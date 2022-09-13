INVERNESS, Ill. (CBS) -- The northwest suburban Inverness community came together Thursday night for a prayer vigil after a family tragedy.They prayed for the family of 10-year old Austin Chang and his 6-year old sister Jeslyn. Police said the children's father intentionally poisoned them.The children's mother and father are estranged. Police said she went to the home in Inverness on Sunday around 4:30 p.m., after the father did not return the young boy and girl at the scheduled time after visitation. She found them all unconscious in the home in the 2200 block of Palatine Road.Police said they believe 41-year-old Woo Chang intentionally left a generator on inside the home, and he and the two children were overcome by carbon monoxide. He and son Austin were pronounced dead at the scene Jeslyn was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.We learned Thursday night that Jeslyn is now opening her eyes and will have her breathing tube removed – as she is breathing on her own.The vigil was held at Holy Family Church on West Palatine Road.

INVERNESS, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO