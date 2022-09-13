Read full article on original website
Stone Labanowitz Joins PTS to Break Down Week 4 of FCS Football!
Stone Labanowitz joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Prime Time Sports. They previewed the NDSU at Arizona game on Saturday night, gave a FCS roundup, and more!
Offensive Lineman Mason Miller Discusses NDSU's Hot Start To The Season
Big Game James had a chance to catch up with NDSU Bison offensive lineman Mason Miller. They discussed NDSU's first two games of the season and previewed this weekend's matchup against Arizona.
9-13-22 Prime Time Sports Hour 1
6:30 - 6:42 - Show open… What's to come?... Ways to be a part of the show. Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks vs Kansas City Monarchs (Monarchs take Game 1 5-2) Best-of-3 West Division Championship Series. Game 2 Wednesday and 3 if necessary Friday at 6:30 p.m. in KC) Minnesota Twins vs...
North Dakota National Guard unit deploying
(Fargo, MN) -- North Dakota National Guard soldiers based in Fargo are deploying. The 191st Military Police Company is headed into a yearlong mission in support of Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East. The soldiers come from about three dozen communities in the Dakotas and Minnesota.
Former Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams hospitalized after suffering a stroke
(Moorhead, MN) -- Former Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams is hospitalized after suffering a stroke. Her husband. Ron, posted on her Facebook page, that the former mayor suffered a stroke late Wednesday afternoon. He says they called an ambulance right away and that the Del Rae is having difficulty using the phone, and her recovery may be slow.
Fargo teacher joins race to become Moorhead School Board member
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Fargo teacher is looking for your vote to be a member of the school board in Moorhead. Lorilee Bergin is a Fargo Teacher and is a candidate for the Moorhead area Public School Board. She is looking to be a voice for teachers in the district, citing her current role in Fargo Public Schools as a key reason why she is able to represent educators.
Fargo School Board to consider new Middle, High School
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo school board is considering adding a new middle and high school. The board approved the first reading of a ten-year long-range plan at Tuesday night's meeting. The plan focuses on the area near Davies High School and Bennett Elementary, which is predicted to exceed enrollment targets in the next five years.
Minnesota Attorney General speaks with Moorhead residents about crime, tours Red River Women's clinic and visits White Earth reservation
(Moorhead, MN) -- Minnesota's Attorney General is traveling across the state to hear what concerns residents have. Minnesota AG Keith Ellison spoke at Gooseberry park on Wednesday following his tour of the Red River Women's Clinic. He placed high importance on the topic of abortion, saying he will continue to protect out-of-state travelers seeking the procedure in Minnesota.
Moorhead Police Chief: Hiring at most difficult point in years
(Moorhead, MN) -- The head of the Moorhead Police Department says he's seen nothing like the current climate of hiring in the profession. Moorhead Police Chief Shannon Monroe says even though his department currently only has three open positions for officers, the number of applications they receive for those openings is significantly down.
West Fargo Public Schools paying more than $1M in "retention stipends" to teachers and staff
(Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo Public Schools is providing an extra financial boost to teachers and staff members, many of whom are taking on extra duties, according to a district official. "It really hits us in all areas. I think for this year we are about 16 short in teaching...
CCEC: Power restored to thousands of West Fargo residents
(West Fargo, ND) -- UPDATE: A representative for CCEC says power has been restored to all members in West Fargo. The representative says the cause of the power outage was an "equipment malfunction" at the substation. INITIAL REPORT:. Thousands of residents in West Fargo are being impacted by a power...
Arthur Kollie guilty on all counts in murder of 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen
(Fargo, ND) -- A jury has found 24-year-old Arthur Kollie guilty in the death of 14-year-old Fargo resident Jupiter Paulsen. The verdict was announced Thursday afternoon in a Fargo courtroom. The murder happened last June, in the Party City parking lot in South Fargo. Kollie, who lived at a homeless...
More than 6,100 South Fargo residents experiencing power outage
(Fargo, ND) -- Roughly 6116 Cass County Electric Cooperative members in South Fargo are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews have both been contacted and dispatched to restore the outage. As of now, the cause of the outage is unknown. Stick with WDAY Radio as more information becomes available.
American Crystal Sugar and BCTGM union reach four-year agreement
(Fargo, ND) -- An agreement has been reached between union employees and American Crystal Sugar to ratify a four-year contract. The agreement gives an initial wage increase of 8% the first year, and grows 3% each subsequent year. It also gives the employees a $1,000 retention contract, vacation time, and additional policies directed towards temporary employment.
Fargo Air Museum scores famous plane for celebrity event
(Fargo, ND) -- A famous Cold War-era fighter jet will be on display at the Fargo Air Museum for its Celebrity Dinner and Auction. The F-101B Voodoo was used in 1970 and 1972 to help the Happy Hooligans place first in the USAF Weapons Competition. The plane was retired in 1977.
NDSU extension offering mental health support for AG Community at little or no cost
(Fargo, ND) -- NDSU is offering mental health services directed towards the agriculture community. Sean Brothersen is a Professor and Extension Family Science Specialist at NDSU. He says the USDA funded program is looking to connect mental health services to those within the agriculture industry. "Just like you are focused...
Drone used to arrest Williston man after chase in West Fargo, Cass County
(West Fargo, ND) -- A Williston man is in custody after leading West Fargo and Cass County authorities on a chase Tuesday evening. The West Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at approximately 11:25 p.m, officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the 800 block of 40th Avenue East. They identified the driver of the car as 48-year-old Shawn Galusha.
Commissioner Preston on downtown Fargo bridge project: "Plain old pedestrian bridge is not going to do it"
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner Arlette Preston says the commission needs to carefully consider how much money to spend on a proposed pedestrian bridge from City Hall to the west side of the Red River. "If we're going to do this, we have to do it right so that...
Suspicious bag near Fargo Homeless Shelter contained fireworks
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department says a suspicious bag found near a Fargo homeless shelter contained commercial fireworks parts. Officers responded to the location Wednesday afternoon and called in the Red River Valley Bomb Squad. No bomb materials were found. The fireworks were properly disposed of and no...
Gate City Bank receives highest employer recognition award from U.S. government for National Guard support
(Fargo, ND) -- A company headquartered in Fargo has been presented with the highest employer recognition award provided by the U.S. government. "The fact that they were actually able to win it is just phenomenal and I can't even describe how proud I am of working with such an awesome company," said Bleau Hoge.
