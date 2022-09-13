Read full article on original website
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Release Date Information
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be released May 12, 2023 on Nintendo Switch.
Theathrhythm Final Bar Release Date Information
The release date for Theatrhythm Final Bar Line has been announced for February 16, 2023 for play on Nintendo Switch and PS4.
Octopath Traveler 2 Gets February Release Date
Square Enix have announced a sequel to 2020's Octopath Traveler — Octopath Traveler 2.
Assassin's Creed Mirage Pre-Order Explained
When pre-ordering Assassin's Creed Mirage, here is a breakdown of the prices and what will come with each of the different editions.
Modern Warfare 2 Killstreaks: Full List
UAV (4 Kills/500 Score): UAV recon ship that reveals enemy locations on the minimap. Bomb Drone (4 Kills/500 Score): A remote-controlled drone with an attached C4 charge. Counter UAV (5 Kills/625 Score): A drone that scrambles all enemy minimaps. Has a limited range for larger maps. Cluster Mine (5 Kills/625...
Modern Warfare 2 Gunsmith Revealed
Hours away from the franchise's upcoming showcase event, Call of Duty: Next, Activision officially unveiled the revamped Gunsmith debuting in Modern Warfare II. Aside from simply confirming that the series will be returning to a five-attachment max system, it appears the new offering will present an all-new system for players to learn. From Platforms and Receivers, to Weapon Vaults and more, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Gunsmith.
Overwatch 2 Pre-Release Patch Notes Possibly Leaked
With the final beta period of Overwatch 2 over and the Overwatch League season coming to a close, Blizzard has focused its attentions on polishing the sequel ahead of its October 4 release. In the flurry of Overwatch 2 leaks over the past week, a new batch of supposed patch...
Warzone 2.0 Adds Water Combat
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will be offering players more environments for combat, including water areas. Plenty of news and information on Call of Duty's upcoming Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 were revealed during yesterday's Call of Duty: Next presentation. For Battle Royale fans, the biggest details were those highlighting the changes heading to the next iteration of Warzone. Along with brand new map 'Al Mazrah' and a reimagined gulag, Warzone 2.0 will be making some big changes to the way players navigate the battlefield.
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 'Oni' Operator: How to Get
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Hiro "Oni" Watanabe Operator and Weapon Blueprint make up an exclusive set of in-game items that can be rewarded to PlayStation players for free. Here's how to claim it and what's included. Modern Warfare 2 'Oni' Operator: How to Get. As announced during...
GoldenEye N64 Headlines Multiple Games Coming to Switch
GoldenEye 007 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online alongside other Nintendo 64 games, as revealed in the Sept. 13 Nintendo Direct.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Vibin' End Date Confirmed: What to Complete
Epic Games has confirmed that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 will be ending on Sept. 18, 2022. Here's what you need to do before the end of the season. With summer officially over, Chapter 3 Season 3 Vibin' begins to come to a close. While it's unclear if there will be a major end of season LTM to mark out the finale, players still have plenty of objectives to complete before the new season begins.
Rune Factory 3 Special Coming to Switch in 2023
Rune Factory 3 fans will be excited to hear that a remake of the Nintendo DS title will soon be available on the Nintendo Switch
Kartana Pokémon GO Raid Guide: Counters, Weakness, Dates
Read to find out when and for how long Kartana will be appearing in raids in Pokémon GO.
Like a Dragon: Ishin Announced During State of Play
Like a Dragon: Ishin, a spin-off of Sega's popular Yakuza series, was announced during Sony's State of Play presentation yesterday.
Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Level Cap: What is it?
Now that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta has finally arrived, it is perhaps no surprise that many are wondering what the testing period's progression parameters are. Modern Warfare 2 will soon feature a familiar Progression system that includes both Weapon Platform Progression and Rank (Player Level)...
Is Metal: Hellsinger on the Nintendo Switch?
Metal: Hellsinger is not available on Switch. It is playable on PlayStation, XBox, and PC.
Upcoming Valorant Controller Agent, Nerfs and Buffs Teased
Riot Games teased its upcoming 20th playable Valorant Agent.
Pokémon GO Test Your Mettle: Raid Bosses and Hours
Starting Tuesday, Sept. 16, these steel-typed Pokémon will be making their debut as raid bosses in Pokémon GO's Test Your Mettle
