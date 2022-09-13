It’s a week of firsts as Montana closes nonconference play against Indiana State

Read full article on original website
Five things to watch: No. 3 Montana Grizzlies travel to Indiana State
MISSOULA — Montana will look to close nonconference play with a 3-0 record Saturday when it plays on the road for the first time this season. The third-ranked Grizzlies will face Indiana State (1-1) at 11 a.m. Mountain time Saturday in Terre Haute, Indiana. It’s their second consecutive Missouri Valley opponent following a 24-7 win over South Dakota last week and a 47-0 win over Northwestern State in the season opener.
Montana soccer team battles Boise State to 0-0 draw
MISSOULA — Boise State, which hadn’t defeated Montana in eight tries since 2008 and knew it, brought its best on Thursday evening at the Boas Soccer Complex in Boise. And the shorthanded Grizzlies matched it. When the Broncos, who had scored 10 goals in their last three matches...
Five things to watch: Montana State at Oregon State
BOZEMAN — The Montana State and Oregon State football teams will face off for the first time Saturday night, and both teams will travel. MSU (2-0) and OSU (2-0) will play the nonconference game at 6 p.m. Mountain time Saturday at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon. It’s OSU’s first game in Portland since 1986. The Beavers chose Providence Park — the Portland Timbers’ and Thorns’ home stadium that has a 25,218-person capacity and a turf field — instead of their home Reser Stadium in Corvallis so they could play in front of their Portland-area fans, according to an OSU spokesperson.
Montana volleyball team splits in South Carolina tournament
MISSOULA — In the matter of a couple of hours on Friday, Montana went from its worst loss of the season to one of its most impressive wins, earning a split to open the Chucktown Throwdown in Charleston, South Carolina. The Grizzlies were swept by the College of Charleston...
Montana State volleyball rallies to upset Boise State
BOZEMAN — Montana State junior Avery Turnage recorded a career-high 16 kills to lead four Bobcats in double-figures as the MSU volleyball team rallied for a 19-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21, 15-11 win over defending Mountain West Conference champion Boise State on Thursday night in front of 1,153 fans at Shroyer Gym to open the Bobcat Invitational.
Q&A: Montana State's Jeffrey Manning Jr. all business ahead of Oregon State reunion
BOZEMAN — Jeffrey Manning Jr. will see a bunch of familiar faces in an unfamiliar place. Oregon State (2-0) will make about an 85-mile drive north to host Montana State (2-0) at 6 p.m. Mountain time Saturday at Providence Park in Portland. The Beavers chose to play in Oregon’s most populated city for the first time since 1986 as a way to connect with their Portland-area fans, according to OSU.
Griz Q&A: Linebacker Tyler Flink flashing for Montana with clutch plays early in year
MISSOULA — Tyler Flink experienced a storybook moment two weeks ago in the season opener when he scored his first touchdown. The Montana linebacker recovered a blocked punt and returned it 32 yards for a score in front of the north end zone grandstand. Fellow Missoula Big Sky grad Levi Janacaro blocked that punt as the former high school teammates combined for the first special teams score of the year.
Montana at Indiana State: Sycamores players to watch
MISSOULA — Montana will take on a second Missouri Valley Football Conference team during its three-game nonconference slate. This week, the Griz hit the road to face Indiana State at 11 a.m. MT Saturday in Terre Haute, Indiana. Montana is 2-0 and ranked No. 3 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, while Indiana State is 1-1 with a win over North Alabama and a loss to FBS Purdue.
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Undefeated Montana teams hit the road
On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, Victor Flores and Frank Gogola recap Week 2 and preview Week 3 for the Montana and Montana State football teams. Flores and Gogola discuss MSU's dominant, injury-marred home win over Morehead State, talk about UM's suffocating home win over South Dakota and provide some information about the Bobcats' and Grizzlies' road games this Saturday: MSU at Oregon State, UM at Indiana State. They also touch on a few other Cat- and Griz-related topics.
