. She and her husband decided it would be a great place to move their young family.
MSCS official suspended, escorted off campus, sources say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dr. John Barker, the Deputy Superintendent for Strategic Operations and Finance for Memphis-Shelby County Schools, was escorted off campus on Thursday, according to sources. Limited details are available at this time, but Barker was suspended from his position, sources say. He was one of two officials...
localmemphis.com
MATA transportation returning to West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Bus routes in a big city are in many ways the life bloodline for the working class. With 25,000 people living in West Memphis and thousands more than that work there every day, a return of the MATA bus service is a relief. “We have...
Teacher no longer employed after controversial ‘gummies’ post on social media, MSCS says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teacher at Chimneyrock Elementary is no longer employed with the Memphis Shelby County School District after a social media post erupted in controversy. The teacher’s Facebook post appears to show a packet of gummies infused with CBD or THC. The post started with “Best...
localmemphis.com
City of Memphis proclaims Sept. 16 as 'Memphis Tigers Football Day'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "Memphis Tigers Football Day" is now how city officials will refer to Sept. 16 after Mayor Jim Strickland has signed an official proclamation honoring the start of the Tiger Football season. The proclamation refers to the Tigers as a highly successful football team that represents Memphis...
localmemphis.com
Conversation about Tennessee's Truth In Sentencing law resurfaces amid string of murders
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The nephew of one of the victims killed in last week's shooting spree was as shocked as anyone to learn the man accused of the crime only served 11 months of a three-year sentence. "It's no way in the world he should've been out; just the...
