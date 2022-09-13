Read full article on original website
Seahawks' Jamal Adams Reportedly to Have Season-Ending Surgery on Quad Injury
Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is reportedly expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a quad injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Adams will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn quad tendon. Adams suffered the injury during Seattle's 17-16 season-opening win over the Denver...
Fantasy Football Week 2: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 Players
With the NFL season resuming, it's time to reboot the weekly trade value chart, for all of your potential trade needs. While it may be early to be wheeling and dealing, great value deals can appear at any moment, and you want to be ready to pounce. That's where we come in.
Chargers' Justin Herbert Undergoes X-Rays After Suffering Rib Injury vs. Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent X-rays after suffering an injury to his ribs in Thursday night's 27-24 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chargers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chargers</a> QB Justin Herbert is getting X-rays on his ribs, per <a href="https://twitter.com/CharissaT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CharissaT</a> on the postgame show. <a href="https://t.co/DYazMbMlOs">pic.twitter.com/DYazMbMlOs</a>. Herbert appeared to suffer the...
Report: J.C. Jackson to Return from Ankle Injury, Make Chargers Debut vs. Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson will make his season debut on Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, per NFL Network's James Palmer. Jackson missed the team's Week 1 win over the Las Vegas Raiders while nursing an ankle injury. Jackson, who underwent an ankle procedure last month, was...
Kayvon Thibodeaux 'Really Confident' He'll Return from Injury for Giants Debut Week 2
New York Giants rookie defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was forced to sit out the 2022 season opener against the Tennessee Titans because of a sprained MCL suffered in the second preseason game, but it sounds like he's nearly ready to return to the field. Thibodeaux told reporters Thursday he believes...
Saquon Barkley, Ja'Marr Chase Headline Madden 23 Week 2 Player Ratings Update
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley returned to form in the 2022 season opener this past Sunday, and he was rewarded with a bump in his Madden rating. The famed video franchise announced its first ratings update of the year ahead of Week 2, and Barkley earned a one-point increase to move up to 87:
Fantasy Football Week 2: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
Don’t waste your fantasy football free-agent-acquisition budget or give up your top spot in the waiver-wire order for just any player or unit, especially after Week 1 of the NFL season. With plenty of decent options available, strategically pick and choose your spots. Among Week 2 sleepers, you’ll see...
The NFL Continues to Become a Receiver-Driven League
The Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles are all off to great starts in 2022, thanks in large part to standout wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson and A.J. Brown. Those three stars caught a combined 27 of the 33 passes thrown their way in Week 1 victories. Meanwhile,...
1 Change Each NFL Team Must Make Moving Forward
Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season is underway. The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers kicked things off Thursday night, but the league's other 30 teams are still making adjustments from their opening games. Week 1 didn't go as expected for several franchises. Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos lost...
Fantasy Football Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Identifying Sleepers for Deep Leagues
Week 1 of the NFL season was...well, exactly that: one week. Overreacting to single-game outcomes can crush a fantasy football manager. This is not the time to dramatically rework your rankings and rethink your strategy. However, this could be time for some minor reshuffling, either to plug some holes or...
Justin Herbert Praised by Fans for 'Legendary Toughness' After Playing Through Injury
Justin Herbert lost Thursday's game, but he won plenty of respect along the way. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback took a hard hit in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and remained down for some time. He exited for a play with a rib injury but quickly returned to the field even with his team facing a 10-point deficit and extremely unlikely chance at a comeback.
Fantasy Alert: Chris Godwin out Because of Hamstring Injury for Week 2 vs. Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Godwin suffered a hamstring injury in Tampa Bay's Week 1 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. It was his first game back since suffering a torn ACL and MCL in Week 15 of the 2021 campaign.
Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Projections for Players With Matchups We Love
In fantasy football, you're typically better off choosing talent over a favorable matchup. Ideally, though, you don't have to choose. When a great player draws a great matchup, that's when the box scores can really go bananas. So, after laying out our Week 2 rankings at the three marquee positions, we're spotlighting a player at each spot with a matchup they can exploit and projecting their potential output.
Fantasy Alert: Alvin Kamara Questionable for Saints vs. Bucs Because of Rib Injury
New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara's status for Week 2 is uncertain because of a rib injury he suffered against the Atlanta Falcons. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted Kamara is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's home game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 27-year-old was a limited participant in practice...
Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott Has 'Outside Chance' at Returning from Injury in Week 6
The showdowns between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are always some of the most important in the NFC East race, and Dak Prescott may be ready to go for their Week 6 clash. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported "there was a lot of optimism after the surgery" for the...
Cowboys' Mike McCarthy Says OC Kellen Moore Has to Be 'Smarter' with Play-Calling
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters offensive coordinator Kellen Moore needs to be "smarter" with his play-calling. McCarthy said he spent additional time with Moore this week following an abysmal outing in last week's 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Cowboys offense compiled just 244 yards...
Chargers vs. Chiefs: Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy FanDuel, DraftKings
The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs have high expectations to deliver another high-scoring game in the AFC West series on Thursday night. The Chargers and Chiefs combined for 116 points and 1,686 total yards in their two regular-season meetings a year ago. Both teams won inside their home stadiums.
49ers' George Kittle Returns to Practice amid Groin Injury Recovery Ahead of Week 2
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle returned to practice Friday for the first time since suffering a groin injury during the preseason. The three-time Pro Bowler missed the 49ers' Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears and sat out the first two practice sessions ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. General manager John Lynch said the team is hopeful Kittle will be able to play.
Fox Sports' Erin Andrews Says Her Driver Fell Asleep at the Wheel During Week 1 Trip
Fox reporter Erin Andrews had an eventful trip to Green Bay ahead of her Week 1 assignment. On her podcast Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, Andrews said she was on a conference call during her car ride from Chicago to Green Bay when she noticed her driver had fallen asleep at the wheel.
Christian Watson, Packers' WR Development Will Determine GB's NFL Playoff Ceiling
The first game of the post-Davante Adams era for the Green Bay Packers did not end well. The Packers did not have a single wide receiver go over 50 receiving yards in the 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Green Bay's defense was torched by Minnesota's top target, Justin Jefferson,...
