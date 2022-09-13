ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisle, IL

Lisle, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Lisle, IL
Accidents
City
Lisle, IL
wcsjnews.com

Man Killed in Two Vehicle Accident on Interstate 55

One person was killed in a two vehicle accident that occurred on Interstate 55 southbound lanes just east of Minooka around 2:20 a.m. on September 14th. The Illinois State Police said a vehicle operated by Maurice Burkley, 52, of Maywood rear-ended a semi driven by Yu Fan, 36, of Chino Hills, California.
MINOOKA, IL
wjol.com

Fatal Traffic Crash at Hassert Blvd and Jonathan Way In Bolingbrook

On Tuesday, September 13th, at approximately 6:45 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to Hassert Blvd and Jonathan Way near Kings Road for a reported traffic crash involving a car and a motorcycle. Additional reports indicated the motorcyclist was unresponsive and the motorcycle was on fire. Upon arrival, Bolingbrook Police and Fire personnel immediately rendered medical aid and extinguished the fire. The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased. The driver of the other vehicle was treated and released at the scene. Hassert Blvd was closed for approximately two and a half hours while the Bolingbrook Police Department Traffic Unit investigated the crash.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
CBS Chicago

Inverness community holds prayer vigil for Austin and Jeslyn Chang; police say father intentionally poisoned them

INVERNESS, Ill. (CBS) -- The northwest suburban Inverness community came together Thursday night for a prayer vigil after a family tragedy.They prayed for the family of 10-year old Austin Chang and his 6-year old sister Jeslyn. Police said the children's father intentionally poisoned them.The children's mother and father are estranged. Police said she went to the home in Inverness on Sunday around 4:30 p.m., after the father did not return the young boy and girl at the scheduled time after visitation. She found them all unconscious in the home in the 2200 block of Palatine Road.Police said they believe 41-year-old Woo Chang intentionally left a generator on inside the home, and he and the two children were overcome by carbon monoxide. He and son Austin were pronounced dead at the scene Jeslyn was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.We learned Thursday night that Jeslyn is now opening her eyes and will have her breathing tube removed – as she is breathing on her own.The vigil was held at Holy Family Church on West Palatine Road. 
INVERNESS, IL
CBS News

Two-car crash in Niles leaves driver seriously injured

NILES, Ill. (CBS) -- A driver was seriously injured Monday afternoon in a two-car crash in north suburban Niles. Niles police were called just after 3 p.m. for the accident at Howard Street and Caldwell Avenue. A 71-year-old woman was driving a Honda CR-V when it slammed into a Lincoln Corsair being driven by a 32-year-old woman, police said.
NILES, IL
CBS Chicago

Lisle police looking for person responsible for deadly hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lisle police are looking for a driver who hit a pedestrian and then left him to die in the middle of the road.Police were called to the intersection of Ogden and Yackley around 5:45 Monday morning where they found a man lying unresponsive on the pavement.The man was rushed to the hospital but later died. Police don't have a description of the vehicle that hit him.
LISLE, IL
NBC Chicago

12-Year-Old Shot While Standing Outside on Lower West Side

A 12-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night while he stood outside with a family member on the Lower West Side. He was with an adult family member about 10:30 p.m. outside in the 1800 block of West 21st Place when two people approached them, started shooting and then fled the area, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

At Least 4 Hurt, 2 Critically, in Loop Crash Tuesday

Authorities say at least four people were hurt after a multi-vehicle collision on Michigan Avenue in the Loop Tuesday night. According to Chicago fire officials, a call came in of a crash just before 7 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Balbo. Officials say that two victims...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
