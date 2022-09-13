ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Susan A. Thompson

Susan A. Thompson, 73, of Mansfield, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Susan was born January 5, 1949, in Mansfield, to Joseph and Helen Stimens. She always embraced the daring adventure her life was meant to be. She was a loving sister, mother, aunt, and grandmother. Susan enjoyed being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved them very much. She loved family gatherings, fishing, road trips, country drives, and her favorite hobby was going to garage sales, making other people’s junk her treasure.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Timberlane Finish Solutions opens Longview Avenue building

MANSFIELD -- Wilmer Martin has loved woodworking since he built his first birdhouse. Knowing he wanted to be a woodworker, Martin worked for other shop owners before founding his own business, Timberlane Cabinets, in Greenwich. He renamed his business Timberlane Finish Solutions in 2008 and later realized the company was outgrowing its space.
GREENWICH, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Mansfield, OH
Mansfield, OH
Obituaries
richlandsource.com

Haunted houses don't scare you? Wanna bet? Blood Prison at OSR opens Sept. 24

MANSFIELD -- The haunt season never really ends for Vic Amesquita and his "Escape from Blood Prison" show at the former Ohio State Reformatory. A limited version of the award-winning fright event was again offered in July during the three-day Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival. GALLERY: Blood Prison 2022 set...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

YMCA announces new $15 million indoor sports center to be built off I-71

MANSFIELD — Cristen Gilbert, CEO of the YMCA of North Central Ohio, thinks it’s important for all children to get the opportunity to play sports. Gilbert and the YMCA announced on Wednesday that a new $12 to $15 million, 125,000 square-foot indoor sports complex will be built near the intersection of I-71 and State Route 97 in Richland County.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County Juvenile Court receives $843K in annual grant award

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Juvenile Court has been awarded $843,385 through an annual state grant program aimed at diverting juvenile offenders from the Ohio Department of Youth Services. The Reasoned and Equitable Community and Local Alternative to the Incarceration of Minors (RECLAIM) grant is for the state's fiscal year,...
MANSFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Ronnie L
richlandsource.com

Lane closures coming to I-71 as work continues on Ohio 39

MANSFIELD – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have single lane closures for a major rehabilitation project. Traffic will always be maintained.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Mantua Crestwood blanks Ashtabula Lakeside

No worries, Mantua Crestwood's defense took care of business on Thursday, keying a 11-0 shutout of Ashtabula Lakeside for an Ohio girls soccer victory on September 15. In recent action on September 8, Mantua Crestwood faced off against Ashtabula Edgewood and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Perry on September 8 at Perry High School. For more, click here.
ASHTABULA, OH
richlandsource.com

Bellville woman adds Raising Roots Coffee roastery to home decor business

BELLVILLE -- It’s rare to walk into a locally owned building that carries hardware, home decor and freshly roasted coffee beans. But on Bellville’s Main Street, that’s exactly what customers find. Raising Roots Coffee Roastery. Raising Roots coffee is sold inside Rustik Market, attached to Smith True...
BELLVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
richlandsource.com

Ontario Recreation Dept announces family-friendly events

ONTARIO — The Ontario Recreation Department will be sponsored three upcoming events offering fun for the whole family. The Honkin' Haulin' Hands-On Trucks event is Sunday, October 2 at Marshall Park. The free event will feature vehicles including a school bus, fire truck, police car, trash truck and more. Kids will get to explore the vehicles and receive hats, "driver's licenses" and key chains.
ONTARIO, OH
richlandsource.com

Dangerous intersection: Grant decision expected for improvement at Home Road/Lexington-Springmill Road

MANSFIELD -- Local officials may know as soon as November what can be done to improve the safety of the intersection at Lexington-Springmill Avenue and Home Road. Richland County Engineer Adam Gove on Wednesday told members of the county's regional planning executive committee he hopes to know by then the status of a grant request from the Ohio Department of Transportation.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Fredericktown looks to increase communication between district & parents

FREDERICKTOWN — Fredericktown Supt. Gary Chapman discussed increased communication plans between the district and community at Tuesday's September board of education meeting. Newsletter designer Monica Leichtenberg, distributed a prototype of the upcoming newsletter to board members and Chapman, detailing what the letter will showcase.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Braintree hosts first CONNECTED Mansfield networking event

MANSFIELD -- Networking events can often feel inaccessible. Chris Borja never wanted to interrupt group conversations when trying to expand his network and he felt people who attended events were in a race to trade business cards. Borja founded the CONNECTED Networking Group to focus on building personal relationships in...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Commissioners approve $4,800 for county building security upgrade

MANSFIELD — Richland County Commissioners approved $4,800 in engineering costs for a security upgrade to three county buildings. Matt Hill, head of the county IT department, asked county commissioners Thursday to fund an in-depth engineering plan to enhance the security at the Richland County Courthouse, People's Building and Longview Center. The upgrades will ensure that building doors can lock remotely in the event of a power outage.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Ontario 3, Clear Fork 0

Ontario beat Clear Fork 3-0 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference girls soccer action Tuesday at the Colt Corral. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
ONTARIO, OH
richlandsource.com

Ontario blanks Clear Fork in battle of MOAC powers

BELLVILLE — Ontario’s Hattie Yugovich continues to play beyond her years. A freshman midfielder, Yugovich scored a pair of second-half goals as the Warriors knocked off cross-county rival Clear Fork in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference action Tuesday night at the Colt Corral. GALLERY: Ontario 3, Clear Fork 0. Ontario...
ONTARIO, OH
richlandsource.com

Poultry shows at Ashland Co. Fair cancelled due to avian flu

ASHLAND — The familiar clucking, pecking, and wing-flapping of farm birds will be missing from the upcoming Ashland County Fair after the fair board voted on Monday to cancel the poultry shows due to a local outbreak of avian flu. Last week, the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) discovered...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy