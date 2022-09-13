ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Running this weekend: Bismarck Marathon

By Taylor Aasen
 3 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Do you have your running shoes ready? You better because the longest running marathon in North Dakota begins in four days.

The Bismarck Marathon’s 41st year kicks off Thursday with a kid’s race.

Friday will be the 5K for those who want a slower paced-race. Saturday is the full marathon, where runners will start at Cottonwood Park.

This year, committee members are expecting up to 3,000 people in the marathon. Preparation for the marathon began as early as last year right after the 2021 marathon ended.

“It’s really a never-ending cycle of monthly meetings and as we get closer it’s meeting every single week and trying to figure out what the best way to set up the route and the best way to tear down the route. And with a lot of help from our volunteers, Bismarck Marathon is a breeze,” said Bismarck Marathon committee member, Isaac Bugarin.

Last year the marathon raised about $55,000, and with more participants this year, they’re expecting an even better turnout.

All the proceeds of the weekend’s events go to local charities and nonprofits that help out the Bismarck-Mandan community.

