VALLEJO, Calif. (CN) — California Governor Gavin Newsom signed an expansive package of bills Friday earmarking billions to tackle climate change. Standing in Solano County on Friday, Newsom highlighted a record $54 billion climate investment in this year’s budget. He signed 40 bills recently passed by the Legislature including Assembly Bill 1279, the California Climate Crisis Act. It codifies policy to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 and ensures that by the same year human-caused greenhouse gas emissions are reduced to at least 85% below 1990 levels.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO