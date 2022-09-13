It’s a week of firsts as Montana closes nonconference play against Indiana State

BOZEMAN — The Montana State and Oregon State football teams will face off for the first time Saturday night, and both teams will travel. MSU (2-0) and OSU (2-0) will play the nonconference game at 6 p.m. Mountain time Saturday at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon. It’s OSU’s first game in Portland since 1986. The Beavers chose Providence Park — the Portland Timbers’ and Thorns’ home stadium that has a 25,218-person capacity and a turf field — instead of their home Reser Stadium in Corvallis so they could play in front of their Portland-area fans, according to an OSU spokesperson.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 6 HOURS AGO