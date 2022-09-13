ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

It’s a week of firsts as Montana closes nonconference play against Indiana State

By FRANK GOGOLA Missoulian frank.gogola@406mtsports.com
406mtsports.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
406mtsports.com

Five things to watch: No. 3 Montana Grizzlies travel to Indiana State

MISSOULA — Montana will look to close nonconference play with a 3-0 record Saturday when it plays on the road for the first time this season. The third-ranked Grizzlies will face Indiana State (1-1) at 11 a.m. Mountain time Saturday in Terre Haute, Indiana. It’s their second consecutive Missouri Valley opponent following a 24-7 win over South Dakota last week and a 47-0 win over Northwestern State in the season opener.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana soccer team battles Boise State to 0-0 draw

MISSOULA — Boise State, which hadn’t defeated Montana in eight tries since 2008 and knew it, brought its best on Thursday evening at the Boas Soccer Complex in Boise. And the shorthanded Grizzlies matched it. When the Broncos, who had scored 10 goals in their last three matches...
BOISE, ID
406mtsports.com

Five things to watch: Montana State at Oregon State

BOZEMAN — The Montana State and Oregon State football teams will face off for the first time Saturday night, and both teams will travel. MSU (2-0) and OSU (2-0) will play the nonconference game at 6 p.m. Mountain time Saturday at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon. It’s OSU’s first game in Portland since 1986. The Beavers chose Providence Park — the Portland Timbers’ and Thorns’ home stadium that has a 25,218-person capacity and a turf field — instead of their home Reser Stadium in Corvallis so they could play in front of their Portland-area fans, according to an OSU spokesperson.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana volleyball team splits in South Carolina tournament

MISSOULA — In the matter of a couple of hours on Friday, Montana went from its worst loss of the season to one of its most impressive wins, earning a split to open the Chucktown Throwdown in Charleston, South Carolina. The Grizzlies were swept by the College of Charleston...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
State
Michigan State
Missoula, MT
Sports
State
Wyoming State
Terre Haute, IN
Sports
City
Bozeman, MT
Bozeman, MT
Basketball
Missoula, MT
Basketball
Local
Montana Sports
City
Terre Haute, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Missoula, MT
Local
Indiana Sports
Bozeman, MT
Sports
Local
Montana Basketball
State
Montana State
Terre Haute, IN
Basketball
406mtsports.com

Montana State volleyball rallies to upset Boise State

BOZEMAN — Montana State junior Avery Turnage recorded a career-high 16 kills to lead four Bobcats in double-figures as the MSU volleyball team rallied for a 19-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21, 15-11 win over defending Mountain West Conference champion Boise State on Thursday night in front of 1,153 fans at Shroyer Gym to open the Bobcat Invitational.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Q&A: Montana State's Jeffrey Manning Jr. all business ahead of Oregon State reunion

BOZEMAN — Jeffrey Manning Jr. will see a bunch of familiar faces in an unfamiliar place. Oregon State (2-0) will make about an 85-mile drive north to host Montana State (2-0) at 6 p.m. Mountain time Saturday at Providence Park in Portland. The Beavers chose to play in Oregon’s most populated city for the first time since 1986 as a way to connect with their Portland-area fans, according to OSU.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Griz Q&A: Linebacker Tyler Flink flashing for Montana with clutch plays early in year

MISSOULA — Tyler Flink experienced a storybook moment two weeks ago in the season opener when he scored his first touchdown. The Montana linebacker recovered a blocked punt and returned it 32 yards for a score in front of the north end zone grandstand. Fellow Missoula Big Sky grad Levi Janacaro blocked that punt as the former high school teammates combined for the first special teams score of the year.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana at Indiana State: Sycamores players to watch

MISSOULA — Montana will take on a second Missouri Valley Football Conference team during its three-game nonconference slate. This week, the Griz hit the road to face Indiana State at 11 a.m. MT Saturday in Terre Haute, Indiana. Montana is 2-0 and ranked No. 3 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, while Indiana State is 1-1 with a win over North Alabama and a loss to FBS Purdue.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Hauck
Person
Griz
Person
Jud Heathcote
Person
Curt Mallory
406mtsports.com

Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Undefeated Montana teams hit the road

On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, Victor Flores and Frank Gogola recap Week 2 and preview Week 3 for the Montana and Montana State football teams. Flores and Gogola discuss MSU's dominant, injury-marred home win over Morehead State, talk about UM's suffocating home win over South Dakota and provide some information about the Bobcats' and Grizzlies' road games this Saturday: MSU at Oregon State, UM at Indiana State. They also touch on a few other Cat- and Griz-related topics.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Oregonian

Oregon State’s game Saturday against Montana State in Providence Park is sold out

Oregon State announced that Saturday’s 5 p.m. game against Montana State in Providence Park is a sellout. Providence Park’s football capacity is 25,218. The Beavers, playing their first game in Portland since 1986, have about 300 standing-room only tickets available to sell through the school’s website, osubeavers.com. Tickets can also still be purchased on the secondary ticket market from places like VividSeats, StubHub.
CORVALLIS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montana Grizzlies#Indiana State Sycamores#Hall Of Famer#Nba#Boston Celtics#The Montana Grizzlies#Spartans#Nbc#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Southland Conference
406mtsports.com

Whitefish's Johnny Nix, Hellgate's Anna Stensrud win Kalispell Invite

KALISPELL — Whitefish’s Johnny Nix shot a 145 over two days to capture the boy’s individual victory and help anchor a two-stroke team win at the 2022 Kalispell Golf Invite. Missoula Hellgate’s Anna Stensrud carded a 151 and finished 11 strokes better than second-place Ashley Maki from...
WHITEFISH, MT
406mtsports.com

Carter Kraft's big night sparks Helena High's 2nd-half rally past Missoula Hellgate

After three weeks of exciting games, Helena High seemed poised for another thriller against Missoula Hellgate Thursday night. The Bengals, who were the home team, on homecoming, trailed 15-7 at the half. Hellgate's Connor Dick threw a touchdown pass right before the first half ended and it had the feel of a down-to-the-wire affair.
HELENA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
406mtsports.com

Thursday night football on tap for Helena High, Missoula Hellgate

Are you ready for some football, on a Thursday night?. It's been a growing trend in Class AA football this season. There was two Thursday night games last week. This week (in Class AA) there's just one Thursday game and it's in Helena between the 2-1 Bengals and the 1-2 Missoula Hellgate Knights. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
HELENA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy