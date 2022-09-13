Read full article on original website
Coach of the Week: Columbus’ Andrew Selgrad
COLUMBUS, Wis. — After finishing 1 game away from state in his first year, Andrew Selgrad has Columbus humming in his second season. The Cardinals are ranked second in division 4 and have outscored their opponents 206-19. But none of that matters to Selgrad. What does, is constant improvement...
Randolph volleyball eying historic season on the court
RANDOLPH, Wis. — When it comes to conference championships and regional titles, Randolph volleyball has been there, done that. But there is one thing that’s missing. And as Jordyn Reed found out, the Rockets plan to hang a different banner this season, while making program history in process.
William Deane Hansen
William D. Hansen, age 97, passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Bill was born on Sept. 3, 1925, on the family farm in Payne, Minn. He and his twin brother, Raymond, were the youngest of eight children born to Danish immigrants, Jens Peter and Christiane Hansen, and were of a generation shaped by the Great Depression and World War II.
Samuel Clarence “Butch” Ace III
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, Samuel Clarence “Butch” Ace III, passed away after battling cancer at the age of 73. Butch was raised on the family farm and graduated from Belleville High School in 1967 where he excelled in football, basketball and track. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Ramstein Air Force Base until he was honorably discharged in 1971. Upon his return, he married Louise Packard and they had one son, Michael. Butch was employed at Oscar Mayer for 31 years. In 1977, he met Rose Ann “Rosie” Myrland Leikness Ace and they later married in 1984 joining their families together forever. In 1996, Butch and Rosie bought the Main Tap where Butch continued to run Rosie’s Main Tap after her death with the support of Renee Hardy and sold it in 2012.
Hubert “Hubie” G. Heins
Hubert “Hubie” G. Heins, 84, of Belmont, Wisconsin, died on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg, after a courageous battle with cancer. Hubert was born on October 4, 1937 in Belmont Township, son of August “Gus” and Bertha (Kinch) Heins. He was united in marriage to Cleo Gregory in Cuba City, Wisconsin, on June 2, 1962. She preceded him in death on June 29, 1993. Hubie was later united in marriage to Susanne Nodorft on January 28, 1995 at Peace Lutheran Church, Belmont. Hubert was a lifetime member of Peace Lutheran Church in Belmont. He farmed in Belmont his entire life and was proud to own a Century Family Farm. After retiring, he started working for his neighbor, Homer Bockhop, and enjoyed helping him for nearly 25 years.
William Jennings “Willy” Boehnen
William Jennings “Willy” Boehnen has reached eternal rest and peace on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. He was born in Madison and lived his entire life in the Mad city. Willy is survived by his parents, Tom (Jean) Boehnen and Rick Neuenschwander; along with his siblings, Tommy (Dora) Boehnen, Rachel (Jeff) Blum, Paul (Amy) Schneider. He is loved and missed by many uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews. Willy was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Neuenschwander; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Overhaul of 67-mile stretch of I-39/90/94 from Madison to Wisconsin Dells being studied
DEFOREST, Wis. — Old roads, higher-than-average crash rates, growing traffic volumes and roadway and bridge deterioration along a stretch of Interstate 39/90/94 in south central Wisconsin have prompted the state’s Department of Transportation to study potential solutions. I-90 and I-94 are Wisconsin’s two original interstate routes. Much of...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin alderman resigns following vandalization & Oath Keepers membership leak
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An alderman in Wisconsin recently resigned after his name was leaked on an Oath Keepers membership list and his property was vandalized. Alder Gary Halverson announced that he has resigned from his position as District 17 Alder. In his statement, he mentioned that his wife has PTSD from past trauma and strangers have come onto his property and vandalized it.
Leroy T. Walls
Leroy T. Walls, age 85, of DeForest, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Sienna Meadows. He was born on Dec. 20, 1936, in Seattle, Wash., the son of Theodore and Gladys (Damm) Walls. Leroy was united in marriage to Gay Sievers on May 25, 1956. He later went...
Wisconsin Bar Busted For Massive Underage Drinking
Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
oregonobserver.com
Oregon’s ‘Little Culver’s’ is on the move
From 3-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, community members have one last chance to visit Oregon’s iconic “Little Culver’s” before it–and all its miniature patrons waiting in the drive-thru line–are moved to make room for the construction of the new, “real-life” Culver’s.
Traveler Throwback Thursday: A classic Wisconsin Dells attraction
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — In this week's Traveler Throwback Thursday story, we revisit a classic attraction in the Wisconsin Dells in 1990.
Esther R. Botting
Esther (Ripp) Botting, age 94, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Mom was from Middleton, Wis. Though she was an only child, she had strong relationships with over 60 first cousins. She was proud to be part of such a large clan and from the stories she told, it sounds like there was plenty of laughter and good, clean fun. She maintained contact with them and other longtime friends throughout her life. We have fond memories of spending time with these wonderful people in our youth. We are thankful for their friendships today.
Patricia Jacobson
Patricia Jacobson died Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Community Option Living in Monroe, Wisconsin where she had lived since 2018. Patty was born in Mineral Point, Wisconsin on March 2, 1930 to Ernst and Paulina (Sturzengger) Willborn. Patty spent most of her early years living with older siblings and the...
Charles “Charlie” M. Carruthers
Charles M. Carruthers, age 91, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at UW Hospital surrounded by family. He was born on Aug. 12, 1931, in Mattoon, Ill., the son of Leo and Lela (Swanson) Carruthers. Charlie grew up in Neoga, Ill., and was later raised by Leo and his stepmother, Niota (Storm), when his mother died when he was 8 years old.
Marijane E. Savodelli
Marijane E. Savodelli, 64, of Platteville, WI passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at home. Complete arrangements are pending.
Robert Lee “Bob” Carver, Jr.
Robert Lee “Bob” Carver Jr., 71, of Madison, formerly of the Twin Cities, passed away at home on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, with his wife, Janet, by his side. He spent many years fighting COPD and other health issues. Bob grew up all over the United States as...
Dorothy L. Theisen
Dorothy L. Theisen, 87, passed into eternal life on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from metastatic breast cancer. She was gentle person who suffered for over 50 years from schizophrenia. She was born in Madison to Michael and Lillian Theisen on August 21, 1935. She attended St. Bernard’s Grade School and...
Barbarann Klinger
MADISON – Barbarann Klinger, born Aug. 18, 1939, died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, peacefully in her sleep at Agrace HospiceCare, at the age of 83. She was born to Albert Mitchell and Blanche Wagner in Nanticoke, Penn. She married Richard Klinger on March 28, 1958. Barbarann is survived by...
Madison alder whose name appeared on leaked list of Oath Keepers members resigns
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison alder abruptly resigned his position Wednesday night, more than a week after his name appeared on a leaked list of members who had paid to be a part of the far-right group the Oath Keepers. In a statement to News 3 Now, Ald. Gary Halverson, who represented the 17th district encompassing the city’s east side...
