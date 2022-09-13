ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
q13fox.com

Eatonville teachers remain on strike

Students in Eatonville, Washington have yet to get a solid start to their school year, because teachers are still on strike. The district will announce another update later Wednesday evening.
EATONVILLE, WA
q13fox.com

Homeless shelter expansion proposed in SODO neighborhood divides community

SEATTLE - A complex that will house hundreds of people living unsheltered, as well as treating people with drug, alcohol and behavioral health issues, is in the final stages of planning for Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. King County Regional Homeless Authority (KCRHA) is calling it the SODO Services Hub. It...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police investigating potential homicide at burning Seattle home

Seattle police detectives are investigating after two bodies were found inside a burning home in Seattle's Montlake neighborhood on Wednesday morning. One person is believed to be a suspect who allegedly tried to stab officers and the other was a woman, who was found in the basement.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma shelter says several abused, neglected animals brought in last week

TACOMA, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County says they have been caring for increasingly more neglected animals over the last week. The agency said on Monday, Sep. 5, a 14-week-old puppy was brought in covered in scabs, bumps and pustules, and hardly had any hair. According to the veterinary team, the puppy has demodectic mange, which is medicated with daily baths to soothe the skin.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

1 person shot in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood

SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating a shooting that left a person injured in the Belltown neighborhood. The shooting happened near Fourth Avenue and Wall Street at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators said there is at least one victim but the extent of their injuries are not known. It's unknown...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

1 injured, 1 arrest following stabbing near downtown Seattle

SEATTLE - A man was arrested for stabbing another man in Seattle’s International District early Thursday morning. Officers were called to Sixth Ave S and Seattle Blvd S around 2:21 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. They arrived and found a 58-year-old man with a stab wound to his torso.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

I-405 to close in Bellevue this week for culvert repair work

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Lanes on I-405 in Bellevue will be reduced—and in some cases, the entire highway will be fully closed—for repair work on a failed culvert this week. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says crews will be digging out and replacing a culvert near the 112th Ave SE exit.
BELLEVUE, WA
q13fox.com

Large fire burned at recycling yard in Pacific near SR 167

PACIFIC, Wash. - Firefighters were called to a large fire Thursday afternoon at a recycling yard off of State Route 167 in Pacific, Washington. Video from a Washington State Department of Transportation camera showed black smoke billowing up from the fire. The address matched a recycling yard on West Valley...
PACIFIC, WA
q13fox.com

Fall is in the air!

Seattle - Hello cooler weather! Temperatures will be 7 degrees below normal (72) as a new system arrives. This will not only cooler temperatures but spotty showers, and cloudy skies. Here is a look at your school forecast as you plan your day:. Showers will progress throughout the day and...
SEATTLE, WA