Ryan Hanley extends scoring streak in Montana State Billings soccer win over South Dakota Mines
BILLINGS — Ryan Hanley kept his goal-scoring streak intact, and Jeremie Briquet had a goal and two assists as the Montana State Billings men’s soccer team defeated South Dakota Mines 4-1 Wednesday at Yellowjacket Soccer Field. Hanley scored into the low-right corner of the goal on a pass...
Oregon State’s game Saturday against Montana State in Providence Park is sold out
Oregon State announced that Saturday’s 5 p.m. game against Montana State in Providence Park is a sellout. Providence Park’s football capacity is 25,218. The Beavers, playing their first game in Portland since 1986, have about 300 standing-room only tickets available to sell through the school’s website, osubeavers.com. Tickets can also still be purchased on the secondary ticket market from places like VividSeats, StubHub.
Missoula Paddleheads corral Billings Mustangs, clinch berth in Pioneer League championship
MISSOULA — Jayson Newman set the tone with a two-run home run in the first inning and the Missoula PaddleHeads earned a return trip to the Pioneer League championship Thursday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Newman's league-record 33rd blast helped the hosts stake a three-run lead and the Billings Mustangs...
Missoula Hellgate girls win battle of Western AA powers at Missoula Big Sky
MISSOULA — In a clash of the top two teams in the Western AA girls soccer standings, unbeaten Missoula Hellgate dominated Missoula Big Sky Thursday night on the Eagles' pitch. Elly Reed had a hat trick in the Knights' 6-1 victory. They improved to 7-0 and Big Sky fell...
Whitefish's Johnny Nix, Hellgate's Anna Stensrud win Kalispell Invite
KALISPELL — Whitefish’s Johnny Nix shot a 145 over two days to capture the boy’s individual victory and help anchor a two-stroke team win at the 2022 Kalispell Golf Invite. Missoula Hellgate’s Anna Stensrud carded a 151 and finished 11 strokes better than second-place Ashley Maki from...
Carter Kraft's big night sparks Helena High's 2nd-half rally past Missoula Hellgate
After three weeks of exciting games, Helena High seemed poised for another thriller against Missoula Hellgate Thursday night. The Bengals, who were the home team, on homecoming, trailed 15-7 at the half. Hellgate's Connor Dick threw a touchdown pass right before the first half ended and it had the feel of a down-to-the-wire affair.
Missoula Sentinel-Kalispell Glacier showdown highlights Week 4 of Class AA football schedule
We have arrived in Week 4 of the Class AA football season. It’s actually starting Thursday night, with the ballgame between Missoula Hellgate and Helena High. Here’s a look ahead at that game. In terms of the action on Friday night, there are some marquee matchups in Class AA and none more interesting than a battle of undefeated teams.
Thursday night football on tap for Helena High, Missoula Hellgate
Are you ready for some football, on a Thursday night?. It's been a growing trend in Class AA football this season. There was two Thursday night games last week. This week (in Class AA) there's just one Thursday game and it's in Helena between the 2-1 Bengals and the 1-2 Missoula Hellgate Knights. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Bozeman Gallatin's three-year starters taking on leadership roles in final football seasons
BOZEMAN — Three games into Gallatin’s third season as a football program, Evan Cherry is used to the motions by now. He knows how intense film study has to be. He understands how to set goals in weight lifting sessions and at practices. He’s familiar with game day routines and the bus rides to Billings or Great Falls or Missoula.
Butte Central volleyball bounces back from early deficits to sweep Corvallis
BUTTE - On the eve of their homecoming football game, the Butte Central Maroons volleyball team hosted the Corvallis Blue Devils Thursday night at the Maroon Athletic Center. Central trailed early in each game and used big rallies in the middle of each set to earn the Maroons a sweep over Corvallis.
One Of Montana’s Most Popular Restaurants Has New Owner And Name
Change can be hard, especially when you've been one of the most popular restaurants in Montana for years. So when it was announced that Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan would be switching hands, you can imagine that raised an eyebrow or two. The Oasis has been a staple for decades...
