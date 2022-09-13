ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

q13fox.com

WSP: Motorcyclist killed, others injured in early morning hit-and-run crash in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist, and injured two others early Friday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to a three-car crash on State Route 16 at Sprague Ave. E just before 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, a 51-year-old man was dead, another driver was injured, but the third driver was nowhere to be seen.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

1 injured, 1 arrest following stabbing near downtown Seattle

SEATTLE - A man was arrested for stabbing another man in Seattle’s International District early Thursday morning. Officers were called to Sixth Ave S and Seattle Blvd S around 2:21 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. They arrived and found a 58-year-old man with a stab wound to his torso.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
q13fox.com

Police: 2 killed in separate hit-and-runs in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn Police are investigating two deadly, separate instances, of a hit-and-run. Police were first called to the 4500 block of Auburn Way N. around 8:40 p.m. on Thursday. They say a man was killed when he was hit by a vehicle on the west side of the road.
AUBURN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Woman, man, found dead in burning house after distress call

SEATTLE (AP) — Two people were found dead Wednesday in a burning Seattle home from which a 911 disturbance call had been made, according to Seattle police. Around 8:30 a.m., operators taking a 911 call from a home in the Montlake neighborhood heard a man yelling and a woman apparently in distress, The Seattle Times reported.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

3 cars involved in Lakewood carport fire

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Fire officials are investigating what caused a fire under a carport in Lakewood Thursday night. Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 8101 83rd Avenue Southwest. According to West Pierce Fire and Rescue, there was a fire involving three cars under a carport. Crews got...
LAKEWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tacoma police investigating fatal shooting of man

Tacoma police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man on Thursday morning, according to the Tacoma Police Department. At about 10:25 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Saint Paul Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man with...
TACOMA, WA
KREM

Lyft driver shot, killed in downtown Seattle was a father of six

SEATTLE — The community came together at Abu-Bakr Islamic Center in Tukwila Wednesday to support the family of Mohamed Kediye who was shot and killed while driving for Lyft in downtown Seattle last weekend. Kediye, 48, was a supportive father who just wanted to provide a better life for...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Olympia woman found dead in home; adopted son, 30, arrested

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of an 82-year-old Olympia woman. At about 4 p.m. Wednesday, family members went to the woman's home in the 7100 block of Glen Annie Lane Southwest after they couldn't get a hold of her over the phone.
OLYMPIA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man throwing rocks at cars on SR 900, community fed up

Renton, WA. – Viewers have reached out to KIRO7 about a man walking on State Route 900 in the Renton area who is throwing rocks at vehicles driving by and smashing windshields. They say he could be a danger to the entire community, and there is even a sign posted along the highway that reads “What W-S-P is not telling you: SR900 is not safe. Very Dangerous!”
RENTON, WA
Key News Network

Convenience Store Clerk Wounded in Renton Shooting

Renton, WA: On Sept.14, at approximately 11:34 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a hang-up call from the Chevron gas station on the 3000 block of Northeast Sunset Boulevard in the city of Renton. Renton Police Department officers arrived at the location and found a convenience store clerk with a gunshot wound...
RENTON, WA
KING 5

Beacon Hill RV encampment moves one block down after 3 years

SEATTLE — A recreational vehicle (RV) encampment in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood that's been there for years, parked feet from one man's home, has finally been moved. "Now I can actually have access so I can get to the back corner of my house and clean that up," said Beacon Hill resident Gerald Gutierrez.
SEATTLE, WA

