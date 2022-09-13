FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A suspected truck thief was shot after a confrontation with the owner of the stolen vehicle in Federal Way Thursday night. According to the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD), officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle that was found by the owner in the parking lot of the Crossings Shopping Center, located at 34700 Enchanted Parkway South. The owner of the vehicle confronted the man in the vehicle, and shots were fired.

FEDERAL WAY, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO