ESPN
Shakhtar Donetsk rally for draw with Celtic in Champions League
Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic played out a gripping 1-1 draw in their second Champions League Group F game after the Ukrainian side's winger Mykhailo Mudryk cancelled out an early own goal in Warsaw on Wednesday. Celtic dominated the opening stages and were rewarded for their pressure when Reo Hatate was...
CBS Sports
Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
The Champions League returns to action Wednesday on Paramount+. We're heading into Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage, and Real Madrid will be playing RB Leipzig at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Santiago Bernabéu. Real Madrid collected three points with a 3-0 win over Celtic in their previous leg. Less fortunate on Matchday 1, RB Leipzig lost 4-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk last week. Right now, Real Madrid (three points) is in second place in Group F behind Shakhtar Donetsk (three points), while RB Leipzig (zero points) is in third place in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.
NBC Sports
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham, live! Score, updates, how to watch
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham: The Cottagers will try to tighten their grip on a place in the top half of the Premier League table when they visit the City Ground on Friday (watch live, 3 pm ET on Peacock Premium). Marco Silva’s side has performed well above expectations through six...
ESPN
Chelsea held to disappointing draw by FC Salzburg in Graham Potter's debut
Graham Potter got off to a disappointing start as Chelsea boss after FC Salzburg scored a late equaliser to grab a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday and leave the London side with just one point from their opening two Champions League matches. Raheem Sterling had looked set to...
Erik Ten Hag Says Manchester United Will Consider January Transfers
Erik Ten Hag said that Manchester United will consider making transfers in January after their win against FC Sheriff in the Europa League.
Report: Manchester City Keen On Signing A Central Midfielder
Manchester City are keen on signing a central midfielder, and believe it is a priority position next for them.
Soccer-Mourinho urges Roma forwards to be 'mean'
Sept 16 (Reuters) - AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho called on his strikers to shake off the "playmaker bug" and focus on scoring goals after his side beat HJK Helsinki 3-0 in the Europa League on Thursday but passed up several chances to inflict a heavier defeat.
BBC
Matthew Jones: Ex-international midfielder named Wales Under-21 boss
Former Wales international Matthew Jones has been named Wales Under-21 manager. Jones, 42, replaces Paul Bodin, who left the role in July after almost three years in charge. Ex-Leicester City and Leeds United midfielder Jones had been Wales Under-18 boss since 2020. Jones has also been part of Gemma Grainger's...
