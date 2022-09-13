Read full article on original website
Here are the top 10 biggest employers in ND — and in your county
(KXNET) -- Who are the biggest employers in North Dakota? It's a list dominated by school districts and the health industry, according to the latest labor market data from Job Service North Dakota.
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
Landline 911 calls working again in western North Dakota
N.D. (Valley News Live) - Landline 911 calls are working again in western North Dakota. Thursday afternoon, State Radio dispatchers were notified of an issue affecting callers using landlines to reach 911 in isolated areas across western North Dakota. Landline 911 callers experienced “dead air” when making calls. State Radio...
North Dakota receives $6 million from JUUL settlement
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A well-known producer of vaping products will be paying North Dakota six million dollars, as part of a legal settlement over marketing practices. North Dakota is cashing in. The state is receiving money from vape maker JUUL due to the company’s marketing practices to youths involving things such as free samples and launch parties. “It was easier for kids to get a hold of, put in their pocket it’s a slim device. So, I don’t think they really went off it trying to get kids to do it, but it did implicate that,” said Moe’s Smoke Shop Manager Grace Stolz.
Former Moorhead Mayor suffers stroke
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Former Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams suffered a stroke Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from her husband. Ron Williams says the former mayor asked him to post the update to her page. In it, he says she was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo around 5 p.m.
Warning of possible rabies exposure after raccoon gets brought into Maddock bar
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — A raccoon was brought into a North Dakota bar and now Health and Human Services is warning people of a potential rabies exposure. The raccoon was brought into the Maddock Bar on Tuesday. HHS says if you were bitten or had contact with the animal’s saliva, you should talk to a health care provider.
Governor Walz announces new plan to reduce pollution, slow climate change
EAGAN, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced a new plan Friday that’s aimed to protect Minnesota’s environment and combating climate change. Walz made his announcement during an event at Ecolab’s Advanced Design Center in Eagan. The framework for this plan...
North Dakota educators, researchers work to better detect diabetes in early stages
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 54,000 people in North Dakota have diagnosed diabetes and 183,000 people are pre-diabetic. That’s why educators and researchers are working to help residents better detect the disease. In any North Dakota crowd, an estimated 1 in 50 people has diabetes but doesn’t know...
This Is the Wealthiest School District in North Dakota
Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
New Medicare option expands across North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new Medicare option for seniors will soon be available in 52 of 53 counties across North Dakota. The program, called NextBlue, will be offered throughout most of the state through Blue Cross Blue Shield beginning in January 2023. The new plan combines original Medicare Parts A and B with Part D prescription drug coverage, as well as other benefits not usually covered by traditional Medicare, including vision and dental.
Parents excited about Burgum’s childcare plan
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Any parent will tell you that childcare is expensive. That’s why Governor Doug Burgum has introduced a plan that would help lower the costs. Kenzie Kelly loves her kids. But she says sometimes they can be spendy. “We’re fortunate to have our kids in a...
Burgum unveils plan for North Dakota’s child care ‘crisis’
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota would spend up to $80 million in state savings over the next two years to address child care in the state, under a proposal pitched Tuesday by Gov. Doug Burgum. The GOP-led Legislature meets again in January and will consider the plan that...
Poll: Large number of North Dakota voters back term limits amendment
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A poll conducted on behalf of supporters of term limits for state lawmakers and the governor suggests a large majority of those surveyed favor such limits. According to the poll, 81 percent of likely North Dakota voters questioned back 8-year term limits as proposed in a controversial initiated measure that will […]
Valley News Live | News | Fargo, ND
Car wash employee fired after being accused of stealing nearly $4,000 from customer’s vehicle. An employee of Don’s Car Wash on 13th Avenue has now been terminated after a couple accused him of stealing $4,000 from their vehicle. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. By Joe Skurzewski. Amtrak has...
‘It is ok to ask for help’: Local law enforcement speak on mental health awareness
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In recent years, the emphasis on mental health awareness in police departments has become more and more prevalent. Many people call the police when there is trouble, but what about when the police needs help. “So when we have our experiences on our own...
North Dakota Health Official: Recreational Marijuana would reduce Medical Marijuana use
(Bismarck, ND) -- A North Dakota health official says the legalization of recreational marijuana would lead to a significant decrease in medical marijuana use. Medical Marijuana Division Director Jason Wahl told a legislative panel Monday that many who hold medical pot cards would opt to purchase from recreational sources. Wahl...
Governor Walz authorizing state emergency aid for 13 Minnesota counties
(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Walz is authorizing state emergency assistance for 13 Minnesota counties impacted by severe thunderstorms this summer. Aitkin, Becker, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lac qui Parle, Mahnomen, Morrison, Norman, St. Louis, and Todd counties suffered damage from tornadoes, strong winds, heavy rain, and flooding June 20th through 24th. State aid is also going to Houston and Renville counties for severe storm damage on July 23rd.
Food banks across North Dakota seeing increase need for food
BISMARCK, N.D. — Food banks across the state of North Dakota are seeing an increase in people needing food. It’s been a problem for several months now… and nothing has really changed for the better in our region. Yesterday alone, Ministry on the Margins distributed food and supplies to over 70 households.Sister Kathleen Atkinson says […]
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
Which city likes to booze it up the most in North Dakota?
Empire Builder routes for Thursday canceled
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Amtrak announced Wednesday that they had canceled all long-distance trains for Thursday, Sept. 15, due to the ongoing labor disputes among freight rail unions and companies. The Empire Builder route, which runs from Chicago to Seattle and makes nearly 20 stops in North Dakota and...
