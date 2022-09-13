Read full article on original website
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residentsBeth TorresChicago, IL
Old Campground Flea Market on 9/17Adrian HolmanNew Lenox, IL
Motors for Memories Car Show on 9/17Adrian HolmanMokena, IL
Motorcyclist suffers ‘significant injuries’ in Skokie vehicle crash: police
SkyCam 9 flew over the scene.
Lisle crash: Pedestrian killed by vehicle while walking against traffic signal ID'd, police say
A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian who was walking against the traffic signal in west suburban Lisle, police said.
Two Men Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting of 12-Year-Old on Near West Side
Two men tracked down by a police helicopter have been charged with shooting and seriously wounding a 12-year-old boy on the Near West Side earlier this week. Isaiah M. Renteria, 22, and Pedro Molina, 23, have both been charged with first-degree attempted murder. Renteria also has been charged with fleeing police.
fox32chicago.com
Police say Aurora man charged in Elburn robbery could be connected to several other crimes
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A 27-year-old suburban man has been charged with robbing a business in Elburn, and police say he is potentially connected to several other crimes. At about 4:50 a.m. on Sept. 8, Elburn police were called to a business in the 100 block of North Main Street for a report of a burglary.
2 hospitalized after driver hits pedestrian in Norwood Park, CPD says
People who live nearby said speeding is an ongoing problem in the neighborhood and safety changes need to be made.
wcsjnews.com
Man Killed in Two Vehicle Accident on Interstate 55
One person was killed in a two vehicle accident that occurred on Interstate 55 southbound lanes just east of Minooka around 2:20 a.m. on September 14th. The Illinois State Police said a vehicle operated by Maurice Burkley, 52, of Maywood rear-ended a semi driven by Yu Fan, 36, of Chino Hills, California.
wjol.com
Fatal Traffic Crash at Hassert Blvd and Jonathan Way In Bolingbrook
On Tuesday, September 13th, at approximately 6:45 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to Hassert Blvd and Jonathan Way near Kings Road for a reported traffic crash involving a car and a motorcycle. Additional reports indicated the motorcyclist was unresponsive and the motorcycle was on fire. Upon arrival, Bolingbrook Police and Fire personnel immediately rendered medical aid and extinguished the fire. The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased. The driver of the other vehicle was treated and released at the scene. Hassert Blvd was closed for approximately two and a half hours while the Bolingbrook Police Department Traffic Unit investigated the crash.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 23, faces aggravated DUI charge after his passenger was seriously injured in crash
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A 23-year-old man faces an aggravated DUI charge after his passenger was injured when he crashed into an Illinois Department of Transportation vehicle Monday. Jai A. Cuevas has been charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol causing great bodily harm. At about 4:33 a.m....
Arkelya Harper: Missing Palatine Township girl last seen Sept. 8
PALATINE, Ill. - The Cook County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old suburban girl. Arkelya Harper of the 1500 block of Norway Lane in Palatine Township left her home around 9:15 p.m. on Sept. 8 after getting into an argument with a family member, officials said. She hasn't been seen since.
Inverness community holds prayer vigil for Austin and Jeslyn Chang; police say father intentionally poisoned them
INVERNESS, Ill. (CBS) -- The northwest suburban Inverness community came together Thursday night for a prayer vigil after a family tragedy.They prayed for the family of 10-year old Austin Chang and his 6-year old sister Jeslyn. Police said the children's father intentionally poisoned them.The children's mother and father are estranged. Police said she went to the home in Inverness on Sunday around 4:30 p.m., after the father did not return the young boy and girl at the scheduled time after visitation. She found them all unconscious in the home in the 2200 block of Palatine Road.Police said they believe 41-year-old Woo Chang intentionally left a generator on inside the home, and he and the two children were overcome by carbon monoxide. He and son Austin were pronounced dead at the scene Jeslyn was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.We learned Thursday night that Jeslyn is now opening her eyes and will have her breathing tube removed – as she is breathing on her own.The vigil was held at Holy Family Church on West Palatine Road.
nadignewspapers.com
Man charged in alleged fatal beating of man at home near Belmont and Cumberland avenues
A man was charged with murder for allegedly fatally beating a man with a metal pipe at about 11:20 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at a home in the 3300 block of North Panama Avenue, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office and police. Several witnesses initially reported...
Fatal I-55 crash shuts down highway for hours in Will County: Illinois State Police
The closure caused a roughly 2-mile backup.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "Suspect in rural Manteno theft identified and arrested. Investigators take 64 yr old, Donald T Roberts..."
IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ:NAQ) in Watseka saw a -14.22 percent change on Wall Street in the year leading up to Sept. 13. On Sept. 13, shares in the IF Bancorp Inc. company were selling at $19.43. One year before, these shares were trading at $22.65. IF Bancorp Inc. employs 108 people...
Barrington High School student arrested for bringing pellet gun to school
BARRINGTON, Ill. — A Barrington High School student was arrested Friday for bringing a pellet gun to school, causing a lockdown, according to police. Barrington Police Chief David Dorn said a 16-year-old student had a pellet gun in one of the bathrooms at the school. The school was placed on a lockdown around 8:20 a.m. […]
Hazmat team called to Campton Hills home, multiple dogs removed by Kane County officials
A hazardous materials team was called out to a home near Campton Hills, Ill., Thursday afternoon.
Freight Train Hits Truck, Blocking Roads in Bloomingdale, Carol Stream
Army Trail Road is closed in both directions in suburban Bloomingdale after a freight train struck a pickup truck on Thursday afternoon. According to Total Traffic, the roadway is closed in both directions between Gary Avenue and 84th Court because of the collision, which occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Officials...
CBS News
Two-car crash in Niles leaves driver seriously injured
NILES, Ill. (CBS) -- A driver was seriously injured Monday afternoon in a two-car crash in north suburban Niles. Niles police were called just after 3 p.m. for the accident at Howard Street and Caldwell Avenue. A 71-year-old woman was driving a Honda CR-V when it slammed into a Lincoln Corsair being driven by a 32-year-old woman, police said.
Lisle police looking for person responsible for deadly hit-and-run
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lisle police are looking for a driver who hit a pedestrian and then left him to die in the middle of the road.Police were called to the intersection of Ogden and Yackley around 5:45 Monday morning where they found a man lying unresponsive on the pavement.The man was rushed to the hospital but later died. Police don't have a description of the vehicle that hit him.
12-Year-Old Shot While Standing Outside on Lower West Side
A 12-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night while he stood outside with a family member on the Lower West Side. He was with an adult family member about 10:30 p.m. outside in the 1800 block of West 21st Place when two people approached them, started shooting and then fled the area, Chicago police said.
At Least 4 Hurt, 2 Critically, in Loop Crash Tuesday
Authorities say at least four people were hurt after a multi-vehicle collision on Michigan Avenue in the Loop Tuesday night. According to Chicago fire officials, a call came in of a crash just before 7 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Balbo. Officials say that two victims...
