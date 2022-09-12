Read full article on original website
Courthouse News Service
Pacifica Foundation can’t dodge $300,000 defamation award for fired executive
LOS ANGELES (CN) — Pacifica Foundation, the owner of five progressive, listener-supported radio stations, lost its bid to vacate a $300,000 arbitration award to a former interim executive director who was fired in 2019 after he had fallen out with the nonprofit's board over his handling of financially troubled WBAI in New York City.
Courthouse News Service
Most aggressive climate change action in nation now law in California
VALLEJO, Calif. (CN) — California Governor Gavin Newsom signed an expansive package of bills Friday earmarking billions to tackle climate change. Standing in Solano County on Friday, Newsom highlighted a record $54 billion climate investment in this year’s budget. He signed 40 bills recently passed by the Legislature including Assembly Bill 1279, the California Climate Crisis Act. It codifies policy to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 and ensures that by the same year human-caused greenhouse gas emissions are reduced to at least 85% below 1990 levels.
