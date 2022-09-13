Read full article on original website
rimonthly.com
Not Back to School: An Explainer on Rhode Island’s Teacher Shortage
Kyra Shindler can’t recall why she picked glow sticks for her eighth-grade English research project. She doesn’t remember how she related them to a book she and her fellow classmates read that year, or the book itself, or if she ever presented her findings to the class. But she’ll never forget the intoxication of academic freedom to write as she pleased.
3 RI schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon schools
The U.S. Department of Education released this year's list of National Blue Ribbon schools, and three Rhode Island schools made the list among 297 in the country.
independentri.com
NK superintendent search delayed as candidates rejected
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The search for a new school superintendent in North Kingstown has been extended until next year following the School Committee rejecting three finalists and the current interim superintendent saying he wants to leave that role. “While the school committee found all three candidates to be...
Brown Daily Herald
Fischer ’23: Brown must embrace contentious conversations to discourage a persistent culture of self-censorship
If you had to pick the most important component of a healthy relationship, what would it be? For me, the answer is clear: the ability to have honest and difficult conversations. Candid dialogue has the ability to sort right from wrong, to build trust and to encourage learning between partners.
independentri.com
NK school officials deny claims of litter boxes in schools
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Two town council members running for re-election in November are waging a public fight over school children dressing like cats, a silly notion with a serious underside. Republican Mary Brimer and Democrat Katie Anderson, public officials seeking re-election in two months, are also tapping into...
More underserved RI schools getting financial help
Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and other officials were on hand Thursday to tour some of the upgrades at Calcutt Middle School in Central Falls through the first round of funding.
rwu.edu
RWU Ranked No. 28, Named Best Value School in U.S. News Rankings
BRISTOL, R.I. – Roger Williams University remains among the top 30 colleges in U.S. News & World Report rankings, coming in at No. 28 for the 2023 Best Regional Universities in the North list. In the rankings released today, RWU also earned spots on the lists for Best Value Schools, Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs, and Top Performers on Social Mobility.
Rhode Island middle school boys take down teacher who allegedly harassed their female classmates
A group of middle school boys in Rhode Island got fed up with a teacher's alleged creepy behavior toward their female classmates and started documenting his inappropriate actions in a "Pedo Database," which eventually led to him being placed on administrative leave. North Kingstown School Department Acting Superintendent Michael Waterman...
GoLocalProv
PC Launching School of Nursing and Health Sciences - Building New 100K Square Foot Facility
Providence College (PC) announced on Monday that it is officially launching a new School of Nursing and Health Sciences (SNHS). The new school will see the introduction of two new degree programs at PC, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences. PC’s existing...
Brown Daily Herald
Graduate students present findings on pulmonary fibrosis, Alzheimer’s disease
At the Providence Area Aging Research Forum this Tuesday, researchers presented two papers — one on pulmonary fibrosis and one on Alzheimer’s disease, which are the sixth and seventh biggest causes of death in the U.S. respectively. PAARF, hosted monthly by the Brown University Center on the Biology...
Teacher On Leave After Middle School Boys Tracked His Creepy Behavior Via Database
A group of Rhode Island middle school boys thought that one of their teachers was a “creep,” so they started keeping track of inappropriate behavior between their male teacher and girl classmates via on online database. That teacher was placed on administrative in April leave after allegedly stalking a pre-teen girl while he was her coach.
ABC6.com
North Kingstown Town Council meeting turns divisive amidst ‘litter box’ allegations
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Kingstown Town Council fielded concerns of allegations in the district that were brought to the public’s attention last week by Councilwoman Mary Brimer. Brimer told ABC 6 News last week that parents in the district have reported litter boxes in school...
GoLocalProv
Mayor-Elect Smiley Tells Us Five New Things
Brett Smiley has been running for Mayor of Providence functionally for a decade. After Tuesday night’s Democratic primary win, he is the mayor-elect, as he has no opposition in the general election. GoLocal sat down with Smiley on Thursday morning for about an hour, and he had some interesting...
fallriverreporter.com
Doctor brings experience as team physician for Triple-A Worcester Red Sox to Southcoast Health
FALL RIVER and NEW BEDFORD, Mass. – Expanding sports medicine services across the region, Southcoast Health welcomed a new provider, John Ponti MD, CAQSM, to the health system on August 15. Dr. Ponti practices at Southcoast Health’s Orthopedic Clinics in Dartmouth and Swansea. “My role as a Sports...
ABC6.com
After troubled start to school year, Pawtucket elementary school closes for two days
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — After a troubled start to the school year, the new Henry J. Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket will be closed for two days. In a statement Tuesday, Superintendent Cheryl McWilliams said, the school will be closed Wednesday and Thursday after “an outside machine operator hit a buried grounding wire causing a power outage.”
newbedfordguide.com
Southcoast Health Now Offering Updated Bivalent COVID-19 Boosters
Southcoast Health is now offering the updated COVID-19 booster vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech for people ages 12 years and older, as well as updated boosters from Moderna for people ages 18 years and older. As of September 1, 2022, both of the new bivalent COVID-19 boosters were authorized by the FDA...
Brown Daily Herald
Brett Smiley poised to become next mayor of Providence
Democrat Brett Smiley won the Democratic primary for Providence mayor Tuesday, defeating challengers Gonzalo Cuervo and Nirva LaFortune MA’19, The Boston Globe projects. No Republicans or Independents will appear on the ballot in November, meaning that Smiley’s ascension to the mayor’s office is all but guaranteed. By...
GoLocalProv
Providence is Creating Mini-Surveillance State, Says RI ACLU of Potential for Even More Cameras
The ACLU of Rhode Island issued the following statement on Tuesday in response to reports that the Providence Police Department intends to triple the number of Flock Safety surveillance cameras in the city. The ACLU noted that the decision comes less than two weeks after commencing a pilot program with...
Brown Daily Herald
Incumbent McKee wins Democratic primary for governor, Smiley poised to become Providence's next mayor
This story is developing. Check back for updates. Incumbent Daniel McKee won the Democratic nomination for Rhode Island governor, the Associated Press projects, while Brett Smiley won the Democratic primary for Providence mayor, per The Boston Globe. Since Smiley will not face an opponent in the general election, he is presumed to replace outgoing Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza.
Longtime state Rep. Anastasia Williams defeated by political newcomer
Enrique Sanchez, a 26-year-old progressive, defeated state Rep. Anastasia Williams in the Democratic primary for District 9 in Providence.
