(Moorhead, MN) -- A Fargo teacher is looking for your vote to be a member of the school board in Moorhead. Lorilee Bergin is a Fargo Teacher and is a candidate for the Moorhead area Public School Board. She is looking to be a voice for teachers in the district, citing her current role in Fargo Public Schools as a key reason why she is able to represent educators.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO