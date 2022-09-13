ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheshire, OH

WVNews

West Virginia Archives Library to host Civil War Symposium in October

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The first Civil War historian to speak during West Virginia Archives and History's Civil War symposium Oct. 8 will present information about the U.S. Army Hospital formerly in Gallipolis, Ohio. At 10 a.m. Oct. 8 in the Archives and History Library at the Culture...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

South Gallia High School Homecoming Court announced

CROWN CITY, Ohio (WV News) — Homecoming is a time to show off school spirit, and at South Gallia High School, the celebration begins Friday with a parade at 6 p.m. starting at Mercerville Baptist Church. The parade continues to the high school with the king and queen candidates...
CROWN CITY, OH
WVNews

Point volleyball suffers losses in tri meet

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Point Pleasant volleyball team hosted a tri-meet between themselves, the Winfield Lady Generals and the Tyler Consolidated Lady Knights on Thursday evening. The Lady Knights of Point Pleasant (2-9) lost both game.
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WVNews

Marshall offensive line coach Eddy Morrissey resigns

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall offensive line coach Eddy Morrissey has resigned for unspecified personal reasons, the school's athletic department said Friday. A Marshall statement about Morrissey didn't elaborate on the resignation.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNews

Devilette soccer rolls past Tyler Consolidated

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) – Sift through an old TV Guide from the ‘70s and you will find a show, “Eight is Enough.”. Eight was more than enough for the Ravenswood girls’ soccer team in a recent showdown with Tyler Consolidated.
RAVENSWOOD, WV

