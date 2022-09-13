ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernley, NV

Comments / 4

Related
Record-Courier

Mosquito Fire smoke returns to Carson Valley

Air quality started to degrade in Carson Valley as smoke drifted south from Reno. As of 11 a.m., the air quality index for Minden was at 128 going from good, right past moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups. Conditions further north were unhealthy and very unhealthy for the last two...
MINDEN, NV
KDWN

Northern Nevada: smoke from California wildfires closes schools in Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Smoke from wildfires in Northern California has most public schools closed in the Reno and Sparks area. Washoe County School District officials on Wednesday cited hazardous air quality, National Weather Service projections and the potential for harm to students who walk or bike to school. The University of Nevada, Reno and Truckee Meadows Community College also canceled classes for the day but said online classes and essential services would continue. More than 3,000 firefighters are battling a wildfire that has charred more than 91 square miles in rugged mountains east of Sacramento.
RENO, NV
Anthony J Lynch

New Leadership Takes Charge at Tesla Gigafactory in Reno, Nevada

New leadership it set to take over the Tesla Gigafactory based in Reno, NV. The move was not unexpected as Chris Lister, the former Vice President of Gigafactory Operations, left earlier this Summer. In his absence, Hrushi Sagar has been promoted to take the reins of the Gigafactory going forward. He will also be running Tesla’s Fremont assembly plant and reporting directly to CEO, Elon Musk.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
Fernley, NV
Government
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
Fernley, NV
Business
City
Fernley, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Reno-Gazette Journal

We specifically requested 'no smoking' | Reno Memo

Get six months of RGJ.com for just $1! Our ancestors first came to this area, looked around, realized it had not a lot of trees and no shade and thought, "Well, at least we don't have to deal with forest fire smoke, eh? Ha ha." Turns out there were a bunch of flammable trees just over the mountains this whole time, and now here we are, with the worst air quality in the nation.  ...
RENO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Smoke closes Reno schools, more rain coming to Elko area

ELKO -- Eastern Nevada remains under a flood watch and western Nevada remains under an air quality alert. Washoe County School District canceled all classes Wednesday due to poor air quality. “Smoke from the Mosquito wildfire continues to produce unhealthy to hazardous air quality across the region,” stated the National...
ELKO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Pedestrian hit in south Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian was hit by a sports utility vehicle Wednesday night and taken to the hospital, the Reno Police Department reported. The pedestrian’s injuries were not life-threatening. It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 700 block of South Meadows Parkway near Double R Boulevard. Police...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New Sparks fire chief narrowed to six finalists

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Sparks on Wednesday announced six finalists to replace Fire Chief Jim Reid, who retired. The city had 32 candidates by August 17 and conducted two rounds of interviews. These are the six finalists:. Travis Anderson, deputy fire chief for the North Las Vegas Fire...
SPARKS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Torres
Person
Chris Ault
KOLO TV Reno

State of Nevada to hold career fair

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada is holding a career fair. It’s happening Wednesday at Reno Town Mall. There’ll be about 27 different state agencies and organizations, each looking to fill several different positions. “We have a very diverse range of different positions and opportunities that...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Lieutenant Governor to serve as substitute teacher

LAS VEGAS/SCHURZ, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead will be serving as a substitute teacher for two Nevada schools later this month. Burkhead will teach at Laura Dearing Elementary School in Las Vegas on Sept. 16 and Schurz Elementary School on Sept. 23. “I’ve always said I...
NEVADA STATE
fernleyreporter.com

Council selects Marsh as new city manager

After interviewing the three finalists for the position at a special meeting Tuesday evening, the Fernley City Council unanimously consented with mayor Roy Edgington’s selection of Patrick Marsh as the new city manager. Marsh, who was the deputy city manager, had been acting city manager since the resignation of...
FERNLEY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Business Industry#Linus Business#Bearpaw#Nevada Commerce Center#Flip Flop Shops Dc#Pw Fund B Development#Llc#City Of Fernley Staff#Q D Construction Inc#Reno Engineering Corp#Tectonics Design Group#Edawn#Lumos Associates
mynews4.com

Wildlife officials confirm highly contagious bird flu found in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Wildlife has confirmed a highly contagious bird flu in wild bird populations in the state. The highly contagious virus circulates in wild waterfowl without any signs of illness and low mortality rates. Due to contagious nature, wildlife officials believe it likely already exists in wild waterfowl populations throughout the state.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada man pleads guilty to assualt in Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - A Nevada man has pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon during the Capitol Riots. 35-year-old Josiah Kenyon of Winnemucca pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia. Court documents say Kenyon was illegally in the Capitol building for about 20 minutes...
WINNEMUCCA, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
daytrippen.com

Sand Mountain Recreation Area Fallon Nevada

Sand Mountain is a massive pile of sand 600 feet high in the Nevada High Desert. Off-road vehicles of every size and shape race around the dune area every weekend. On holiday weekends, some of the fastest hill climbers in the country compete in unofficial races up Sand Mountain. Sand...
FALLON, NV
2news.com

Nevada Air National Guard Help Firefighting Efforts

Defense Aircraft from Reno’s 152nd Airlift Wing arrived in Boise to help efforts there. Having military C-130s that can be converted into airtankers provides a critical “surge” capability that can be used to bolster wildfire suppression efforts.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Get your quilt on at the 43rd annual TMQ Quilt Show at the Reno Sparks Convention Center

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Quilters will host their 43rd Annual TMQ Quilt Show Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17 at the Reno Sparks Convention Center. Pat Anderson, Sylvia Willoughby and Sharon Chidester stopped by Morning Break to share how this event is a way for the quilting community to come together, improve their craft and have a little competitive fun!
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy