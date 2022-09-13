Susan A. Thompson, 73, of Mansfield, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Susan was born January 5, 1949, in Mansfield, to Joseph and Helen Stimens. She always embraced the daring adventure her life was meant to be. She was a loving sister, mother, aunt, and grandmother. Susan enjoyed being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved them very much. She loved family gatherings, fishing, road trips, country drives, and her favorite hobby was going to garage sales, making other people’s junk her treasure.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO