Consumer group says drugmakers abuse U.S. patent system to keep prices high
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Makers of the top selling drugs in the United States are costing patients billions of dollars and worsening a drug pricing crisis by abusing the U.S. patent system to stifle competition and inflate prices, a consumer group said on Thursday,
Germany's takeover of Russian refineries frees the nation from dependence on Moscow, Chancellor Olaf Scholz says
Germany took control Friday of Russian-owned Rosneft's subsidiary in the country, which included three oil refineries. The move signals freedom for Germany from Russian dependence, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "We are making ourselves independent of Russia, and any decisions that are taken there," he said at a news conference.
IMF head concedes, ‘We were proven wrong’ about inflation. Says central bankers must be ‘stubborn’ in fighting it
IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva pointed to Omicron, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and climate change as reasons why inflation has stayed high. The director of the International Monetary Fund thinks that inflation has proved more “stubborn” than expected, and that the world’s central bankers need to be just “as stubborn in fighting it.”
FOXBusiness
Starbucks projects double-digit revenue growth as it 'reinvents' itself
Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz said during its Investor Day Tuesday that the largest U.S. coffee chain will see double-digit revenue growth as it continues to "reinvent" the store, customer and partner experience. Schultz, who will be replaced in April 2023 by incoming CEO Laxman Narasimhan, touted the company's success...
Billboard
Kobalt Neighboring Rights Rebrands as Kollective Neighbouring Rights
Kobalt Neighboring Rights changed its name to Kollective Neighboring Rights (KNR) on Tuesday (September 13). Along with the rebrand, KNR, whose clients include A$AP Rocky, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Miley Cyrus, among others, announced that it will roll out a new platform with the Orchard encompassing “a full range of global administration and performance royalty maximization services.”
TechCrunch
Facebook parent Meta launches startup accelerator with India’s IT ministry in metaverse push
MeitY Startup Hub and Meta’s effort, called XR Startup Program, will work with 40 early-stage startups and help them in research and development and developing workable products and services. Each startup will also receive a grant of over $25,000, the American giant said. The program, supported by Meta’s $50...
Google faces $25.4 billion damages claims in UK, Dutch courts over adtech practices
BRUSSELS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Alphabet unit Google (GOOGL.O) will face damages claims for up to 25 billion euros ($25.4 billion) over its digital advertising practices in two suits to be filed in British and Dutch courts in the coming weeks by a law firm on behalf of publishers.
US News and World Report
CalSTRS Considers Hiring China-Focused Equity Managers for First Time
HONG KONG (Reuters) - The California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS) is looking at appointing China-focused equity managers for the first time ever, as demand for asset diversification grows amid worries on inflation and recession. CalSTRS had roughly $3.7 billion worth of investments in Chinese equities at the end of...
Chernin Group & Management Company Night Inc. Launch Investment Firm Night Capital
The Chernin Group and Night, Inc. are launching Night Capital, a new investment company with commitments of $100 million, to acquire established consumer-facing companies in partnership with leading talent. Alexandra Moore, a former executive from Amazon who focused on mergers and acquisitions, will lead Night Capital as its founding managing director. TCG has also invested directly in Night, where TCG co-founder and partner Mike Kerns will be joining the board. Night Capital directors include Night founder and CEO Reed Duchscher, Night president Ezra Cooperstein, Moore, Kearns and TCG principal Jacob Smilovitz. “Night has been at the forefront of the talent ecosystem and the communities...
Investopia and SALT Announce New Strategic Partnership
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Investopia, the global investment platform launched by the UAE Government in September 2021, announced new strategic partnership with SALT, a premier global thought leadership forum, at SALT New York 2022. The parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding outlining collaboration on a joint event to take place in 2023 in the UAE. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005606/en/ Photo during the signing of the MoU at SALT New York (photo: AETOSWire)
Temu to Offset Carbon Emissions For E-Commerce Deliveries
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Temu announced today that it will offset the carbon emissions from its e-commerce deliveries as part of the online market operator’s commitment to sustainable practices. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005592/en/ (Photo: Temu)
Adobe to buy Figma in $20 billion bid on future of work that spooks investors
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Adobe Inc agreed on Thursday to acquire cloud-based designer platform Figma for $20 billion, sparking investor concerns about the rich price tag that led to a drop of more than $30 billion in the market value of the Photoshop maker.
