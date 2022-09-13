Read full article on original website
Newsom launches 7 abortion rights billboards in anti-abortion states
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Governor Gavin Newsom launched seven billboards in what his re-election campaign called the country’s most restrictive anti-abortion states. The billboards are running in Texas, South Carolina, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Indiana, and Ohio. The billboards target those seeking an abortion and reproductive care. The...
Teaching in California | A look at some of the issues impacting California's teaching industry
The California School Boards Association says the state needs roughly 100,000 teachers, but here are some of the issues impacting getting them into the classroom. In California, roughly 100,000 teachers are needed to fill classrooms according to the California School Boards Association. A few topics of discussion — aside from...
Thousands gather to celebrate Mexican Independence Day at California Capitol
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands gathered at the west steps of the California State Capitol to celebrate Grito De Dolores or the Cry of Dolores, the ceremonial marking of Mexico’s Independence Day. The event is celebrated by those of Mexican of descent in Mexico, America and around the world...
Gov. Newsom says Prop. 30 is "trojan horse", firefighters calling it an answer to "crisis"
SACRAMENTO -- As the Mosquito Fire continues to burn in El Dorado and Placer counties, supporters of a November ballot measure believe, if passed, the results could reduce the number of acres burned in California every year by 300-500K. Proposition 30 proposes a 1.75% increase on personal income for taxpayers who make more than $2 million annually. The revenue collected from this new tax would support zero-emission vehicle programs and wildfire response and prevention plans. Supporters of the measure told CBS13 it would reinforce California's aggressive climate action plans and prevent deadly wildfires. They say the increased revenue from the taxes will...
Yreka, historic capitol of the State of Jefferson and home of an exhibit to the movement | Bartell's Backroads
YREKA, Calif. — Northern California has a lot of natural resources the entire state depends on including lots of water, lots of lumber and lots of minerals. According to Grace Bennett, president of the Siskiyou County Museum, there is one thing Northern California doesn’t have a lot of...
indybay.org
Governor Gruesom Newsom Signs SB 1388 Attacking The Unhoused
Governor Gruesom Newsom Signs SB 1388 Attacking The Unhoused. Oakland - Welcome to the Twilight Zone? Breaking bad on policy he advanced earlier this year, California Governor Gavin (Gruesom) Newsom signed a bill Wednesday to create extremist courts attacking the unhoused to address mental health and homelessness issues with SB 1388 dubbed the Care Court, by forcing unhoused people accused of having schizophrenia or other illnesses to submit to so-called medical treatment.
California 1st with law protecting children's online privacy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California will be the first state to require online companies to put kids' safety first by barring them from profiling children or using personal information in ways that could harm children physically or mentally, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday. “We’re taking aggressive action in California to...
Gov. Newsom signs first bill to regulate dog trainers
The first law ever to regulate dog trainers requires them to disclose any criminal convictions or civil judgments related to their business.
California launches website promoting abortion services
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California launched a publicly funded website Tuesday to promote the state's abortion services, listing clinics, linking to financial help for travel and lodging and letting teenagers in other states know they don't need their parents' permission to get an abortion in the state. The website is...
Gov. Newsom signs controversial social media bill into California law
Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed into law a social media transparency measure that he says protects residents from hate and disinformation posts spread through social media platforms.
Gov. Newsom opposes Proposition 30 in statewide TV ad
California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants voters to reject a new tax on rich people that would pay for more electric vehicles in the nation's most populous state, warning in a new statewide TV ad that a measure on the ballot this November won't help the environment but is instead “one company's cynical scheme to grab a huge taxpayer subsidy.”
Santa Clarita Radio
A Nightmare Experience With A Santa Clarita Homeowner’s Association (HOA)
Homeowner’s Associations, better known as HOA’s are prevalent throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. While there are many benefits to an HOA, the potential exists for extreme challenges. This is the story of one such challenge. KHTS was approached by Steve Goodman, who resides in the North Park Community...
What's behind California's rising gas prices as the national average falls?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has fell for a 13th straight week, according to GasBuddy.com. At $3.71 per gallon, the national average is more than $1.70 below the average cost of a single gallon in California. The GasBuddy website, which tracks nation-wide fuel prices, found price behaviors are drastically different from coast to coast.
SFGate
Reparations advocates ask California governor to veto bill
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A community organization that pushed to create the first-in-the-nation African American reparations task force in California is urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto legislation extending the deadline for the committee to complete its work. The Coalition for a Just and Equitable California and other organizations...
10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 17-18
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If a chicken festival, a local creative market, or a jazz and R&B festival sounds fun to you, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-90s...
California 1st to make firms disclose social media policies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California will impose first-of-its-kind requirements on social media companies to publish their policies for removing disturbing content including hate speech, with details on how and when they remove that content, under a bill signed into law by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. "California will not stand by...
2 California restaurants rank among the best for tableside guacamole
Californians love guacamole, so it’s no surprise that several restaurants in the Golden State are ranked among the best in the nation for “tableside” guacamole (not the prepackaged stuff). Yelp compiled a list of the “Top tableside guacamole in the U.S. and Canada” based on user reviews. California restaurants rank among the Top 5. El […]
California to give $2,500 training grant to workers who lost jobs during pandemic
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Living through a pandemic sucks, but for Diana McLaughlin, early 2020 was especially bad: A divorce in February 2020, societal shut-down in March, and as part of the COVID-19 economic fallout, she lost her job in April of that year, returning to full-time work only 18 months later.
Californians see gas prices increase while national average drops
According to the Gas Buddy app, the most expensive gas station in the San Luis Obispo area is the Shell gas station on Shell Beach Road.
Concealed carry gun applications surged in San Francisco after Bruen decision
San Francisco has seen a dramatic spike in applications to carry a gun in public since the U.S. Supreme Court loosened the eligibility requirements for such permits less than three months ago. The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office has received 45 concealed carry weapons permit applications in the weeks following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association vs. Bruen. The department typically sees just two concealed carry permit applications each year, a spokesperson said. ...
