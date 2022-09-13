ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Not Back to School: An Explainer on Rhode Island’s Teacher Shortage

Kyra Shindler can’t recall why she picked glow sticks for her eighth-grade English research project. She doesn’t remember how she related them to a book she and her fellow classmates read that year, or the book itself, or if she ever presented her findings to the class. But she’ll never forget the intoxication of academic freedom to write as she pleased.
NK superintendent search delayed as candidates rejected

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The search for a new school superintendent in North Kingstown has been extended until next year following the School Committee rejecting three finalists and the current interim superintendent saying he wants to leave that role. “While the school committee found all three candidates to be...
NK school officials deny claims of litter boxes in schools

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Two town council members running for re-election in November are waging a public fight over school children dressing like cats, a silly notion with a serious underside. Republican Mary Brimer and Democrat Katie Anderson, public officials seeking re-election in two months, are also tapping into...
RWU Ranked No. 28, Named Best Value School in U.S. News Rankings

BRISTOL, R.I. – Roger Williams University remains among the top 30 colleges in U.S. News & World Report rankings, coming in at No. 28 for the 2023 Best Regional Universities in the North list. In the rankings released today, RWU also earned spots on the lists for Best Value Schools, Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs, and Top Performers on Social Mobility.
Mayor-Elect Smiley Tells Us Five New Things

Brett Smiley has been running for Mayor of Providence functionally for a decade. After Tuesday night’s Democratic primary win, he is the mayor-elect, as he has no opposition in the general election. GoLocal sat down with Smiley on Thursday morning for about an hour, and he had some interesting...
Southcoast Health Now Offering Updated Bivalent COVID-19 Boosters

Southcoast Health is now offering the updated COVID-19 booster vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech for people ages 12 years and older, as well as updated boosters from Moderna for people ages 18 years and older. As of September 1, 2022, both of the new bivalent COVID-19 boosters were authorized by the FDA...
Brett Smiley poised to become next mayor of Providence

Democrat Brett Smiley won the Democratic primary for Providence mayor Tuesday, defeating challengers Gonzalo Cuervo and Nirva LaFortune MA’19, The Boston Globe projects. No Republicans or Independents will appear on the ballot in November, meaning that Smiley’s ascension to the mayor’s office is all but guaranteed. By...
Incumbent McKee wins Democratic primary for governor, Smiley poised to become Providence's next mayor

This story is developing. Check back for updates. Incumbent Daniel McKee won the Democratic nomination for Rhode Island governor, the Associated Press projects, while Brett Smiley won the Democratic primary for Providence mayor, per The Boston Globe. Since Smiley will not face an opponent in the general election, he is presumed to replace outgoing Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza.