New Cadence Joint Enterprise Data and AI Platform Dramatically Accelerates AI-Driven Chip Design Development
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced the delivery of the Cadence ® Joint Enterprise Data and AI (JedAI) Platform, enabling a generational shift from single-run, single-engine algorithms in electronic design automation (EDA) to algorithms that leverage big data and artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize multiple runs of multiple engines across an entire SoC design and verification flow. The Cadence JedAI Platform enables engineers to glean actionable intelligence from massive volumes of chip design and verification data, opening the door to a new generation of AI-driven design and verification tools that dramatically improve productivity and power, performance and area (PPA). With the Cadence JedAI Platform, Cadence is unifying big data analytics across its AI platforms—Verisium ™ verification, Cadence Cerebrus ™ implementation, and Optimality ™ system optimization—as well as third-party silicon lifecycle management systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005383/en/ The new Cadence(R) Joint Enterprise Data and AI (JedAI) Platform is enabling a generational shift from single-run, single-engine algorithms in EDA to algorithms that leverage big data and AI to optimize multiple runs of multiple engines across an entire SoC design and verification flow. (Photo: Business Wire)
CoinDesk
Investors Add $74M to Crypto-Focused Valkyrie Trusts
Valkyrie, an alternative investment firm that had $1.2 billion in assets under management at the end of the second quarter, has added $73.6 million in fresh capital to two of its crypto-focused trusts, according to amended filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The older of the two...
TechCrunch
Ashby lands $21.5M to automate key aspects of recruiting
In a sign that the enthusiasm isn’t dying down, Ashby, a new recruitment platform launching out of stealth, has raised $21.5 million in equity financing. F-Prime Capital led the Series B with participation from Elad Gil, Lachy Groom, Semper Virens, Base Case Capital and Gaingels, bringing Ashby’s total raised to $34.5 million.
BlackRock's Fink praises EU labelling of natural gas as green
MADRID, Sept 15 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) Chief Executive Laurence Fink said on Thursday that natural gas would play a key role in the global drive to cut planet-warming carbon emissions and praised the European Union's decision to label as sustainable some investments in using the fuel.
TechCrunch
VCs look the other way as they give $205M more to Verkada, whose tech has been abused repeatedly
Altogether, Verkada has raised $360 million in funding, it says. On the one hand, it’s easy to appreciate what attracted investors like Linse Capital to Verkada’s newest round, which also included Michael Dell’s MSD Partners, Sequoia Capital, Next47, Meritech Capital and Felicis Ventures. Surveillance is a lucrative...
Phenom Expands Intelligent Talent Experience Platform for HR and HRIS Teams
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- Phenom, the global leader in Intelligent Talent Experience, today announced the expansion of its platform to include personalized solutions for HR leaders and HRIS teams. This builds on Phenom’s single platform for candidates, employees, recruiters and hiring managers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005782/en/ Phenom Expands Intelligent Talent Experience Platform for HR and HRIS Teams (Graphic: Business Wire)
Soccer-Real Madrid closed financial year with 13 million euros profit
Sept 13 (Reuters) - Real Madrid closed the 2021-22 financial year with a 13 million euros ($13.19 million) profit, the Spanish club said, with the COVID-19 pandemic still having an impact on revenues.
UEFA・
TechCrunch
Chameleon raises cash to help SaaS companies build better onboarding experiences
One recent, noteworthy shift in the software-as-a-service (SaaS) industry has been toward “consumerized” business models, Agrawal told me in an interview. Month-to-month payments from end-users are replacing annual corporate contracts sold to executives — one recent survey found that more than 50% of SaaS companies now leverage usage-based pricing. Tangibly, this means that the decision-making power is increasingly in the hands of the individual user, posing a problem for software vendors that lack a way to engage these users.
