Saraland, AL

WKRG News 5

Semmes teen dies from fentanyl overdose, deputies investigate startling tip from family

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ever since a Mobile County teenager overdosed on Fentanyl, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has been addressing the issue of fentanyl distribution. Adrianna Taylor, 15, overdosed two weeks ago. The MCSO is investigating her death and how fentanyl is being spread through the community. A 17-year-old boy was charged in connection […]
WKRG News 5

Business owner arrested for allegedly trafficking marijuana: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been charged with trafficking marijuana in Mobile, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. The Narcotics/Vice Unit and K-9 Unit executed search warrants, which is when officers arrested Truong Truong, 42, at his business. Truong is the owner of Hao’s BiDa on Government Boulevard where the first […]
WKRG News 5

2 police chases, 2 arrests in Mobile overnight

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two suspects were taken into custody from two separate police chase incidents, one Wednesday night and the other Thursday morning, according to Mobile Police. Police said they arrested Damion Little, 26, after he lead officers on a pursuit, which ended when his car came to a stop at Craft Hwy […]
WKRG News 5

Pensacola felon flees police, arrested with array of drugs: ECSO reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for several drug charges after fleeing from police on two separate occasions this week, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Adrian Kiwane Hale, 25, was arrested for fleeing/eluding police, trafficking methamphetamine, hydrocodone and cocaine, possession of marijuana and driving while license suspended or […]
WKRG News 5

Man found with over $40,000 in drug money, arrested in Mobile Co.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say had $43,139 in drug money. Cesar Humberto Melendez-Morales was arrested after deputies pulled him over during a traffic stop. Melendez-Morales was found with marijuana, a loaded handgun and four bundles of money totaling $43,139, according to a news release from the […]
WALA-TV FOX10

Bystanders say convenience store owner shot on Mobile’s Houston Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There was a heavy police presence today at the Mother’s Finest convenience store on Houston Street, where witnesses and residents at the scene told FOX10 News a shooting took place. The Mobile Police Department has not yet released information about what happened there. Bystanders tell...
WKRG News 5

16-year-old arrested in Get Air shooting: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they have made an arrest in the shooting at Get Air Trampoline Park from Sept. 3. Officials said a 16-year-old was identified as one of the people involved. He was arrested and taken to Metro Jail on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to police. […]
#Rams#Police Cars#Saraland Popeyes
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD: Business owner charged with marijuana trafficking

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 42-year-old Mobile business owner has been arrested and charged with marijuana trafficking, according to the Mobile Police Department. Police said that Truong Truong, proprietor at Hao’s BiDa, was arrested after the MPD Narcotics/Vice Unit and K-9 Unit executed search warrants at both his Charleston Apartments residence and his place of business, which is 4122 Government Blvd. Suite A.
WALA-TV FOX10

I-10 traffic stop leads to confiscation of bundles of drug money

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies made a traffic stop of a silver Ford F150 on Wednesday on I-10. During the course of the stop, deputies discovered the driver had an active deportation order by the U.S. Border Patrol. According to MCSO deputies discovered a small amount...
WALA-TV FOX10

16-year-old charged for firing gun into building on Schillinger

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 16-year-old is now in Metro after shots were fired at the Get Air Trampoline Park on Schillinger Road. We last reported on this about two weeks ago, police said they received a disorderly complaint and responded to AMC theatre. The crowd dispersed when officers arrived...
WKRG News 5

Prichard’s ‘most wanted’ turns himself in

UPDATE (1:52 p.m.): Rashad Omar Clanton has turned himself into the Prichard Police Department, according to an update from the City of Prichard Mayor’s Office. PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is wanted for a shooting that left a woman on life support in the Prichard area on Sept. 4, according to a release from […]
Atmore Advance

ECHS student arrested after report of gun at school

An Escambia County High School student was arrested today after a report of a firearm at the school, according to officials. According to the Escambia County Schools (Ala.) Facebook page, a report was made today that a student might be in possession of a firearm. “A critical response alert was...
WKRG News 5

House fire off Alba Street, no one injured: Mobile Fire-Rescue

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department confirmed they responded to a house with smoke visible in a bedroom at around 8:23 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. According to the release, MFRD responded to the 1000-block of Alba Street with reports of “smoke visible in a bedroom.” Neighbors and the homeowners reported “what they […]
MOBILE, AL

