ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Shakhtar Donetsk rally for draw with Celtic in Champions League

Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic played out a gripping 1-1 draw in their second Champions League Group F game after the Ukrainian side's winger Mykhailo Mudryk cancelled out an early own goal in Warsaw on Wednesday. Celtic dominated the opening stages and were rewarded for their pressure when Reo Hatate was...
MLS
CBS Sports

Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

The Champions League returns to action Wednesday on Paramount+. We're heading into Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage, and Real Madrid will be playing RB Leipzig at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Santiago Bernabéu. Real Madrid collected three points with a 3-0 win over Celtic in their previous leg. Less fortunate on Matchday 1, RB Leipzig lost 4-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk last week. Right now, Real Madrid (three points) is in second place in Group F behind Shakhtar Donetsk (three points), while RB Leipzig (zero points) is in third place in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.
UEFA
NBC Sports

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham, live! Score, updates, how to watch

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham: The Cottagers will try to tighten their grip on a place in the top half of the Premier League table when they visit the City Ground on Friday (watch live, 3 pm ET on Peacock Premium). Marco Silva’s side has performed well above expectations through six...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Chelsea held to disappointing draw by FC Salzburg in Graham Potter's debut

Graham Potter got off to a disappointing start as Chelsea boss after FC Salzburg scored a late equaliser to grab a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday and leave the London side with just one point from their opening two Champions League matches. Raheem Sterling had looked set to...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ajax#Barcelona#Rangers#The Champions League#Napoli#Cbs Sports Network#Paramount Sporting Cp#Tottenham Hotspur
Reuters

Soccer-Mourinho urges Roma forwards to be 'mean'

Sept 16 (Reuters) - AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho called on his strikers to shake off the "playmaker bug" and focus on scoring goals after his side beat HJK Helsinki 3-0 in the Europa League on Thursday but passed up several chances to inflict a heavier defeat.
SOCCER
BBC

Matthew Jones: Ex-international midfielder named Wales Under-21 boss

Former Wales international Matthew Jones has been named Wales Under-21 manager. Jones, 42, replaces Paul Bodin, who left the role in July after almost three years in charge. Ex-Leicester City and Leeds United midfielder Jones had been Wales Under-18 boss since 2020. Jones has also been part of Gemma Grainger's...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy