Tacoma, WA

KING 5

Suspected thief shot after confrontation with owner of stolen vehicle in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A suspected truck thief was shot after a confrontation with the owner of the stolen vehicle in Federal Way Thursday night. According to the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD), officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle that was found by the owner in the parking lot of the Crossings Shopping Center, located at 34700 Enchanted Parkway South. The owner of the vehicle confronted the man in the vehicle, and shots were fired.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
Tacoma, WA
Key News Network

Convenience Store Clerk Wounded in Renton Shooting

Renton, WA: On Sept.14, at approximately 11:34 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a hang-up call from the Chevron gas station on the 3000 block of Northeast Sunset Boulevard in the city of Renton. Renton Police Department officers arrived at the location and found a convenience store clerk with a gunshot wound...
RENTON, WA
The Suburban Times

PCSD removes illegal encampment in Parkland

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department story. Last Wednesday, our deputies led a joint operation to clear out a large, illegal encampment on private property on 149th St S, between Pacific Ave S and C St S, in Parkland. This encampment has been the source of frequent calls for service, including shootings, assaults, stolen vehicles and overdoses. Members of the encampment are also responsible for many thefts from nearby businesses and residences.
PARKLAND, WA
KOMO News

Suspect on the loose after deadly hit-and-run crash in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a deadly wrong-way, hit-and-run car crash in Pierce County early Friday morning. Troopers said a driver was going west on eastbound SR 16 at Sprague Avenue in Tacoma and collided with two other cars at 12:22 a.m. When they arrived on...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man throwing rocks at cars on SR 900, community fed up

Renton, WA. – Viewers have reached out to KIRO7 about a man walking on State Route 900 in the Renton area who is throwing rocks at vehicles driving by and smashing windshields. They say he could be a danger to the entire community, and there is even a sign posted along the highway that reads “What W-S-P is not telling you: SR900 is not safe. Very Dangerous!”
RENTON, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Domestic violence suspect jumps from fourth-story balcony to evade police

Multiple police departments responded to a domestic violence call last weekend that quickly turned into a much larger situation. Early afternoon Saturday, Sept.10, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a domestic violence assault at the Scriber Creek Apartments, located on 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood. Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Edmonds police also responded to the scene to assist the sheriff’s office.
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

WSP: Motorcyclist killed, others injured in early morning hit-and-run crash in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist, and injured two others early Friday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to a three-car crash on State Route 16 at Sprague Ave. E just before 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, a 51-year-old man was dead, another driver was injured, but the third driver was nowhere to be seen.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Fall Prevention Awareness Day, Sept. 22

Pierce County social media post. Falls are not a natural part of aging, but most falls can be prevented. Join us September 22 from 10-Noon at the Mel Korum YMCA in Puyallup for the annual Fall Prevention Awareness Day event! There will be fall prevention tips, exercise demos, giveaways and fun. 253-798-4600.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Detainee wreaks havoc in Olympia City Jail

A Yelm man allegedly spat water in the face of an Olympia corrections officer and flushed his shirt down a cell’s toilet in his refusal to undergo the booking process. Lane Gary Bennett, 54, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault on Sept. 5 following the incident. A day...
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma shelter says several abused, neglected animals brought in last week

TACOMA, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County says they have been caring for increasingly more neglected animals over the last week. The agency said on Monday, Sep. 5, a 14-week-old puppy was brought in covered in scabs, bumps and pustules, and hardly had any hair. According to the veterinary team, the puppy has demodectic mange, which is medicated with daily baths to soothe the skin.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Applicants Sought for the Tacoma Arts Commission

City of Tacoma announcement. Individuals who are interested in supporting, enhancing, and providing leadership for the arts in Tacoma are invited to apply to serve on the Tacoma Arts Commission (TAC). The Tacoma City Council is looking for volunteer arts advocates and/or artists to fill the following eight positions on the TAC:
TACOMA, WA

