Bleacher Report

Seahawks' Jamal Adams Reportedly to Have Season-Ending Surgery on Quad Injury

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is reportedly expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a quad injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Adams will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn quad tendon. Adams suffered the injury during Seattle's 17-16 season-opening win over the Denver...
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 2: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 Players

With the NFL season resuming, it's time to reboot the weekly trade value chart, for all of your potential trade needs. While it may be early to be wheeling and dealing, great value deals can appear at any moment, and you want to be ready to pounce. That's where we come in.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Chargers' Justin Herbert Undergoes X-Rays After Suffering Rib Injury vs. Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent X-rays after suffering an injury to his ribs in Thursday night's 27-24 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chargers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chargers</a> QB Justin Herbert is getting X-rays on his ribs, per <a href="https://twitter.com/CharissaT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CharissaT</a> on the postgame show. <a href="https://t.co/DYazMbMlOs">pic.twitter.com/DYazMbMlOs</a>. Herbert appeared to suffer the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

Saquon Barkley, Ja'Marr Chase Headline Madden 23 Week 2 Player Ratings Update

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley returned to form in the 2022 season opener this past Sunday, and he was rewarded with a bump in his Madden rating. The famed video franchise announced its first ratings update of the year ahead of Week 2, and Barkley earned a one-point increase to move up to 87:
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 2: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

Don’t waste your fantasy football free-agent-acquisition budget or give up your top spot in the waiver-wire order for just any player or unit, especially after Week 1 of the NFL season. With plenty of decent options available, strategically pick and choose your spots. Among Week 2 sleepers, you’ll see...
NFL
Bleacher Report

The NFL Continues to Become a Receiver-Driven League

The Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles are all off to great starts in 2022, thanks in large part to standout wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson and A.J. Brown. Those three stars caught a combined 27 of the 33 passes thrown their way in Week 1 victories. Meanwhile,...
NFL
Bleacher Report

1 Change Each NFL Team Must Make Moving Forward

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season is underway. The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers kicked things off Thursday night, but the league's other 30 teams are still making adjustments from their opening games. Week 1 didn't go as expected for several franchises. Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos lost...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Identifying Sleepers for Deep Leagues

Week 1 of the NFL season was...well, exactly that: one week. Overreacting to single-game outcomes can crush a fantasy football manager. This is not the time to dramatically rework your rankings and rethink your strategy. However, this could be time for some minor reshuffling, either to plug some holes or...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Justin Herbert Praised by Fans for 'Legendary Toughness' After Playing Through Injury

Justin Herbert lost Thursday's game, but he won plenty of respect along the way. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback took a hard hit in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and remained down for some time. He exited for a play with a rib injury but quickly returned to the field even with his team facing a 10-point deficit and extremely unlikely chance at a comeback.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Alert: Chris Godwin out Because of Hamstring Injury for Week 2 vs. Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Godwin suffered a hamstring injury in Tampa Bay's Week 1 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. It was his first game back since suffering a torn ACL and MCL in Week 15 of the 2021 campaign.
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Projections for Players With Matchups We Love

In fantasy football, you're typically better off choosing talent over a favorable matchup. Ideally, though, you don't have to choose. When a great player draws a great matchup, that's when the box scores can really go bananas. So, after laying out our Week 2 rankings at the three marquee positions, we're spotlighting a player at each spot with a matchup they can exploit and projecting their potential output.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy Says OC Kellen Moore Has to Be 'Smarter' with Play-Calling

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters offensive coordinator Kellen Moore needs to be "smarter" with his play-calling. McCarthy said he spent additional time with Moore this week following an abysmal outing in last week's 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Cowboys offense compiled just 244 yards...
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

49ers' George Kittle Returns to Practice amid Groin Injury Recovery Ahead of Week 2

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle returned to practice Friday for the first time since suffering a groin injury during the preseason. The three-time Pro Bowler missed the 49ers' Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears and sat out the first two practice sessions ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. General manager John Lynch said the team is hopeful Kittle will be able to play.
NFL

