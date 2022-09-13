Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man wanted for questioning only, homicide investigation: Escambia Co. Deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is wanted for questioning only in reference to a homicide that happened at the Oakwood Terrace Apartment complex in Pensacola, Fla. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 according to a Facebook post from ECSO. Lakendrick Jiles Holmes has been booked into the Escambia County Jail on two separate occasions, in […]
Semmes teen dies from fentanyl overdose, deputies investigate startling tip from family
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ever since a Mobile County teenager overdosed on Fentanyl, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has been addressing the issue of fentanyl distribution. Adrianna Taylor, 15, overdosed two weeks ago. The MCSO is investigating her death and how fentanyl is being spread through the community. A 17-year-old boy was charged in connection […]
Business owner arrested for allegedly trafficking marijuana: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been charged with trafficking marijuana in Mobile, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. The Narcotics/Vice Unit and K-9 Unit executed search warrants, which is when officers arrested Truong Truong, 42, at his business. Truong is the owner of Hao’s BiDa on Government Boulevard where the first […]
2 police chases, 2 arrests in Mobile overnight
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two suspects were taken into custody from two separate police chase incidents, one Wednesday night and the other Thursday morning, according to Mobile Police. Police said they arrested Damion Little, 26, after he lead officers on a pursuit, which ended when his car came to a stop at Craft Hwy […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pensacola felon flees police, arrested with array of drugs: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for several drug charges after fleeing from police on two separate occasions this week, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Adrian Kiwane Hale, 25, was arrested for fleeing/eluding police, trafficking methamphetamine, hydrocodone and cocaine, possession of marijuana and driving while license suspended or […]
Man found with over $40,000 in drug money, arrested in Mobile Co.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say had $43,139 in drug money. Cesar Humberto Melendez-Morales was arrested after deputies pulled him over during a traffic stop. Melendez-Morales was found with marijuana, a loaded handgun and four bundles of money totaling $43,139, according to a news release from the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Bystanders say convenience store owner shot on Mobile’s Houston Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There was a heavy police presence today at the Mother’s Finest convenience store on Houston Street, where witnesses and residents at the scene told FOX10 News a shooting took place. The Mobile Police Department has not yet released information about what happened there. Bystanders tell...
16-year-old arrested in Get Air shooting: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they have made an arrest in the shooting at Get Air Trampoline Park from Sept. 3. Officials said a 16-year-old was identified as one of the people involved. He was arrested and taken to Metro Jail on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to police. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD: Business owner charged with marijuana trafficking
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 42-year-old Mobile business owner has been arrested and charged with marijuana trafficking, according to the Mobile Police Department. Police said that Truong Truong, proprietor at Hao’s BiDa, was arrested after the MPD Narcotics/Vice Unit and K-9 Unit executed search warrants at both his Charleston Apartments residence and his place of business, which is 4122 Government Blvd. Suite A.
WALA-TV FOX10
I-10 traffic stop leads to confiscation of bundles of drug money
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies made a traffic stop of a silver Ford F150 on Wednesday on I-10. During the course of the stop, deputies discovered the driver had an active deportation order by the U.S. Border Patrol. According to MCSO deputies discovered a small amount...
WALA-TV FOX10
16-year-old charged for firing gun into building on Schillinger
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 16-year-old is now in Metro after shots were fired at the Get Air Trampoline Park on Schillinger Road. We last reported on this about two weeks ago, police said they received a disorderly complaint and responded to AMC theatre. The crowd dispersed when officers arrived...
Manager accused of stealing $100K from Escambia Co. McDonalds
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man for stealing more than $100,000 from a local McDonald’s. On Sept. 14, Jon Jon Smith, 38, was arrested for the crime. According to police, the thefts took place between September 2021 and June 2022. Smith was an employee at […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mobile Police investigate shooting at motel off I-65 Service Road, 1 injured
UPDATE (10:55 p.m.): Mobile Police arrested one man in connection to the shooting Wednesday afternoon at Extenda Suites. Myron Vail, 46, was charged with assault first degree and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Mobile jail log. Investigators believe Vail shot a man at the motel. Mobile Police said […]
utv44.com
Teen arrested for shooting into Mobile business after disorderly theater juveniles call
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Through the course of the investigation, a 16-year-old male subject was identified as one of the subjects involved in a report of shots fired after police broke up a group of juveniles reported as disorderly. On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, the male subject was arrested...
Woman almost carjacked while holding baby, suspect tackled by Chick-fil-A employee
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Defuniak Springs man was arrested after he tried to carjack a woman outside Chick-fil-A, according to Okaloosa County deputies. The woman was holding a baby in her arms during the attempted carjacking. William Branch, 43, was charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery after he was seen grabbing […]
Prichard’s ‘most wanted’ turns himself in
UPDATE (1:52 p.m.): Rashad Omar Clanton has turned himself into the Prichard Police Department, according to an update from the City of Prichard Mayor’s Office. PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is wanted for a shooting that left a woman on life support in the Prichard area on Sept. 4, according to a release from […]
Atmore Advance
ECHS student arrested after report of gun at school
An Escambia County High School student was arrested today after a report of a firearm at the school, according to officials. According to the Escambia County Schools (Ala.) Facebook page, a report was made today that a student might be in possession of a firearm. “A critical response alert was...
1 charged with attempted murder, nearly runs over Atmore firefighter, officer
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after almost running over two first responders, one an officer and another a firefighter on Sept. 12, according to Atmore Police. Norman Lambert, 34, was arrested after police were called to a property at South Road at around 9:15 p.m., which was also the site of a […]
Popeyes robbery suspect leads Saraland Police on chase, patrol vehicle rammed
SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was arrested by Saraland Police after they said he led them on a chase, ramming a patrol car in the process. The man was wanted in connection to an armed robbery that happened at Popeyes. Terry Tillman Jr., 39, was arrested Sunday, Sept. 11 after police were called […]
House fire off Alba Street, no one injured: Mobile Fire-Rescue
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department confirmed they responded to a house with smoke visible in a bedroom at around 8:23 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. According to the release, MFRD responded to the 1000-block of Alba Street with reports of “smoke visible in a bedroom.” Neighbors and the homeowners reported “what they […]
Comments / 10