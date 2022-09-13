Read full article on original website
douglasnow.com
CHS graduate charged with killing parents in 2019 ‘not competent to stand trial'
In November 2021, a Coffee High School graduate and longtime resident of Coffee County, Jacob Daniel Price, was arrested in Florida after allegedly walking into a local police department and confessing to killing his parents, along with two of their dogs. However, after close to three years, the outcome of the case will not come to a close soon, as Price has been deemed "not competent to stand trial."
WPMI
Man found guilty in 2018 murder of Eight Mile woman, facing life in prison
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Mobile District Attorney's Office, Kenny Lee Campbell was found guilty in the Murder of 27-year-old Lelia Smith. Campbell will be facing Life or Life Without Parole at sentencing, set for November 3, 2022.
Chick-Fil-A employee honored for saving mother, child from carjacking suspect
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Thomas ‘Mykel’ Gordon started his shift at Chick-Fil-A like any normal Wednesday, until it took a turn. The 26-year-old jumped into action while working the lunch rush. “I was getting some orders done, taken out on the POS and I just heard a call for help and all I […]
Semmes teen dies from fentanyl overdose, deputies investigate startling tip from family
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ever since a Mobile County teenager overdosed on Fentanyl, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has been addressing the issue of fentanyl distribution. Adrianna Taylor, 15, overdosed two weeks ago. The MCSO is investigating her death and how fentanyl is being spread through the community. A 17-year-old boy was charged in connection […]
More charges for man who attempted carjacking at Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the man who was arrested after an attempted carjacking at a Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A will now have more charges following a further investigation. William Branch was charged with robbery and robbery carjacking without firearm or weapon. According to the arrest report, Branch approached […]
Atmore Advance
ECHS student arrested after report of gun at school
An Escambia County High School student was arrested today after a report of a firearm at the school, according to officials. According to the Escambia County Schools (Ala.) Facebook page, a report was made today that a student might be in possession of a firearm. “A critical response alert was...
WEAR
Mother in Tate HS Homecoming scandal sentenced to 18 months of probation
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- There are new details Tuesday following the sentencing of a former assistant principal involved in the Tate High School Homecoming scandal. A judge sentenced Laura Carroll to probation Thursday. She pleaded no contest to one felony charge, and prosecutors agreed to drop the three others. That...
Fort Walton Beach student arrested for sending death threat to classmate on Discord
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies stepped into action Tuesday after a student threatened to kill another with a knife through an app message. OCSO said the 15-year-old male at Fort Walton Beach High School sent the message Tuesday night on Discord. He told deputies he sent the message to […]
Alabama business owner arrested for allegedly trafficking marijuana
Officers confiscated about $45,000. worth of marijuana and three firearms, assorted ammunition worth around $15,000.
WEAR
40-year-old man identified as victim in Oakwood Terrace Apartments homicide
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Family identifies the victim in Wednesday’s fatal shooting at the Oakwood Terrace Apartments as 40-year-old Laderik Fountain. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at the apartment complex on Truman Avenue. “He was loved by all that came in contact with him," Fountain's cousin Marcus Fountain told...
WJHG-TV
Student charged after threatening to kill another student
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fort Walton Beach High School student was arrested after sending an electronic message of himself holding a knife and threatening to kill another student. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement received a tip, leading to the investigation. Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s...
2 arrested in Mother’s Finest shooting, victim has ‘life-threatening injuries’
UPDATE 6:10 p.m.: A 16-year-old and a 19-year-old have been arrested and transported to Metro Jail in connection to a shooting during a robbery at Mother’s Finest, a convenience store, Thursday morning at around 11 a.m.. According to the update from Mobile Police, the 16-year-old and 19-year-old Jalunnie Bradley entered the store, demanded money, shot […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Predator Stalks Prey in Armed Robbery
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Like a predator stalking prey, this week’s FOX10 News Fugitive Files Subject checked out his victim before making his move-robbing him at gunpoint. According to Mobile Police-this is that predator: 19 year old Jalen Barnes. Earlier this month, investigators tell FOX10 News, Barnes was driving in Plateau, and spotted a couple of guys hanging out on Lincoln Avenue and Author Street. Police say Barnes circled the area a couple of times, before stopping his car, sticking a gun in the victim’s face, and demanding all of his personal property. The victim complied, then ran away. Barnes hasn’t been seen since.
Manager accused of stealing $100K from Escambia Co. McDonalds
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man for stealing more than $100,000 from a local McDonald’s. On Sept. 14, Jon Jon Smith, 38, was arrested for the crime. According to police, the thefts took place between September 2021 and June 2022. Smith was an employee at […]
Woman almost carjacked while holding baby, suspect tackled by Chick-fil-A employee
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Defuniak Springs man was arrested after he tried to carjack a woman outside Chick-fil-A, according to Okaloosa County deputies. The woman was holding a baby in her arms during the attempted carjacking. William Branch, 43, was charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery after he was seen grabbing […]
WPMI
Teen arrested for shooting into Mobile business after disorderly theater juveniles call
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Through the course of the investigation, a 16-year-old male subject was identified as one of the subjects involved in a report of shots fired after police broke up a group of juveniles reported as disorderly. On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, the male subject was arrested...
Bicyclist struck in hit-and-run, Milton Police looking for SUV
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Milton Police Department is looking for an SUV they believe was involved in a hit-and-run. Milton Police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the shoulder of Caroline Street near Mayo Park. The SUV sped away from the crash, according to a Facebook post from the […]
WEAR
66-year-old Pensacola man killed in motorcycle crash in Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is working a fatal motorcycle crash in Milton Friday afternoon. It happened around 12:15 p.m. at Cemetery Rd. and Charlie Foster Rd. Florida Highway Patrol says the driver -- a 66-year-old Pensacola man -- died in the single motorcycle crash. "The motorcycle rider was...
16-year-old arrested in Get Air shooting: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they have made an arrest in the shooting at Get Air Trampoline Park from Sept. 3. Officials said a 16-year-old was identified as one of the people involved. He was arrested and taken to Metro Jail on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to police. […]
Man found with over $40,000 in drug money, arrested in Mobile Co.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say had $43,139 in drug money. Cesar Humberto Melendez-Morales was arrested after deputies pulled him over during a traffic stop. Melendez-Morales was found with marijuana, a loaded handgun and four bundles of money totaling $43,139, according to a news release from the […]
