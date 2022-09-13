Read full article on original website
Police: 2 people found dead, 4 officers hospitalized after disturbance at Seattle home
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Two people are dead after a disturbance-turned-house fire in Seattle, which also sent four police officers to the hospital. SPD Chief Adrian Diaz confirmed his officers were called to the house in Montlake around 9:15 a.m. for the disturbance, which was reported as a man yelling and a woman in distress.
WSP: Motorcyclist killed, others injured in early morning hit-and-run crash in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist, and injured two others early Friday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to a three-car crash on State Route 16 at Sprague Ave. E just before 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, a 51-year-old man was dead, another driver was injured, but the third driver was nowhere to be seen.
1 injured, 1 arrest following stabbing near downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - A man was arrested for stabbing another man in Seattle’s International District early Thursday morning. Officers were called to Sixth Ave S and Seattle Blvd S around 2:21 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. They arrived and found a 58-year-old man with a stab wound to his torso.
Owner tracks stolen truck, fires shots while confronting man suspected of stealing it
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are investigating a shooting that was allegedly the result of a driver confronting a person who stole their truck. On Thursday night, police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle that had been located by the owner near the Costco at the Crossings Shopping Center.
Police: 2 killed in separate hit-and-runs in Auburn
AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn Police are investigating two deadly, separate instances, of a hit-and-run. Police were first called to the 4500 block of Auburn Way N. around 8:40 p.m. on Thursday. They say a man was killed when he was hit by a vehicle on the west side of the road.
Woman, man, found dead in burning house after distress call
SEATTLE (AP) — Two people were found dead Wednesday in a burning Seattle home from which a 911 disturbance call had been made, according to Seattle police. Around 8:30 a.m., operators taking a 911 call from a home in the Montlake neighborhood heard a man yelling and a woman apparently in distress, The Seattle Times reported.
Docs: Suspect in deadly hit-and-run involving 81-year-old had meth, cocaine in his system at time of crash
SHORELINE, Wash. - A suspect arrested for a Fourth of July hit-and-run that killed an 81-year-old in Shoreline had meth in his system at the time of the crash, according to court documents. 41-year-old Daniel Delgado was arrested by US Marshals on Sept. 14 in Lake Stevens on a warrant...
Police investigate 2 deadly hit-and-runs in Auburn
Auburn Police are investigating two deadly hit-and-run incidents Friday morning. Authorities say both happened about 35 minutes apart.
3 cars involved in Lakewood carport fire
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Fire officials are investigating what caused a fire under a carport in Lakewood Thursday night. Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 8101 83rd Avenue Southwest. According to West Pierce Fire and Rescue, there was a fire involving three cars under a carport. Crews got...
Tacoma police investigating fatal shooting of man
Tacoma police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man on Thursday morning, according to the Tacoma Police Department. At about 10:25 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Saint Paul Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man with...
Tukwila police looking for ‘Hulk’ after he lifts fallen light pole off car
An incident in Tukwila has police looking for a person they’re referring to as “Hulk,” according to the Tukwila Police Department. On Sunday, Sept. 11, officers responded to a report of a car colliding with a light pole in the 14400 block of Tukwila International Boulevard. The...
‘Come forward and admit your faults’: Family of woman killed in hit-and-run pleading for justice
EVERETT, Wash. - A local family wants justice for their beloved aunt, Patricia Oman, who died following a hit-and-run. Police say the driver stopped, got out of their car but didn’t render aid instead driving off and leaving her on the side of the road in critical condition. It’s...
Washington State Patrol investigates man throwing rocks at cars along SR 900
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Drivers are concerned after multiple reports of a man throwing rocks at cars along state Route 900 between Renton and Issaquah. Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating. The agency said if a car got hit by a rock on the roadway it could cause a crash or someone could be seriously hurt.
Lyft driver shot, killed in downtown Seattle was a father of six
SEATTLE — The community came together at Abu-Bakr Islamic Center in Tukwila Wednesday to support the family of Mohamed Kediye who was shot and killed while driving for Lyft in downtown Seattle last weekend. Kediye, 48, was a supportive father who just wanted to provide a better life for...
Five suspects arrested in seven hours trying to steal from Renton Target, Ulta
RENTON, Wash. — A five-hour Renton Police Department operation led to seven arrests. The operation was on Aug. 31 at a Target and Ulta Beauty store in Renton, where multiple officers worked with the Direct Enforcement Team to target organized retail theft. The crews were only working for five...
Olympia woman found dead in home; adopted son, 30, arrested
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of an 82-year-old Olympia woman. At about 4 p.m. Wednesday, family members went to the woman's home in the 7100 block of Glen Annie Lane Southwest after they couldn't get a hold of her over the phone.
Man throwing rocks at cars on SR 900, community fed up
Renton, WA. – Viewers have reached out to KIRO7 about a man walking on State Route 900 in the Renton area who is throwing rocks at vehicles driving by and smashing windshields. They say he could be a danger to the entire community, and there is even a sign posted along the highway that reads “What W-S-P is not telling you: SR900 is not safe. Very Dangerous!”
Community mourns father of 6 who was shot and killed in Seattle while driving for Lyft
TUKWILA, Wash. - Friends and family gathered on Wednesday to remember the life of Mohamed Kediye, a father of six who was shot and killed while working his last route for Lyft near the Amazon Spheres on Sunday night. Dozens of people filled the Abubakr Islamic Center of Washington in...
Convenience Store Clerk Wounded in Renton Shooting
Renton, WA: On Sept.14, at approximately 11:34 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a hang-up call from the Chevron gas station on the 3000 block of Northeast Sunset Boulevard in the city of Renton. Renton Police Department officers arrived at the location and found a convenience store clerk with a gunshot wound...
Beacon Hill RV encampment moves one block down after 3 years
SEATTLE — A recreational vehicle (RV) encampment in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood that's been there for years, parked feet from one man's home, has finally been moved. "Now I can actually have access so I can get to the back corner of my house and clean that up," said Beacon Hill resident Gerald Gutierrez.
