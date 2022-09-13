Read full article on original website
WVNews
Harrison, Marion County residents among latest COVID dead in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 2,288 active COVID-19 cases statewide Friday. There have been seven deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,364 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 91-year old...
WVNews
West Virginia Archives Library to host Civil War Symposium in October
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The first Civil War historian to speak during West Virginia Archives and History's Civil War symposium Oct. 8 will present information about the U.S. Army Hospital formerly in Gallipolis, Ohio. At 10 a.m. Oct. 8 in the Archives and History Library at the Culture...
WVNews
Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in Hamlin, West Columbia, and Ravenswood
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Lincoln, Mason, and Jackson counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. Bonnie's Bus. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:
WVNews
Organizers hope to break ground on Mason County Veterans Memorial soon
MASON, W.Va. (WV News) — Mason County Veterans Memorial President Steve Halstead and Vice President Brent Clark are hoping to break ground on Phase 1 of the project on Veterans Day (Nov. 11). Halstead says that “surveying is complete, and we are in touch with an engineering firm.”
WVNews
South Gallia High School Homecoming Court announced
CROWN CITY, Ohio (WV News) — Homecoming is a time to show off school spirit, and at South Gallia High School, the celebration begins Friday with a parade at 6 p.m. starting at Mercerville Baptist Church. The parade continues to the high school with the king and queen candidates...
WVNews
Point volleyball suffers losses in tri meet
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Point Pleasant volleyball team hosted a tri-meet between themselves, the Winfield Lady Generals and the Tyler Consolidated Lady Knights on Thursday evening. The Lady Knights of Point Pleasant (2-9) lost both game.
WVNews
Marshall offensive line coach Eddy Morrissey resigns
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall offensive line coach Eddy Morrissey has resigned for unspecified personal reasons, the school's athletic department said Friday. A Marshall statement about Morrissey didn't elaborate on the resignation.
WVNews
Devilette soccer rolls past Tyler Consolidated
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) – Sift through an old TV Guide from the ‘70s and you will find a show, “Eight is Enough.”. Eight was more than enough for the Ravenswood girls’ soccer team in a recent showdown with Tyler Consolidated.
