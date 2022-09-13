ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

ABC10

Newsom launches 7 abortion rights billboards in anti-abortion states

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Governor Gavin Newsom launched seven billboards in what his re-election campaign called the country’s most restrictive anti-abortion states. The billboards are running in Texas, South Carolina, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Indiana, and Ohio. The billboards target those seeking an abortion and reproductive care. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Gov. Newsom says Prop. 30 is "trojan horse", firefighters calling it an answer to "crisis"

SACRAMENTO -- As the Mosquito Fire continues to burn in El Dorado and Placer counties, supporters of a November ballot measure believe, if passed, the results could reduce the number of acres burned in California every year by 300-500K. Proposition 30  proposes a 1.75% increase on personal income for taxpayers who make more than $2 million annually. The revenue collected from this new tax would support zero-emission vehicle programs and wildfire response and prevention plans. Supporters of the measure told CBS13 it would reinforce California's aggressive climate action plans and prevent deadly wildfires. They say the increased revenue from the taxes will...
CALIFORNIA STATE
indybay.org

Governor Gruesom Newsom Signs SB 1388 Attacking The Unhoused

Governor Gruesom Newsom Signs SB 1388 Attacking The Unhoused. Oakland - Welcome to the Twilight Zone? Breaking bad on policy he advanced earlier this year, California Governor Gavin (Gruesom) Newsom signed a bill Wednesday to create extremist courts attacking the unhoused to address mental health and homelessness issues with SB 1388 dubbed the Care Court, by forcing unhoused people accused of having schizophrenia or other illnesses to submit to so-called medical treatment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

California 1st with law protecting children's online privacy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California will be the first state to require online companies to put kids' safety first by barring them from profiling children or using personal information in ways that could harm children physically or mentally, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday. “We’re taking aggressive action in California to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

California launches website promoting abortion services

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California launched a publicly funded website Tuesday to promote the state's abortion services, listing clinics, linking to financial help for travel and lodging and letting teenagers in other states know they don't need their parents' permission to get an abortion in the state. The website is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Gov. Newsom opposes Proposition 30 in statewide TV ad

California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants voters to reject a new tax on rich people that would pay for more electric vehicles in the nation's most populous state, warning in a new statewide TV ad that a measure on the ballot this November won't help the environment but is instead “one company's cynical scheme to grab a huge taxpayer subsidy.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

What's behind California's rising gas prices as the national average falls?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has fell for a 13th straight week, according to GasBuddy.com. At $3.71 per gallon, the national average is more than $1.70 below the average cost of a single gallon in California. The GasBuddy website, which tracks nation-wide fuel prices, found price behaviors are drastically different from coast to coast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Reparations advocates ask California governor to veto bill

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A community organization that pushed to create the first-in-the-nation African American reparations task force in California is urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto legislation extending the deadline for the committee to complete its work. The Coalition for a Just and Equitable California and other organizations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 17-18

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If a chicken festival, a local creative market, or a jazz and R&B festival sounds fun to you, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-90s...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

California 1st to make firms disclose social media policies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California will impose first-of-its-kind requirements on social media companies to publish their policies for removing disturbing content including hate speech, with details on how and when they remove that content, under a bill signed into law by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. "California will not stand by...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

2 California restaurants rank among the best for tableside guacamole

Californians love guacamole, so it’s no surprise that several restaurants in the Golden State are ranked among the best in the nation for “tableside” guacamole (not the prepackaged stuff). Yelp compiled a list of the “Top tableside guacamole in the U.S. and Canada” based on user reviews. California restaurants rank among the Top 5. El […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Concealed carry gun applications surged in San Francisco after Bruen decision

San Francisco has seen a dramatic spike in applications to carry a gun in public since the U.S. Supreme Court loosened the eligibility requirements for such permits less than three months ago. The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office has received 45 concealed carry weapons permit applications in the weeks following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association vs. Bruen. The department typically sees just two concealed carry permit applications each year, a spokesperson said. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
