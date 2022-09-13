Read full article on original website
Record-Courier
Mosquito Fire smoke returns to Carson Valley
Air quality started to degrade in Carson Valley as smoke drifted south from Reno. As of 11 a.m., the air quality index for Minden was at 128 going from good, right past moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups. Conditions further north were unhealthy and very unhealthy for the last two...
KDWN
Northern Nevada: smoke from California wildfires closes schools in Reno
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Smoke from wildfires in Northern California has most public schools closed in the Reno and Sparks area. Washoe County School District officials on Wednesday cited hazardous air quality, National Weather Service projections and the potential for harm to students who walk or bike to school. The University of Nevada, Reno and Truckee Meadows Community College also canceled classes for the day but said online classes and essential services would continue. More than 3,000 firefighters are battling a wildfire that has charred more than 91 square miles in rugged mountains east of Sacramento.
New Leadership Takes Charge at Tesla Gigafactory in Reno, Nevada
New leadership it set to take over the Tesla Gigafactory based in Reno, NV. The move was not unexpected as Chris Lister, the former Vice President of Gigafactory Operations, left earlier this Summer. In his absence, Hrushi Sagar has been promoted to take the reins of the Gigafactory going forward. He will also be running Tesla’s Fremont assembly plant and reporting directly to CEO, Elon Musk.
Reno-Sparks air quality expected to remain at unhealthy levels Friday, Saturday
With Northern California's Mosquito Fire still only at 20% containment as of Thursday afternoon, forecasters with the Environmental Protection Agency predicted unhealthy air quality for the Reno-Sparks area lasting through at least Saturday. Keep up: Mosquito Fire is California's largest wildfire of 2022 ...
We specifically requested 'no smoking' | Reno Memo
Get six months of RGJ.com for just $1! Our ancestors first came to this area, looked around, realized it had not a lot of trees and no shade and thought, "Well, at least we don't have to deal with forest fire smoke, eh? Ha ha." Turns out there were a bunch of flammable trees just over the mountains this whole time, and now here we are, with the worst air quality in the nation. ...
Elko Daily Free Press
Smoke closes Reno schools, more rain coming to Elko area
ELKO -- Eastern Nevada remains under a flood watch and western Nevada remains under an air quality alert. Washoe County School District canceled all classes Wednesday due to poor air quality. “Smoke from the Mosquito wildfire continues to produce unhealthy to hazardous air quality across the region,” stated the National...
KOLO TV Reno
Pedestrian hit in south Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian was hit by a sports utility vehicle Wednesday night and taken to the hospital, the Reno Police Department reported. The pedestrian’s injuries were not life-threatening. It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 700 block of South Meadows Parkway near Double R Boulevard. Police...
KOLO TV Reno
New Sparks fire chief narrowed to six finalists
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Sparks on Wednesday announced six finalists to replace Fire Chief Jim Reid, who retired. The city had 32 candidates by August 17 and conducted two rounds of interviews. These are the six finalists:. Travis Anderson, deputy fire chief for the North Las Vegas Fire...
KOLO TV Reno
State of Nevada to hold career fair
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada is holding a career fair. It’s happening Wednesday at Reno Town Mall. There’ll be about 27 different state agencies and organizations, each looking to fill several different positions. “We have a very diverse range of different positions and opportunities that...
Ex-Nevada deputy AG arrested in 1972 Hawaii homicide
RENO, Nev. — (AP) — A former deputy Nevada attorney general who ran for the state Supreme Court and was later affiliated with the infamous Mustang Ranch brothel has been arrested in Reno as a suspect in a 1972 homicide in Hawaii. Tudor Chirila Jr., 77, was being...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Lieutenant Governor to serve as substitute teacher
LAS VEGAS/SCHURZ, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead will be serving as a substitute teacher for two Nevada schools later this month. Burkhead will teach at Laura Dearing Elementary School in Las Vegas on Sept. 16 and Schurz Elementary School on Sept. 23. “I’ve always said I...
fernleyreporter.com
Council selects Marsh as new city manager
After interviewing the three finalists for the position at a special meeting Tuesday evening, the Fernley City Council unanimously consented with mayor Roy Edgington’s selection of Patrick Marsh as the new city manager. Marsh, who was the deputy city manager, had been acting city manager since the resignation of...
mynews4.com
Wildlife officials confirm highly contagious bird flu found in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Wildlife has confirmed a highly contagious bird flu in wild bird populations in the state. The highly contagious virus circulates in wild waterfowl without any signs of illness and low mortality rates. Due to contagious nature, wildlife officials believe it likely already exists in wild waterfowl populations throughout the state.
River Cats games moved from Reno to Sacramento but will be closed to fans
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — River Cats games on Thursday and Friday have been moved from Reno to West Sacramento because of air quality concerns from smoke from the Mosquito Fire. Game one of the series will be played at Sutter Health Park on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 4 p.m....
Endangered status sought for snail near Nevada lithium mine
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists are seeking Endangered Species Act protection for a tiny snail half the size of a pea that is known to exist only in high-desert springs near a huge lithium mine planned in Nevada along the Oregon state line. The Western Watersheds Project filed the...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada man pleads guilty to assualt in Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - A Nevada man has pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon during the Capitol Riots. 35-year-old Josiah Kenyon of Winnemucca pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia. Court documents say Kenyon was illegally in the Capitol building for about 20 minutes...
WATCH: Smoke From Destructive California Fire Consumes Nevada City
The time-lapse shows a giant wall of smoke crash into Reno.
daytrippen.com
Sand Mountain Recreation Area Fallon Nevada
Sand Mountain is a massive pile of sand 600 feet high in the Nevada High Desert. Off-road vehicles of every size and shape race around the dune area every weekend. On holiday weekends, some of the fastest hill climbers in the country compete in unofficial races up Sand Mountain. Sand...
2news.com
Nevada Air National Guard Help Firefighting Efforts
Defense Aircraft from Reno’s 152nd Airlift Wing arrived in Boise to help efforts there. Having military C-130s that can be converted into airtankers provides a critical “surge” capability that can be used to bolster wildfire suppression efforts.
KOLO TV Reno
Get your quilt on at the 43rd annual TMQ Quilt Show at the Reno Sparks Convention Center
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Quilters will host their 43rd Annual TMQ Quilt Show Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17 at the Reno Sparks Convention Center. Pat Anderson, Sylvia Willoughby and Sharon Chidester stopped by Morning Break to share how this event is a way for the quilting community to come together, improve their craft and have a little competitive fun!
