Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Two suspects in Austin murder case file guilty pleas
(ABC 6 News) – Nickalos Dewayne Taylor and Tyrone Williams filed petitions to plead guilty in the October 2021 death of William Hall. Those petitions will be decided in Mower County Court Friday afternoon. Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva, the third suspect in the murder case, did not file a...
KAAL-TV
Austin woman charged with murder, manslaughter in drug sale case
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin woman was charged with 3rd-degree murder, 2nd-degree manslaughter, and 2nd-degree drug sale in Mower County Court Thursday, Sept. 15 related to a March 8 overdose death. Yashica Shenay Thomas, 43, was arrested Aug. 30 after Austin law enforcement executed a search warrant at...
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: Man kicked in pregnant woman’s door, punched, choked, threatened her
A Winnebago man is accused of kicking in a pregnant woman’s door, assaulting her, and threatening her. Donald Terrience Thomas III, 33, was charged Thursday with felony counts of 1st-degree burglary, domestic assault, and threats of violence. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Mankato police responded Tuesday...
fox9.com
Suspect sought in Mankato shooting that led to shelter-in-place order
MANKATO, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in Mankato are seeking the public's help in finding the suspect in a shooting that led to a shelter-in-place order and a lockdown at the nearby Mayo Clinic Health Systems Hospital. In an update at 1:48 p.m. Friday, the Mankato Department of Public Safety...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIMT
Man pleads guilty to Rochester scooter thefts
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to stealing scooters in Rochester. Trevor Joseph Schutz, 32, was charged in March with four counts of felony theft. Investigators say between April 30, 2021, and May 27, 2021, Schutz stole four scooters from the Mayo Employee West parking ramp.
Rochester Area Woman Gets Probation For a Half Pound of Cocaine
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester area woman has avoided a prison sentence for a conviction stemming from a significant drug bust last year. 62-year-old Tamara House today was given a stayed prison sentence and was placed on probation for five years. She earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a first-degree drug possession charge in exchange for the dismissal of four other felony drug charges including a first-degree count for drug sales.
New Charges for Rochester Woman with History of Check Forgery
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman with a history of check forgery and theft-related convictions is facing new charges. Conditional bail for 37-year-old Crystal Walker was set at $5,000 Monday. She’s charged with one count of check forgery and one count of identity theft. The criminal complaint accuses...
Grease Fire in Apartment Leads to Meth Bust in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police reported uncovering over 90 grams of meth and a firearm after responding to the report of a woman refusing to leave the scene of an apartment fire Sunday. The criminal complaint filed against 32-year-old Elizabeth Raimann of Rochester Tuesday says firefighters saw her flushing...
RELATED PEOPLE
KAAL-TV
Names of couple in NE Rochester murder-suicide released
(ABC 6 News) – The names of a deceased Iowan couple found in a probable NE Rochester home murder-suicide were released Wednesday, Sept. 14. Dale Nelson, 67, and Alberta Nelson, 65, were found dead at 510 16th Street NE Sept. 5, after Rochester police conducted a welfare check. According...
Couple in Rochester Murder-Suicide ID’D by Medical Examiner
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiners Office has released the names of the Iowa couple who died as a result of a murder-suicide in Rochester last week. The bodies of 67-year-old Dale and 65-year-old Alberta Nelson were found in a residence in the 500 block of...
KAAL-TV
Man arrested on robbery warrant gets new drug charges
(ABC 6 News) – According to Rochester police, a local man arrested on a felony robbery warrant Tuesday had M30 pills in his possession. At about 4:23 p.m., a Rochester police officer recognized and stopped Jayvon Jones-Shields, 22, of Rochester, based on the outstanding warrant, Rochester police Captain Casey Moilanen said.
Trial Date Set in 2020 Rochester Murder Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A trial date was set today in a Rochester murder case that dates back nearly 2 years. Jury selection for 22-year-old Ty Jhuan Anderson's trial on the second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder charges is currently scheduled to begin the week of May 1 next year. Anderson is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Mikayal Gordon of Rochester and critically wounding a 20-year-old man during a confrontation in a hallway at the Village of Essex apartment complex on October 30, 2020.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man Accused of Selling Cocaine to Rochester PD Informant Twice
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Drug sales charges were filed against a Rochester man Tuesday as the result of a drug-buying sting that occurred last year. The criminal complaint accuses 23-year-old DeMonte Bragg of selling cocaine to an informant for the Rochester Police Department on two separate occasions. The informant told police that they had just purchased cocaine from Bragg and that Bragg was advertising cocaine for sale on his snapchat.
KAAL-TV
Mankato Mayo Clinic put on lockdown Friday morning after nearby shooting
UPDATE: According to a tweet from Mayo Clinic at 12:46 p.m., the lockdown was lifted at the Mankato Mayo hospital after they received information and guidance from Mankato Public Safety. Normal operations have resumed at the hospital. Police haven’t provided any details on what led up to – or happened...
Southern Minnesota News
DPS: Mankato Police had highest blood-alcohol content arrest in state during extra patrol period
Mankato police arrested a person who had the highest blood-alcohol content during the state’s extra summer patrol push. The person arrested had a .36 blood-alcohol content, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. That’s more than four times the legal limit for drivers in Minnesota. DPS says...
KIMT
Austin woman pleads guilty to trying to rob a gas station
AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman accused of trying to rob the Freedom Gas Station on 4th Street NW is pleading guilty. Carlena Chavon Thomas, 40 of Austin, was charged with attempted second-degree aggravated robbery, attempted robbery, and fifth-degree drug possession. Austin police say Thomas entered Freedom Gas Station at around 10 pm on February 24. Court documents state Thomas demanded money, first claiming someone was coming with a gun and then reaching behind her back as though she was grabbing a gun.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
steeledodgenews.com
Dodge pulls out of Steele Detention Center
Dodge County officials dealt a significant blow last month to the Steele County Detention Center, striking a deal to house detainees in Olmsted County. Steele County administrator Scott Golberg estimates the loss of the longtime contract, which was up for review, will cost the county $250,000-$300,000 annually. The Detention Center has a $4 million budget.
kicdam.com
Man Charged After Allegedly Assaulting Southwest Minnesota Deputy
Jackson, MN (KICD)–A South Central Minnesota man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a police officer over the weekend. Jackson County Sheriff Shawn Haken tells KICD News deputies were called to the Emergency Room at Jackson Medical Center early Saturday morning to assist with an unruly patient. After speaking the man , the 37-year-old Lake Crystal man is accused of punching one of the deputies in the face which led to him being charged with fourth degree assault of a peace officer.
KAAL-TV
Elderly woman crashes car through liquor store doors, injures bystander
(ABC 6 News) – An 82-year-old woman crashed her car through the front door of Cheers Liquor Store in Albert Lea at 5:31 p.m. Tuesday, seriously injuring one woman and damaging the business. Cheers Liquor owner Jenny Heinrich said the store still saw customers in the two-hour span between...
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin woman sentenced to prison time on felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin woman facing a felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic stop on February 9th has been sentenced to prison time. 33-year-old Ashley Marie White, who is currently incarcerated at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee was convicted and sentenced Tuesday to 66 months in prison for a felony charge of 1st degree DWI, under the influence of a controlled substance. A felony 5th degree drug possession charge, plus a gross misdemeanor charge for driving after cancellation, inimical to public safety and a petty misdemeanor charge for possession of drug paraphernalia in the case against White were dismissed with her guilty plea, and White pleaded guilty to the felony 1st degree DWI charge on July 11th.
Comments / 0