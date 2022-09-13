Read full article on original website
Seattle Education Association reviewing tentative agreement
Teachers with the Seattle Education Association are reviewing their tentative agreement from the district. The union will plan a final vote soon.
King County metro to reduce trips due to workforce shortages
Starting Saturday, using public transportation to get around in Seattle could be a little more difficult. More than 60 Metro Transit routes will be reduced or modified, due to workforce shortages.
Eatonville teachers remain on strike
Students in Eatonville, Washington have yet to get a solid start to their school year, because teachers are still on strike. The district will announce another update later Wednesday evening.
Homeless shelter expansion proposed in SODO neighborhood divides community
SEATTLE - A complex that will house hundreds of people living unsheltered, as well as treating people with drug, alcohol and behavioral health issues, is in the final stages of planning for Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. King County Regional Homeless Authority (KCRHA) is calling it the SODO Services Hub. It...
PNW railroad engineer explains why nationwide strike may be necessary
SEATTLE - As tens of thousands of railway workers across the country could strike as soon as Friday, impacts of possible labor interruptions have already begun across Puget Sound. Vacationers were stranded in Seattle on Wednesday and garbage has been piling up in Snohomish County as officials complain of a...
Local rideshare drivers demand justice and reform after Lyft driver murdered in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - Dozens of demonstrators drove together to Seattle City Hall Thursday in honor of Mohamed Kediye, and to call for stronger safety measures for rideshare drivers. Kediye, a father of six, was on his last route Sunday night when he was shot and killed outside the Amazon Spheres on 7th and Lenora Ave.
Mobile park tenants in Puyallup reach tentative agreement with developer
People living at a mobile home park in Puyallup are breathing a sigh of relief. They were supposed to leave in October, but a new agreement is giving them more time to move.
Community mourns father of 6 who was shot and killed in Seattle while driving for Lyft
TUKWILA, Wash. - Friends and family gathered on Wednesday to remember the life of Mohamed Kediye, a father of six who was shot and killed while working his last route for Lyft near the Amazon Spheres on Sunday night. Dozens of people filled the Abubakr Islamic Center of Washington in...
US 2 to stay closed through Monday while crews evaluate Bolt Creek Fire
SKYKOMISH, Wash. - US 2 will remain closed near Skykomish into next week, as crews evaluate the status of the Bolt Creek Fire. According to transportation officials, US 2 will be closed through Monday at least. The joint task force handling Bolt Creek will evaluate the situation again on Monday.
'There was no way to get to Mazama'; Hikers, cyclists recount challenges of US 20 mudslide
SKYKOMISH, Wash. - A massive mudslide that had blocked SR 20 overnight Thursday caused hours-long detours for drivers trying to get through the pass outside of Mazama. It happened in an area that had previously been impacted by a wildfire between Ross Dam and Mazama. The Washington State Department of...
City of Tacoma proposes ordinance to ban homeless encampments near city-run shelters
A proposed ordinance could mean banning unsanctioned encampments within 10 blocks of shelters operated by the city. Proponents said it would help channel people into much-needed programs, but opponents said it’s just literally pushing the problem down the road.
Author questions 'Maternal Instinct' in essay
Is maternal instinct ingrained in women? A New York Times guest just tackled that question in an essay. Chelsea Conaboy joins Good Day Seattle to talk about her point of view.
Police investigating potential homicide at burning Seattle home
Seattle police detectives are investigating after two bodies were found inside a burning home in Seattle's Montlake neighborhood on Wednesday morning. One person is believed to be a suspect who allegedly tried to stab officers and the other was a woman, who was found in the basement.
Washington Wildfires: Evacuation updates for Bolt Creek and Goat Rocks Fires
Evacuation orders are being scaled back for the Bolt Creek Fire in Skykomish. Nearly 9,500 acres have been burned and the fire is only 5% contained. The Goat Rocks Fire near Packwood is still 0% contained, with over 3,000 acres burning.
Tacoma shelter says several abused, neglected animals brought in last week
TACOMA, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County says they have been caring for increasingly more neglected animals over the last week. The agency said on Monday, Sep. 5, a 14-week-old puppy was brought in covered in scabs, bumps and pustules, and hardly had any hair. According to the veterinary team, the puppy has demodectic mange, which is medicated with daily baths to soothe the skin.
1 person shot in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood
SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating a shooting that left a person injured in the Belltown neighborhood. The shooting happened near Fourth Avenue and Wall Street at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators said there is at least one victim but the extent of their injuries are not known. It's unknown...
1 injured, 1 arrest following stabbing near downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - A man was arrested for stabbing another man in Seattle’s International District early Thursday morning. Officers were called to Sixth Ave S and Seattle Blvd S around 2:21 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. They arrived and found a 58-year-old man with a stab wound to his torso.
I-405 to close in Bellevue this week for culvert repair work
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Lanes on I-405 in Bellevue will be reduced—and in some cases, the entire highway will be fully closed—for repair work on a failed culvert this week. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says crews will be digging out and replacing a culvert near the 112th Ave SE exit.
Large fire burned at recycling yard in Pacific near SR 167
PACIFIC, Wash. - Firefighters were called to a large fire Thursday afternoon at a recycling yard off of State Route 167 in Pacific, Washington. Video from a Washington State Department of Transportation camera showed black smoke billowing up from the fire. The address matched a recycling yard on West Valley...
Fall is in the air!
Seattle - Hello cooler weather! Temperatures will be 7 degrees below normal (72) as a new system arrives. This will not only cooler temperatures but spotty showers, and cloudy skies. Here is a look at your school forecast as you plan your day:. Showers will progress throughout the day and...
