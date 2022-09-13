ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

valleynewslive.com

Landline 911 calls working again in western North Dakota

N.D. (Valley News Live) - Landline 911 calls are working again in western North Dakota. Thursday afternoon, State Radio dispatchers were notified of an issue affecting callers using landlines to reach 911 in isolated areas across western North Dakota. Landline 911 callers experienced “dead air” when making calls. State Radio...
BISMARCK, ND
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota receives $6 million from JUUL settlement

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A well-known producer of vaping products will be paying North Dakota six million dollars, as part of a legal settlement over marketing practices. North Dakota is cashing in. The state is receiving money from vape maker JUUL due to the company’s marketing practices to youths involving things such as free samples and launch parties. “It was easier for kids to get a hold of, put in their pocket it’s a slim device. So, I don’t think they really went off it trying to get kids to do it, but it did implicate that,” said Moe’s Smoke Shop Manager Grace Stolz.
ECONOMY
Health
valleynewslive.com

Former Moorhead Mayor suffers stroke

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Former Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams suffered a stroke Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from her husband. Ron Williams says the former mayor asked him to post the update to her page. In it, he says she was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo around 5 p.m.
MOORHEAD, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

This Is the Wealthiest School District in North Dakota

Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
EDUCATION
valleynewslive.com

New Medicare option expands across North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new Medicare option for seniors will soon be available in 52 of 53 counties across North Dakota. The program, called NextBlue, will be offered throughout most of the state through Blue Cross Blue Shield beginning in January 2023. The new plan combines original Medicare Parts A and B with Part D prescription drug coverage, as well as other benefits not usually covered by traditional Medicare, including vision and dental.
HEALTH
valleynewslive.com

Parents excited about Burgum’s childcare plan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Any parent will tell you that childcare is expensive. That’s why Governor Doug Burgum has introduced a plan that would help lower the costs. Kenzie Kelly loves her kids. But she says sometimes they can be spendy. “We’re fortunate to have our kids in a...
FARGO, ND
newscenter1.tv

Burgum unveils plan for North Dakota’s child care ‘crisis’

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota would spend up to $80 million in state savings over the next two years to address child care in the state, under a proposal pitched Tuesday by Gov. Doug Burgum. The GOP-led Legislature meets again in January and will consider the plan that...
EDUCATION
KX News

Poll: Large number of North Dakota voters back term limits amendment

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A poll conducted on behalf of supporters of term limits for state lawmakers and the governor suggests a large majority of those surveyed favor such limits. According to the poll, 81 percent of likely North Dakota voters questioned back 8-year term limits as proposed in a controversial initiated measure that will […]
BISMARCK, ND
valleynewslive.com

Valley News Live | News | Fargo, ND

Car wash employee fired after being accused of stealing nearly $4,000 from customer’s vehicle. An employee of Don’s Car Wash on 13th Avenue has now been terminated after a couple accused him of stealing $4,000 from their vehicle. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. By Joe Skurzewski. Amtrak has...
FARGO, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Governor Walz authorizing state emergency aid for 13 Minnesota counties

(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Walz is authorizing state emergency assistance for 13 Minnesota counties impacted by severe thunderstorms this summer. Aitkin, Becker, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lac qui Parle, Mahnomen, Morrison, Norman, St. Louis, and Todd counties suffered damage from tornadoes, strong winds, heavy rain, and flooding June 20th through 24th. State aid is also going to Houston and Renville counties for severe storm damage on July 23rd.
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

Food banks across North Dakota seeing increase need for food

BISMARCK, N.D. — Food banks across the state of North Dakota are seeing an increase in people needing food. It’s been a problem for several months now… and nothing has really changed for the better in our region. Yesterday alone, Ministry on the Margins distributed food and supplies to over 70 households.Sister Kathleen Atkinson says […]
CHARITIES
valleynewslive.com

Empire Builder routes for Thursday canceled

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Amtrak announced Wednesday that they had canceled all long-distance trains for Thursday, Sept. 15, due to the ongoing labor disputes among freight rail unions and companies. The Empire Builder route, which runs from Chicago to Seattle and makes nearly 20 stops in North Dakota and...
MONTANA STATE

